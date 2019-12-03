Best boots for $100 or less

A pair of boots can take an outfit from good to great. If they're especially stylish, they can even leave you walking taller, both literally and metaphorically.

Winter is the perfect time to make boots your fashion statement, so it's time to pick a pair that will accentuate your wardrobe. Plus, they make for practical footwear during chilly and wet months.

That's why we asked our New York-based fashion expert, Mercedes, to help us compile a list of the top 21 most stylish boots under $100 this season.

A twist on the classic black boot

A great pair of black boots can elevate an outfit from good to great. And with so many styles and materials to choose from, we worked with Mercedes to find the most stylish black booties out there.

Kaiser Bootie by 27 Edit: $69.98 at Nordstrom

These buckle-strapped leather boots have a distinct moto feel. They'd look great paired with jeans and a leather jacket. We also like that the rubber outsole is specially designed for shock absorption and slip resistance, making these especially practical.

Margerie Knit Bootie by MIA: $69.95 at Nordstrom

This sock-like stiletto bootie is certainly a show stopper. We love the elegant look of the bootie, especially the asymmetric boot shaft. We think this shoe would easily elevate your evening looks.

Gabby Ankle Booties by Bar III: $89.50 at Macy's

These v-notch cutout booties are made to be a wardrobe staple. We love the delicate studding on the soles. If the classic black boot isn't your thing, this one also comes in snakeskin, red micro, black micro, and leopard print.

Obrra Pointy Toe Bootie by Marc Fisher: $99.48 at Nordstrom

We like this pointed-toe bootie for its sleek silhouette, which we think would be perfect in an office setting. We also love that it comes in five versatile colors and materials: black leather, black suede, gray suede, light pink suede, and natural brown leather.

Finn Bootie by Chinese Laundry: $99.95 at Nordstrom

Pointed-toe black booties are popular right now, and for good reason. This pair from Chinese Laundry also boasts a unique elastic cut out pattern that sets these booties apart from all the rest.

Madixe Riding Boots by Style & Co: $49.99 at Macy's

These bestselling boots are our only half-calf black boot pick, and for good reason; not only are they affordable, but they're some of the most-purchased boots from Macy's this season. Who doesn't love a classic riding boot?

Winter and waterproof boots

When it comes to winter footwear, it's a smart idea to have a pair of go-to boots for the snowy season as well as a pair of waterproof boots for gross, slushy days. We love all of these options.

The Rain Boot: $75.00 at Everlane

Everlane released their rain boot last year to much fanfare. People can't get enough of these durable, super-comfortable and fashionable rain boots that feature a versatile ankle height and come in five color options.

Original Play Waterproof Rain Booties by Hunter: $71.25+ at Nordstrom

These waterproof booties from Hunter are an updated version of the popular brand's classic wellies. Hunter is a go-to for those rainy, slushy, or just plain yucky days so you can stay cute even when it's not so cute outside.

Mireya Waterproof Faux Fur Lined Boot by Spring Step: $79.95 at Nordstrom

When it's time to pull on a pair of winter boots for what seems like the hundredth time this winter, it can help to have a cute pair like these boots by Spring Step made with a waterproof shaft and a faux fur interior.

Rian Lace-Up Winter Boots by Tommy Hilfiger: $99.00 at Macy's

Duck boots are the iconic winter boot that never seem to go out of style. Not only are these particular boots waterproof, but they're also cozy with their plush fur lining and practical with their thick, utilitarian tread.

Over the knee

Over the knee boots are having a moment and it's no wonder why -- they make everyone's legs look great. Whether you wear this trend with a mini skirt and tights or a pair of dark jeans, we've found three great options to fit everyone's comfort level.

Gabrie Over-The-Knee Boots by Bar III: $79.99 at Macy's

If you can handle a higher heel, this over the knee boot from Bar III may be right for you. These offer the sleek shape we all associate with the trend and a 3-inch block heel that lengthens the leg. It would be perfect for an evening out.

Humor Over-The-Knee Boots by Marc Fisher: $99.00 at Macy's

If you're looking for over the knee boots but don't want to deal with a towering heel, we'd suggest this version by Marc Fisher. We like that the top of the boot has a tie so that wearers can secure the boot above the knee.

Georgette Over the Knee Boots by Steve Madden: $99.95 at Zappos

If you're hoping to replicate the over the knee trend but don't know where to start, we'd suggest these boots from Steve Madden. We particularly like the 1.75-inch block heel that gives you an extra lift to elevate the look.

Animal print

Animal prints, particularly faux fur and faux snakeskin, are trending. They're a great way to change up an outfit and add that maximalist "umph" to your favorite outfit.

Alexa Boot by Halogen: $69.90 at Nordstrom

Purchasing these leopard print boots from Halogen is a great way to update your wardrobe while remaining under budget. At just under $70, these fun boots will help you add some flair to your look.

Hart Faux Leather Bootie by MIA: $69.99 at Macy's

These faux crocodile booties toe the line between statement and neutral, in the best way. They're the type of boots that can steal the show when paired with something simple like jeans and a cozy sweater or add some neutral charm to a more styled look.

Oakland Croc Embossed Western Boot: $79.98 at Nordstrom

We love how this croc-embossed cowgirl boot takes the western trend and turns it on its head. The slick black exterior gives an urban feel to this country style, and we can't get enough.

Bone and winter white boots

Neutrals are always in, and this season, neutral means bone or nude boots. We've found some classic booties and trendy picks to fit all your needs.

Nolly Bootie by BP.: $39.90 at Nordstrom

Not sure which neutral bootie will work best with your wardrobe? These western-inspired heeled booties come in chestnut, taupe, and black faux suede so you can pick the one that's right for you.

Block Heel Bootie by Topshop: $80.00 at Nordstrom

We love these patent leather booties with a woodblock heel. The woodblock sets them apart from other booties and the stone-colored patent leather material puts a nice spin on the neutral look.

Hardee by Circus by Sam Edelman: $89.00 at Macy's

If you're looking for that mod moment, these boots would be perfect for you. You'll love the buckle around the ankle of this sleek, block-heeled shoe. We'd suggest wearing them with a skirt and a pair of tights.

Last but not least

We would be remiss if this particular boot didn't make our list.

Koolaburra by UGG: $79.99 at Macy's

A boot roundup wouldn't be complete without the most comfortable boot of all: UGGs. The Koolaburra is a cozy ankle boot made of plush sheepskin. Perfect for keeping your toes warm this winter.

