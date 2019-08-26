The best Bose speaker

No other company has advanced audio technology the way that Bose has. Founded in 1964, Bose has been an innovative leader for more than 50 years. Its products are used by professional pilots and space-shuttle astronauts alike. This means that you can own high-end audio equipment manufactured by the same company that agencies such as NASA trust.

If you want to not only hear the music but also feel it throughout your body, purchasing a Bose speaker is the way to go. Our favorite home product is Bose's SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker. This high-quality home speaker, which you can read more about below, allows you to stream content from any music service that you subscribe to.

Considerations when choosing Bose speakers

Types of Bose speakers

The way to purchase Bose speakers is by knowing how you intend on using them. The following are three broad categories of home-use speakers to help you quickly zero-in on exactly what you need:

Portable speakers

If you need something that travels easily, Bose has a great deal of options. The company's portable wireless speakers are compact but offer a surprisingly full spectrum of sound. The larger units can be moved from room to room, streaming audio from your handheld device, laptop, or tablet, while the smaller models can be taken with you on a trip or even worn on your clothing.

Standalone-home and multi-room speakers

These are the Bose speakers that you will place in your home and are compatible with Alexa. You can have just one speaker, or you can expand at any time as you upgrade your home's sound system. These models will play the music from the library on your devices, or they can stream music from whichever service you subscribe to, providing you with immediate access to millions of songs.

Entertainment-system speakers

The Bose speakers that integrate with another system, such as a television or a stereo system, are what we categorize as entertainment-system speakers. These models include everything from a home-theater surround-sound set up to a soundbar that is typically centered below your television. We are also including the Bose Wave systems in this category because they have a built-in CD player and an AM/FM radio.

Bose speaker prices

Portable Bose speakers mostly fall in the $100 to $300 price bracket. For standalone-home and multi-room speakers, expect to pay between $300 and $600. For a Bose Wave system, soundbar, or basic set up, you will pay between $400 and $800. A full surround-sound system, on the other hand, will cost between $1,000 and $4,000.

FAQ

Q. Why can't I find any specs on Bose speaker performance?

A. In short, Bose does not believe that numbers accurately represent a real-world listening experience. In other words, the company wants you to let your ear be the judge.

Q. If the company doesn't offer specs, how do I choose the right Bose speaker for me?

A. Deciding that you want a Bose speaker means that you already trust the company's reputation. The way to find the right speaker for you is to choose the type of speaker you need based on its application. For instance, if you need a compact speaker that you can take with you wherever you go, consider the products in Bose's line of portable speakers.

Bose speakers we recommend

Best of the best: Bose SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker

Our take: Bose's top-of-the-line Alexa-compatible wireless home speaker.

What we like: This single speaker can fill an entire room with a broad spectrum of sound. The unit can be controlled using Bose's SoundTouch application. It can either stream music from your favorite service or play songs from the library on your compatible device.

What we dislike: Although the sound is superb, there can be some frustrating issues with wireless connectivity.

Best bang for your buck: Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: An affordable mini speaker that's so compact you can wear it, but it's still capable of producing a big sound.

What we like: This tiny Bose speaker is built to be tough. It can withstand a bit of jostling, and it is water-resistant. If you'd like an even bigger sound, the unit can pair with another speaker. The rechargeable batteries last for as many as six hours during optimum conditions.

What we dislike: Some individuals find this unit has a little too much bass for their tastes.

Choice 3: Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: A compact portable full-range Bluetooth speaker with voice prompts that make set-up easy.

What we like: This unit's lithium-ion battery can hold a charge for as many as eight hours in optimum conditions, and it easily connects to your Bluetooth-enabled device. It's lightweight, easily portable, features easy-access buttons, and comes in a variety of colors to fit your style.

What we dislike: Rarely, there can be issues with the charging port that ultimately results in not being able to use the device because it won't charge.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.