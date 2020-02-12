Bose is one of the most well-respected brands in audio equipment. They've built a stellar reputation on amazing audio quality, so it stands to reason that their line of soundbars would adhere to the same standard. Soundbars are long speakers designed to complement high-end televisions. They have a number of small speakers inside and provide a fuller sound spectrum for TV and movies.

If you're ready to invest in a Bose soundbar, read our buying guide. Our pick for Best of the Best, Bose Soundbar 700, has impressive sound and a convenient voice control feature.

Considerations when choosing Bose soundbars

Why do I need a Bose soundbar?

Television speakers have come a long way in the past decade. Nevertheless, in order to keep televisions relatively thin, TV speakers have to be small. This results in decent mid and high frequencies at a medium volume, but when you increase to a higher volume, lows, mids, and highs all suffer. A Bose soundbar can fill the gap that your TV speakers can't.

Because soundbars come in a separate housing, they allow for slightly larger speakers as well as sound reverberation within the housing. The result is a fuller, crisper, and louder sound than you can get with standard television speakers. What's more, there's no better brand for giving you high-quality audio than Bose.

Size

The majority of Bose soundbars measure between 30 and 40 inches long. Most are just a few inches high. Be sure you know where you want to place your soundbar before buying, as you need to measure and make sure you have the space for your specific model.

Control methods

Bose soundbars can be controlled by a few different methods. While most Bose soundbars have hand controls on the speaker, they can also be controlled via the Bose music app, a virtual assistant feature, or a universal remote. The Bose app can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple Store and allows you to control all of your Bose audio equipment from your smartphone. A virtual assistant as offered by Google and Amazon utilizes voice commands to control your soundbar. A universal remote should be included with your Bose soundbar and allows you to control your TV as well as your soundbar with a single remote.

Sound system

Bose soundbars are often part of a larger home sound system, though they don't have to be. If you have additional speakers to complement your soundbar, they're likely set up in a 2.1, 3.1, or 5.1 configuration.

2.1 system: This refers to a single soundbar producing the sound.

3.1 system: This type of system is a soundbar as well as a subwoofer to complete the low frequency tones.

5.1 system: A 5.1 system includes a pair of surround sound speakers to add to your soundbar and subwoofer. This offers the most complete soundscape for television and movies.

Features

Mount

Although wall mounts only come included with some Bose soundbars, you may want to invest in one to mount your soundbar for space-saving or aesthetic purposes. Be sure the mount you choose is compatible with your Bose soundbar.

ADAPTIQ technology

ADAPTIQ is a feature that calibrates the sound for your specific room. Bose soundbars include an ADAPTIQ headset that directs you through the calibration process and gives you the best possible sound for your space.

Price

Most Bose soundbars cost between $200 and $600. $200 Bose soundbars are older models that don't include all the features available on the newest soundbars. If you spend $400, expect newer models that include voice control. For $600 or more, you can get the best Bose soundbars that connect seamlessly to a full sound system.

FAQ

Q. Do I still need a Bose soundbar if I have a new smart TV?

A. Regardless of the sound quality on your television, it can always be made better with a Bose soundbar. While image quality is the primary concern of television makers, Bose is concerned with audio quality. Allow your Bose soundbar to do what it's best at, and you're sure to enhance your beautiful image with incredible sound.

Q. Where's the best place to position my soundbar?

A. The best spot for a Bose soundbar is right underneath your TV. Leave the speaker exposed rather than putting it in a cabinet or hutch.

Bose soundbars we recommend

Best of the best: Bose Soundbar 700

Our take: Amazing sound and voice control make this a top choice.

What we like: Integrated audio apps like Spotify and Audible. WiFi and Bluetooth compatible. Sleek glass top.

What we dislike: Expensive, but worth the price.

Best bang for your buck: Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

Our take: A good entry-level Bose soundbar for a reasonable price.

What we like: Crisp sound. Bluetooth capability. Alexa compatibility. Modern look.

What we dislike: Could use a louder volume as well as a deeper bass.

Choice 3: Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar Bundle

Our take: A complete system for all your TV audio needs.

What we like: Includes bass module, wireless speakers, and universal remote. Alexa compatible.

What we dislike: Expensive and hard to set up.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.