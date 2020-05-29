The best Bordeaux wine glass

If you take time to find the right bottle of wine for an occasion, meal, or mood, then you certainly should invest in the right wine glass from which to serve it. Body, aroma, bitterness, and finish of a wine are all affected by the glass from which it's consumed, particularly when it comes to fuller bodied, complex reds like Bordeaux. Our guide will detail what to look for and why you need a specific glass, like by our top pick from Riedel, to get the most out of your Bordeaux. Cheers!

Considerations when choosing Bordeaux wine glasses

What is Bordeaux?

Wine made from the historic Bordeaux region of France is diverse, complex, and highly popular around the world. Both red and white wines are produced here, and most are rich, full-bodied, and high in acidity and tannins. However, the varied region also allows for some more moderate, medium-bodied wines to be cultivated as well.

The ideal glass

Bordeaux should be served in a large wine glass with a tall bowl and wide rim. This allows for a smoother taste by dispersing ethanol and enhancing aroma. These are also known as oversized wine glasses, and they are a treat to behold as they show off the wine's bold colors. The glass evens out the aforementioned tannins and high acidity content while highlighting notes and aromas as you swirl and sniff.

Storage

As Bordeaux glasses are larger than most other glasses, you'll need to make sure you have room to safely store them. Take note of the height, as these are particularly tall. Also keep in mind that they may be very delicate. A wine-glass rack may be worth the investment to keep the glasses safely stored yet accessible.

Breakage

It's inevitable that wine glasses will eventually break, whether while washing or from knocking in a cupboard or tipping over. Understand that it's likely one or more of the glasses will break over time and need to be replaced.

Quantity

Most wine glasses come in packs of four, six, or eight. You'll want to think about how many you have the ability to store, as well as what other wine glasses you may obtain in the future. You'll likely want glasses for other types of wine as well, and enough to host any guests.

Features

Stemmed vs. stemless

Bordeaux wine glasses are offered in stemmed and stemless styles. Those with stems may be more elegant and traditional to some. They also keep fingerprints off your bowl, and keep hands from covering the bold color. However, they may break or tip over more easily and can be harder to wash. Stemless are sturdier and easier to store, but may won't be ideal for full-bodied whites that stemmed Bordeaux glasses can accommodate.

Price

Most packs of four or six Bordeaux glasses range between $30 and $50. As you get more expensive, you'll find more quality, durable glasses likely made of lead-free crystal. In general, you can expect to pay around $8 to $10 per Bordeaux glass.

FAQ

Q. How do I wash my Bordeaux wine glass?

A. While some glasses can be cleaned in the dishwasher, you'll want to be sure they are secure and won't encounter any other glasses as they can break easily and make for a tedious cleanup. It's best to wash gently by hand with warm water and soap, being careful not to break the bowl when wiping the interior. It's recommended you dry by hand, then store immediately.

Q. What other wines can I serve in my Bordeaux glass?

A. Any medium to full-bodied red that is robust and high in tannins is perfect for a Bordeaux glass. Full-bodied whites may also be enjoyed, especially from a stemmed glass to prevent your hands from warming up the bowl. Light- to medium-bodied reds would be adequately served if need be.

Q. How do I serve Bordeaux?

A. Pour to the widest part of the glass, which will only be about six to nine ounces of wine. Most of the glass will be empty to allow for the wine to breath. Full-bodied reds should be decanted for 30 minutes before enjoying and served at slightly below room temperature. To avoid drips, turn the bottle slightly as you lift it away from the bottle when you're done pouring.

Bordeaux wine glasses we recommend

Best of the best: Riedel's Bordeaux Glasses

Our take: Trusted company offering quality crystal glasses for full-bodied, robust reds.

What we like: Tall, oversized glasses made from fine crystal are attention-getting and perfect for potent red wines.

What we dislike: Particularly pricey option.

Best bang for your buck: Miko's Crystal Wine Glasses

Our take: Striking, handblown crystal glass to best enjoy full-bodied reds.

What we like: Simple, practical, and efficient way to get the most out of your Bordeaux.

What we dislike: More angular bowls may be off-putting to some.

Choice 3: Nachtmann's Vivendi Bordeaux Glasses

Our take: Elegant oversized bowl enhances aromas and offers a smooth finish.

What we like: Light, thin glasses that look beautiful with bold reds and sound great when clinked.

What we dislike: Some reports of glasses breaking too easily.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.