The best bottle jack

Bottle jacks are the most common type of vehicle jack available. They're popular because they're highly portable and extremely easy to use. Not only do they work well for lifting a car, but bottle jacks can also be used for all sorts of other tasks. Whether you need to level a house or straighten a door jam, a bottle jack can help you do the job. Standard bottle jacks have a pump on one side and a handle on the other for manual pumping. Others use air hydraulics to drive their piston with the help of an air compressor.

If you're ready to get a new bottle jack, then keep reading. We created this helpful buying guide and even included reviews of a few favorites at the end. Our best of the best pick, the Omega Hydraulic Bottle Jack, makes lifting even the heaviest objects a breeze.

Considerations when choosing bottle jacks

Air or pump

Some bottle jacks are powered by an electric air compressor, while others utilize a manual hand pump. Air hydraulic pumps are commonly used in mechanic shops, where there is a constant need for a steady jack. They're easier to use, since the air compressor does most of the hard work.

Pump bottle jacks, on the other hand, don't require any outside equipment. They're most common for home use. Most have a long handle that you manually pump up and down in order to raise the jack.

Finding a level surface

The top of a bottle jack (referred to as the saddle) is relatively small. As such, bottle jacks need to be positioned on a steady surface so they don't tip over when placed under pressure. For lifting a vehicle, a flat concrete surface is optimal for keeping your bottle jack in place.

If you're using your bottle jack for lifting a house, then you'll need to know the state of the dirt underneath the house. You need to be sure that the ground is level and stable, otherwise you could have a dangerous and expensive accident if your jack does not stay in place.

Build material

Bottle jacks lift multiple tons of weight at a time, which means that they need to be made from strong materials. Forged steel is the primary material used in most bottle jacks. Unfortunately, this also makes them quite heavy. You can find lighter iron and aluminum bottle jacks as well, though they usually have lower weight capacities than their steel counterparts.

Horizontal work

Bottle jacks are the go-to tool for those trying to straighten a door jam. Most often, a bottle jack that has a weight capacity of four tons will be sufficient to get such a job done.

Features

Weight capacity

Most bottle jacks have a weight capacity of between two tons and 50 tons. Obviously, the type of jobs you plan to do with your bottle jack will dictate what weight capacity you will need. Keep in mind that weight capacity and price are usually related, so the higher the capacity, the higher the price.

Lift range

Lift range refers to the height that the jack can lift an item off the ground. The majority of bottle jacks have a lift range between five and nine inches. Focus on the maximum height of each bottle jack when choosing between models.

Price

Most bottle jacks cost between $15 and $100. $15 bottle jacks have a weight capacity between two and six tons. For $50, you can find jacks that lift up to 20 tons and may come with a floor stand. If you spend $100 or more, expect to get an air hydraulic jack that can lift up to 50 tons or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I add hydraulic fluid into my bottle jack's reservoir?

A. Yes you can. While each model is different, the manufacturer's instructions should explain how to fill the fluid. You'll have to find the filler plug, open the pressure valve, and add the fluid. It's a relatively simple process, as long as you follow the instructions.

Q. What's the most weight that a bottle jack can lift?

A. Some bottle jacks can lift up to 100 tons. These jacks are most often used for major industrial jobs, and probably won't be necessary for basic domestic work.

Bottle jacks we recommend

Best of the best: Omega's Hydraulic Bottle Jack

Our take: A great option for those who need to lift heavy objects but may not be able to exert much force themselves.

What we like: Small jack. 30-ton capacity. Max lift height of 18 ⅛". Air compressor assistance makes lifting easy.

What we dislike: Air compressor required for use.

Best bang for your buck: ProLift's Grey Hydraulic Bottle Jack

Our take: A great low-cost emergency jack to keep on hand.

What we like: Only weighs six pounds. Affordable price. Holds up to 30 tons. Durable for the price.

What we dislike: Doesn't lift very high, just like most other standard bottle jacks.

Choice 3: Torin Big Red Jacks' 20T Bottle Jack

Our take: A heavy-duty option for those who need to lift major objects.

What we like: Multiple weight-capacity options available. Highest weight capacity is an impressive 50 tons. Small and easy to stow and transport.

What we dislike: Some users complained of leaking jacks.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.