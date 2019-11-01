The best Bosch dishwasher

The inevitable post-meal cleanup sans dishwasher involves manual scrubbing and drying that eats into leisure time and after-dinner relaxation. Bosch dishwashers are known for their quiet operation and handful of useful features that make cleanup easy.

Bosch dishwashers may have controls on the front or top of the machine, and they vary in their rack system, cycles, and other features. Their range of models and prices makes it easy to find a machine that suits your kitchen.

To learn more about Bosch dishwashers, continue reading our buying guide. While a basic dishwasher does the trick, a high-end model like the Bosch 800 Series Top Control Dishwasher includes a host of impressive features for the homeowner who needs efficient, thorough cleaning.

Considerations when choosing dishwashers

Dishwasher types

There are a variety of Bosch dishwasher models. They are categorized as follows:

Front panel: The control panel of these models is located on the front of the unit and is visible when the dishwasher is closed.

Top panel: These models feature a hidden control panel that's located on the top edge of the dishwasher door. Top panel dishwashers offer a sleek look that is ideal for modern, minimalist kitchens.

Custom panel: These dishwashers are designed to blend in with existing kitchen cabinetry.

Compact: These are smaller than traditional dishwashers (full-size models typically start at 24 inches in width).

ADA compliant: Dishwashers that are ADA compliant are slightly shorter in height than regular models, which measure between 33 to 34 inches. This means that they are wheelchair accessible.

Features

Additional racks

While many dishwashers feature a standard dual rack system, several Bosch brand models have a third rack.

Often, the third rack is a small drawer at the top of the unit that is designed for storing small, flat items like cutlery and other kitchen utensils. MyWay rack dishwashers have a deeper third rack for storing larger items like bowls. Models with the VarioDrawerPro feature offer users a bit more flexibility thanks to a foldable, adjustable design. Bosch's RackMatic system allows for greater adjustability of second and third racks.

Specialized wash cycles

The automatic wash cycle isn't always the best solution for cleaning dishes. Bosch dishwashers feature a few additional cycles on top of the traditional auto function. These may include, glass, sanitization, eco, extra dry, ExtraWash (for handling stubborn messes), and SpeedPerfect (for a quick wash of lightly soiled dishes) cycles.

Smart models

A few select Bosch dishwashers offer the Home Connect feature and can be controlled and monitored using a smartphone or tablet. Some models even alert users when detergent levels are low. Users may link their Amazon account to automatically purchase detergent when low levels are detected.

Indicator light

Avoid interrupting a dishwashing cycle by opting for a model with an indicator light, which lets you know when the dishwasher is running.

Decibel levels

Bosch sells some of the quietest dishwashers on the market, with models emitting between 38 to 50 decibels. Models are labeled as either Silent, SuperSilence, or SuperSilencePlus.

Leak detection

Bosch dishwashers include a feature called Aquastop, which is capable of detecting leaks and cracks. When a leak is detected, the appliance shuts off automatically to prevent flooding and damage.

Price

Bosch dishwashers cost anywhere from $500 to $2,500. Their basic models cost up to $750 and produce around 50 decibels, while their midrange models cost around $1,000 and may be front- or top-panel models. For $1,250 to $2,000 are their most advanced models with touch controls and extremely quiet operation.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to rinse dishes before loading them into my Bosch dishwasher?

A. There's no need to pre-rinse dishes. Very large bits of food, however, should be scraped into the trash can before loading to prevent them from clogging the appliance.

Q. Is it possible to lock a Bosch dishwasher to keep out curious little ones?

A. No. Bosch brand dishwashers do not have child locks. If you have your heart set on a dishwasher of this brand and want to prevent kids from accessing the interior, opt for a hidden panel design.

Dishwashers we recommend

Best of the best: Bosch 800 Series Top-Control Dishwasher

Our take: A large-capacity, high-end dishwasher from Bosch for those seeking the best of the best.

What we like: Roomy interior big enough to accommodate 16 place settings. Interior rack positioning is customizable. Very quiet operation.

What we dislike: Expensive. Some complaints about dishes not drying thoroughly.

Best bang for your buck: Bosch 300 Series Front-Control Dishwasher

Our take: An affordable alternative to higher-priced Bosch models.

What we like: Almost as roomy at our top pick with enough space to fit 16 place settings. Sturdy stainless steel interior and only emits 44 decibels when running.

What we dislike: Poor quality interior racks.

Choice 3: Bosch 800 Series 18-inch Top-Control Dishwasher

Our take: Perfect for those with limited kitchen space.

What we like: Compact design capable of holding up to ten place settings. Just as quiet as our budget selection. It also features a customizable interior.

What we dislike: Pricey considering the size.

