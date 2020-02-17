The best BOSU ball

Getting a great workout doesn't have to mean pounding the pavement with a run or lifting heavy weights. In fact, you can get a full-body workout with a single piece of dynamic equipment. BOSU balls are balance-training devices that can be manipulated in countless ways to work your core as well as your upper and lower body.

This well-made fitness equipment features an inflatable component to create instability. Once you put your body weight onto it, the challenge is keeping the BOSU ball from tilting. It sounds easy but spend 10 minutes trying to find your center of gravity, and you break a serious sweat.

If you're thinking about investing in a BOSU ball, take a look at our buying guide. Our top pick is the BOSU Balance Trainer, which is widely used in fitness and physical therapy centers.

Considerations when choosing BOSU balls

Dynamic training

BOSU balls are best known for their dynamic balance exercises in which coordination and strength are developed. This isn't limited to standing or leaning on a BOSU ball or BOSU Balance Trainer to work out.

Rather, you need to employ multiple parts of your body to maintain the center of gravity. Therein lies the challenge -- and if you're committed to training -- the benefits.

Small footprint

When you commit to exercising at home, one of the challenges can be finding effective equipment that doesn't take up too much space. BOSU balls are perfect, even for small apartments, as they're portable as well as deflatable.

Skill level

The nice thing about BOSU balls is that they can be used by amateurs and pros. While those new to the BOSU ball need to learn the basics, after some practice, they can advance to more challenging exercises. If anything, it's an excellent piece of progressive fitness equipment, especially since it has countless applications.

Types of BOSU balls

BOSU's Ballast balls weigh approximately 7 pounds and feature up to 2.5 pounds of shifting weight. They resemble giant beach balls and are made from thick, burst-resistant material.

BOSU Balance Trainers have a half-dome design which can be manipulated for plenty of exercises, including push-ups and squats.

BOSU Fitness balls are small handheld weights used in strength training. These weigh only a few pounds, yet it takes some technique to master timed challenges with them.

Features

All about the ball

BOSU balls and Balance Trainers are available in 22- or 26-inch sizes. Their grippy, textured surface adds considerable resistance to minimize the likelihood of slipping. The actual ball is made from special burst-free material that's strong enough to hold up to 300 pounds.

Accessories

BOSU ball sets typically come with a manual pump, so you're able to inflate it right out of the box. They also come with DVDs or downloadable content, and are there plenty of third-party apps that guide you through BOSU exercises or challenges. Some BOSU ball sets also come with posters with diagrams and descriptions of popular exercises.

Price

BOSU fitness balls and accessories cost $50 and below, but if you'd like stability or medicine balls, expect to spend closer to $100. If you want a BOSU Balance trainer (the top-of-the-line model), you can shell out over $100.

FAQ

Q. Will a BOSU ball damage my floors?

A. As with all fitness equipment, it's recommended to avoid direct contact with floors to avoid damage. Using your BOSU ball on an exercise mat is your best bet. If you don't have one on hand, you can also use a yoga or Pilates mat as a temporary solution.

Q. How do I know if I'm doing BOSU ball exercises correctly?

A. You can consult with a personal trainer on the basics when it comes to technique and form. While you probably have to pay for a training session, you learn valuable information that may help prevent injury from improper use.

BOSU balls we recommend

Best of the best: BOSU Balance Trainer

Our take: Original version of the trainer and 16-exercise poster.

What we like: Quality design and durability with years of use in it. Available in five colors.

What we dislike: Occasional leaks, but they're far and few between.

Best bang for your buck: BOSU Sport Balance Trainer

Our take: Rugged design and ideal for intense resistance and balance training.

What we like: Comes with pump. Smaller diameter elevates challenges. Available in three colors.

What we dislike: Pump works, but might take some time to fully inflate BOSU.

Choice 3: BOSU Balance Trainer and Ballast Ball Combo Kit

Our take: Perfect deluxe set for the person looking for diversity in their exercises.

What we like: Ball and half-ball set can be used individually or together, depending on your training.

What we dislike: Foot pump could be more durable, but it does the job.

