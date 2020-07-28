Best books published in summer 2020

So you've made your way through the "to read" stack on your bookshelf during all your time at home -- now what?

There are no reads like summer reads, which is why we decided to dive into the best new releases of the season.

Stay up-to-date with the most relevant titles, whether you're picking a book for yourself or looking for a new novel for your virtual book club.

From memoirs to love stories to noteworthy novels, these are the summer 2020 releases most worth your time.

Best fiction books of summer 2020

"The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett

This is a whirlwind of a story that spans generations and states. Follow the Vignes twin sisters as they navigate complicated worlds of family history, racial identity, and vocation. They pursue separate paths at the tender age of 16 -- and you'll be drawn into this riveting page-turner to find out how their worlds later collide.

"Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Secrets stack up and tensions flare in this gothic horror story set in the Mexican countryside. It's hard not to fall in love with Noemi's fervor as she searches to find the origin of her nightmares. Join her as she digs deeper to uncover a buried past, which may come back to haunt her family.

"Luster" by Raven Leilani

This book centers around main character Edie as she embarks on self-exploration in her 20s, which proves to be a tumultuous and emotionally charged journey that includes sexual discovery. Things grow complicated when she enters a unique relationship with a couple that embraces open marriage. It's an emotional rollercoaster that will have you on the verge of tears or in stitches with laughter.

"Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly

Jack McAvoy is no stranger to writing about -- or taking down -- killers. The question is, has he met his match with the latest one, who just slew a woman with whom he'd just had a one-night stand? Discover to what lengths McAvoy has to go to stop this criminal mastermind before he takes another victim.

Best romance books of summer 2020

"Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan

It's a tangled web of love and lies told before the backdrop of decadence and denial. The author of "Crazy Rich Asians" delivers yet another story that keeps you guessing. Find out what happens when Lucie runs into someone who crossed her path in the past -- now that he mysteriously reappears when she's vacationing with her fiancé in the Hamptons.

"Head Over Heels" by Hannah Orenstein

Avery's entire life was gymnastics before it was turned upside down. Just when she's ready to put it behind her and train a new gymnast alongside Ryan, her coach, a scandal breaks out that rocks the gymnastics world -- and brings up hard memories from a life Avery thought she left behind.

"Party of Two" Jasmine Guillory

Olivia shares a thrilling night of intimacy with a junior senator, Max, but she has no intention of keeping it going. That changes over a surprise courtship that emerges with chocolate cake, of all things. See whether Olivia jumps into the romance or if she shys away from a high-profile relationship.

Best memoirs of summer 2020

"Craigslist Confessional: A Collection of Secrets from Anonymous Strangers" by Helena Dea Bala

Active listening takes on a new form in this collection from a lobbyist turned Craigslist confidant. Read some of the wildly honest submissions -- all thought-provoking -- she receives when she posts an ad soliciting personal stories. With stories from sex addicts to frustrated roommates, this collection will intrigue you.

"The Hilarious World of Depression" by John Moe

Depression is no laughing matter, but radio personality John Moe makes it accessible through relatable humor. In this memoir, he mediates over research on depression and interprets it through the scope of personal experiences. While you'll be laughing throughout, you'll also have a few "a-ha" moments in the mix.

"Lot Six" by David Adjmi

Adjmi begins this memoir in the midst of an identity crisis in 1970s Brooklyn. Besides repressing homosexual feelings, he's an immigrant trying to find footing in America while reshaping his identity. It touches upon something deep and complex in the human condition, as its primary theme is longing for belonging.

"Untamed" by Glennon Doyle

What does it mean to be a woman today? Doyle dismantles conditioning and expectations to rediscover what and who she truly is. Brave and relentless, it's an empowering self-help read that aims to inspire young women to embrace themselves to experience true freedom.

Best activist books of summer 2020

"All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson

There isn't much LGBTQIA+ activist George M. Johnson doesn't touch upon in this memoir chronicling his childhood as a Black queer boy. He's blunt about his experiences, some of which were joyful -- others of which were toxic and damaging. It's considered a must-read meditation and social commentary of 2020.

"Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century" by Alice Wong

Disability rights activist Alice Wong brings tough conversations to the forefront of society with this anthology. It sheds light on the experience of life as an individual with disabilities, as told by none other than authors with these life experiences. It's an eye-opening collection that readers will revisit time and time again.

"Clap When You Land" by Elizabeth Acevedo

Camino and Yahaira Rios are half-sisters whose lives intersect unexpectedly when tragedy strikes. It's a gut-wrenching story of grieving through an upended world, especially one that is further complicated by cultural, social, and geographic bridges. It's a riveting read that is shockingly relatable to some -- and profoundly educational to others.

"Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America" by R. Eric Thomas

Thomas answers the question, "How do you know when you're different?" with this hilarious memoir of essays. He shares experiences of reconciling seemingly-opposite things in life, like his conservative Black church and his sexuality. Thomas asks -- and answers -- philosophical questions in this thought-provoking masterpiece.

"Stamped: Racism, Anti Racism, and You" by Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi

As Reynolds and Kendi explain in this contemporary look at racism in America, tough conversations need to be had. It's an informative, introspective narrative that holds no punches when discussing the individual's race journey, and it aims to help them identify ways to stamp out racism in their daily lives.

"So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo

Oluo acknowledges that race can be a difficult subject to discuss, which is why she opens a dialogue to facilitate honest, necessary conversation among people of all skin colors. Part educational and part exercise, Oluo's impassioned text invites you to look at the foundations and existence of racism to fight prejudice.

