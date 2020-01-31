The best boys' bike

There is nothing quite as liberating as the freedom that mobility brings, especially for a young boy. A boys' bike can be the key that lays the foundation for a healthy active lifestyle.

When purchasing a boys' bike, you want to pick one that is best suited for the type of riding that your boy will be doing. Boys' bikes vary in their style, size, and features, all of which greatly impact the way your child can ride.

Our favorite, the Kent Pro 20 Boy's Freestyle Bike, is a versatile BMX bike with pegs and a freestyle rotor. If you'd like to learn more about this bike or about what to look for in other quality boys' bikes, continue reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing boys' bikes

Types of boys' bikes

A bike that is built for doing tricks is not the best bike for cruising casually through the neighborhood. To choose the right bike, you'll need to match the bike to his riding preferences.

Bikes with training wheels

For the young rider who's just getting started, look for a bike with training wheels. In most cases, the wheels can be raised or removed to match the skill level of your son as he learns.

Mountain bikes

These larger bikes are great for off-road riding, but they work well on any surface. If your child enjoys speeding along sidewalks as well as on trails, a mountain bike is likely your best option.

Road bikes

Designed for speed and distance riding, boys' road bikes have slim tires that work best on roads and other paved surfaces. Nearly all boys' road bikes have multiple speeds.

Cruiser bikes

These bikes have large tires and a higher handlebar for a more relaxed posture. They're great for casual rides on roads, sidewalks, bike paths, or even beaches. One notable feature of cruiser bikes is their single-speed design.

BMX bikes

BMX bikes are designed for flashy tricks and precise control. Their tires provide excellent grip, allowing the rider to turn on a dime or pop a wheelie. They may also have pegs on the wheels or handlebars that can spin 360 degrees.

Features

Size

Finding the proper size bike for your child is crucial to enjoying that they are safe and comfortable while they ride. Here are some sizing guidelines:

28 to 38 inches tall: 12-inch wheels

38 to 48 inches tall: 16-inch wheels

42 to 52 inches tall: 18-inch wheels

48 to 60 inches tall: 20-inch wheels

56 to 66 inches tall: 24-inch wheels



Each bike and each child is a little different, so consider these measurements a suggested starting point rather than a rule. In most situations, when sitting on the saddle, the rider should be on his toes with his heels about 2 or 3 inches up.

Brakes

If your child wants to be able to brake using their legs, coaster brakes are what you want. These are more affordable and easier to maintain. The problem is, they make the bike more difficult to ride and can prohibit some tricks.

Hand brakes offer greater control and are found on almost all larger bikes.

Gears

The gears determine how many pedal rotations it takes to make a single tire rotation. If your child will be traveling up or down steep hills or riding long distances, multiple gears are highly desirable. If your child will be performing tricks, gears will usually just get in the way.

Price

At the low end of the price range, you can find smaller bikes with training wheels and coaster brakes for less than $100. In the middle, between $100 and $200, you can find a wide assortment of bikes and features. At the higher end, around $200 to $300, you can get larger bikes with full suspension and handbrakes.

FAQ

Q. What kind of safety gear should my son be wearing when he rides?

A. A properly fitting helmet is essential, as are closed-toe shoes. Covering up any exposed areas like knees with long pants is a good idea, especially for beginners. If your kid wants to ride at dusk (or night), a bike light is also a must-have accessory.

Q. Is it smart to purchase a bike that my son can grow into?

A. Probably not, as it may be difficult (or even dangerous) for him to learn on a too-large bike. The best option, since kids grow so quickly, is to purchase a boys' bike that fits now but has features like an adjustable seat that will allow the bike to grow with the child.

Boys' bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Kent's Pro 20 Boy's Freestyle Bike

Our take: A versatile, well-built bike that features an exciting design and is suitable for a number of tricks.

What we like: This sharp-looking steel bike has 20-inch wheels with pegs and comes with a freestyle rotor so the handlebars can be rotated 360º when doing tricks such as bar spins.

What we dislike: The bike is a little heavy for the serious BMX rider, and adjusting the brakes can be a bit difficult.

Best bang for your buck: Roadmaster's Granite Peak Boys Mountain Bike

Our take: An affordable, steel-frame mountain bike that includes a number of features that you would expect to find on a higher-priced model.

What we like: This bike has front suspension for smooth riding, and it features tool-free seat mechanics for quick adjustments. The 18 speeds can be changed with just a twist of the wrist.

What we dislike: Some users felt the derailing system was not as durable as those on higher-priced models.

Choice 3: Hot Wheels' Dynacraft BMX Street/Dirt Bike

Our take: A small, affordable bike designed for younger boys who are interested in learning to ride a BMX bike.

What we like: This colorful bike comes with training wheels, an eye-catching handlebar shield, two-tone wheels, and red rims. It features front hand brakes and rear coaster brakes along with a lifetime warranty on the frame and fork.

What we dislike: The bike will require some adjustments after you receive it, and the accessories do not have the same sturdy build as the bike.

