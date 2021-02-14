The best boys’ snow boot

From snowball battles to building snowmen, there’s plenty to do in the snow, making boys’ snow boots a necessary purchase for the season.

While all snow boots offer some degree of warmth, overall protection should also be considered as you compare styles. Sealed or waterproof seams keep snow and moisture out, while traction outsoles help kids gain their footing on wet ground. Boot shafts should be fairly rigid to provide moderate ankle support as kids walk across uneven snowy terrain.

To help you find the right pair, we’ve put together this buying guide on boys’ snow boots. We’re also sharing a few of our favorite pairs at the end. Our top choice, the Merrell Snow Bank 2.0 Waterproof Snow Boot, has premium insulation that keeps little feet warm in plunging temperatures.

Considerations when choosing boys’ snow boots

Sizing

The majority of boys’ snow boots are available in little kid and big kid sizes. There are a few footwear brands that also offer baby and toddler sizes.

It’s far more common to find boys’ snow boots in full sizes. For boys who wear half sizes, size up to the nearest full size. It offers a better fit, and the extra room in the boot will accommodate thick winter socks.

Water-resistant vs. waterproof

Boots marked as water-resistant offer a low level of protection against moisture and water. They’re only designed to handle a light drizzle and limited exposure to water. Unfortunately, they’ll eventually get feet wet if they’re fully immersed in snow.

Waterproof styles offer a significantly higher level of protection. These snow boots are completely sealed in all areas to keep out moisture and water. They’re capable of keeping feet totally dry, even when they’re immersed in snow for prolonged periods of time.

Adjustability

Velcro systems are popular for younger kids, because they make boots easy to take on or slip off. Most styles only have Velcro on the boot shaft, which means they won’t improve fit around the feet.

Laces provide a near-custom fit on boots, especially those that begin at the instep and travel all the way up the shaft. They take a bit more time to put on, though many parents agree the better fit is worth the effort.

Features

Shell materials

Most boys’ snow boots have a synthetic shell made of either nylon or polyester. They’re treated to be water-resistant or waterproof, and in some cases, stain-repellent.

Premium styles of boots are made with leather or suede. Many of these styles are pretreated to be water-repellent or waterproof. Some leather and suede boots aren’t pretreated, in which case the manufacturer stipulates they need to be treated prior to outdoor wear.

Rubberized details

Many boys’ snow boots have large areas of rubberized detail, usually around seams, the toe box, or the mud guard. Rubber is a nonporous textile, which is why it’s an effective membrane to keep feet dry.

Traction outsole

Ideally, boys’ snow boots should have rubber traction outsoles with well-defined treads. This helps stabilize the boots, both on slippery and uneven ground. The deeper the treads, the better they grip the ground.

Lining

Some boys’ snow boots have polyester plush or faux shearling linings. They’re warm and cozy in cold weather, though in plunging temperatures, it’s best to wear boots lined with down, down alternative, or Thinsulate.

Price

Basic water-resistant snow boots cost $40 and below, and most waterproof styles are found in the $40 to $70 range. The most expensive boys’ snow boots cost between $80 and $150 and mostly include performance designs with a variety of premium features.

FAQ

Q. Should I tuck snow pants inside snow boots or leave them outside the pants?

A. When snow is lower than the boot shaft, tucking in the snow pants is a good idea. However, when snow is higher than the boot shaft, it’s better to leave pants untucked to prevent snow from creeping into the top of the boots.

Q. How long do boys’ snow boots last?

A. Well-made snow boots should last through a few seasons of regular wear, if not longer. However, keep in mind that kids outgrow footwear on a regular basis. At best, the boots will last through one or two seasons of use.

Boys’ snow boots we recommend

Best of the best: Merrell Snow Bank 2.0 Waterproof Snow Boot

Our take: A lightweight boot from a reputable brand that keeps toes warm in subzero temperatures.

What we like: Leather construction with waterproof rubber detail around the toe and mid-foot area. Lining is soft, lightweight, and cozy. Rugged traction outsole helps kids gain their footing on wet ground.

What we dislike: Sizing is inconsistent according to some parents.

Best bang for your buck: BODATU Hobibear Boys’ Snow Boot

Our take: An affordable, rugged boot that can handle virtually any outdoor adventure.

What we like: Waterproof construction with a high shaft keeps out moisture and cold air. Power hooks-and-loops offer a snug yet comfortable fit. Plush faux fur lining. Available in 10 kid-approved colorways.

What we dislike: Boot is cut somewhat narrow compared to other styles.

Choice 3: DREAM PAIRS Boys’ Insulated Waterproof Snow Boot

Our take: Despite its lightweight design, this budget-friendly boot offers high-quality protection.

What we like: Thermolite insulation keeps feet warm in temperatures as low as -25°F. Bungee system is easy for kids to adjust. Charming faux fur detail at the top of the shaft. Available in over a dozen colors.

What we dislike: Only full sizes are available, so it’s advised for kids in half sizes to size up.

