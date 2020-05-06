If there's one thing to be said about sheltering-in-place, it's that you have more downtime at home than ever before.

For bookworms (or those who want to read more), this provides the opportunity to catch up on good reads.

There's no time like the present to cozy up on the couch and dive into a new book. Not sure which new releases are worth your time?

We talked to book lovers and writers to put together this list of the best books of 2020 so far. From new releases to bestsellers, we're sure there's a title or two that will capture your attention.

Engaging fiction

"The Price of Paradise" by Susana López Rubio

Travel to the not-so-distant past of 1947 Cuba and accompany young Patricio on his journey from Spain to Havana, where good looks land him his first job -- but set him up for an endless string of trials and tribulations as he falls in love with Gloria, a mobster's wife. Each twist of fate will pull you in further.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

"Rodham: A Novel" by Curtis Sittenfeld

What if Hillary never married Bill? This re-imagining of Hillary Clinton's life without her husband is a piece of high-velocity speculative fiction. Meet Hillary Rodham in 1971: a rising star at Yale Law School about to embark on a very different trailblazing career. It's the gritty, gripping book you've been waiting to read all year.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

"Writers & Lovers" by Lily King

Casey Peabody is stuck between a rock and a hard place in many aspects of her life. Her mother passed suddenly, she's deep in debt, and despite her success as a child golf prodigy -- she now waits tables yearning for a creative career. As if life wasn't perplexing enough, Casey falls in love with two men while simultaneously falling in love with writing as a craft.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

"A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende

Look no further for an arresting love story that spans two decades and crosses continents. This piece of historical fiction begins during the Spanish Civil War, when survival pushes a widowed and pregnant Roser into marriage with Victor, an army doctor -- who is also the brother of her late lover. Explore how love, freedom, and home take on different meanings in this story by a beloved author.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

Moving memoirs

"Uncanny Valley: A Memoir" by Anna Wiener

The tech industry is a tough place for a millennial seeking meaning in life. For Anna Weiner, the journey involved joining a chaotic startup in Silicon Valley and experiencing culture shock to the fullest. Weiner's slice-of-life memoir runs the gamut of emotions, and you'll appreciate her witty, whip-smart reflection in this coming-of-age story.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

"Open Book" by Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is a triple threat: singer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. If there's anyone who knows how to life their best life-- it's her. The book is inspired by journals Simpson has kept since age fifteen, chronicling just as many struggles as successes. Relatable and candid, it's another example of how Simpson uses her voice to inspire others.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

Exciting thrillers

"Outfox" by Sandra Brown

Can Agent Drex Easton finally crack the case of Weston Graham, the conman who always gets away? He's assumed a myriad of names and disguises for the better part of three decades, and it's time he does the time for his crimes -- especially when they involve the disappearance of young women.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

"The Girl Beneath the Sea" by Andrew Mayne

Sloan McPherson's family has a checkered past as drug smugglers, but she's chosen a career in law enforcement as a police diver. When the latest case comes in, Sloan tries to distance herself from her past, proving more challenging than expected. Staying alive and closing the case become one in the same, and she finds an unexpected ally along the way.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

Notable non-fiction

"The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson

Erik Larson's latest masterpiece is a historical recount of Winston Churchill's leadership during some of London's darkest times in WWII. Assembled from a profound collection of declassified reports, original archival documents, and Churchill's own diaries, this multifaceted work also provides an intimate peek into Churchill's marriage and family life.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

"The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power" by Deirdre Mask

Once you dive into how streets are named, you'll never look at a map the same way again. Dierdre Mask explains how street addresses are socially compartmentalizing in design, not to mention they reveal your place in society. Explore how this manifests in the modern world and learn about its roots in ancient cities in this book.

Available on: Kindle, Audible

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.