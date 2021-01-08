The best bookend

There are many items in a typical household that need to be displayed safely and securely. Books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, video game cartridges, and LPs can all benefit from the use of bookends. A set of bookends can be purely functional, best for archiving and accessing files and reference books. Others can be more decorative, adding visual interest to displays of hardcover books or DVD collections. Many bookends fit somewhere between functional and decorative, however.

While aesthetics do play a part in the decision-making process, functionality should be a major consideration. A quality set of bookends doesn’t need to be expensive or flashy, but it does need to hold items in place securely, without damaging the surfaces beneath them.

If you are in need of a set or more of bookends, read our helpful shopper’s guide below. We have compared dozens of bookend models on the market today and have compiled a short list of promising contenders. Our top pick is Anwenk Vintage Bookends, a stylish and functional set that has great visual appeal for collections destined to be on public display.

Considerations when choosing bookends

Construction material

Durability and functionality are two important considerations when it comes to bookends, so the manufacturer’s choice of construction material is vital. Many inexpensive bookend sets are made from some form of plastic polymer. Plastic provides decent durability, but stability can be an issue. Simple bookends formed from sheet metal (commonly aluminum or steel) are also durable, but often require the addition of felt or other material to protect surfaces.

Some bookends incorporate heavier materials such as agate or marble. These heavier models provide significant stability, but they can also be more expensive. Stainless steel and wood are also good choices for more aesthetic bookends that will be on full display in a curio cabinet or bookshelf.

Design

Some bookend sets can be completely functional, while others are almost completely decorative. Essentially, the vertical sides of a bookend set hold objects in place, while the horizontal platform supports the sides. Some bookends rely more on weight to hold them in place, eliminating the need for horizontal supports. Manufacturers often create design features that brace the two sections and create visual interest.

The vertical elements of a bookend set are generally between 6 and 12 inches in height. This is an important consideration, because taller books or photo albums or LPs benefit from the additional support of taller bookends. If the supporting walls are too short, the stored objects could warp under stress or fall out easily.

Ornate wrought-metal designs or whimsical elements are also popular in bookends. Many plastic or metal bookends sets are available in customized colors as well.

Security

Bookends serve a specific purpose, and that is to hold stacks of books or other items securely on a display shelf. This is usually achieved by a combination of gravity and friction. Some bookend elements are actually attached to each other physically, creating a secure grip for books, but most are separate pieces. The weight of the books holds the horizontal platforms in place while the vertical sides hold the books upright.

However, this arrangement also relies on some form of adhesion or friction. Special cloth pads are usually added to the bookends to increase friction between the bookends and the shelf. This also protects the shelf from abrasive metals, stones or plastics. Some models may replace the felt or cloth padding with actual adhesives to hold the bookends in place. It is also possible, but not always recommended, to permanently attach the bookend to the surface with screws.

Price

Utilitarian plastic or sheet-metal bookends for office use can often be found for less than $15 per set. These L-shaped models may not be especially decorative, but they should meet the storage needs of most users. More decorative bookends that combine both form and function will retail between $15 and $30 and could include heavier elements such as agate or marble. The highest-end bookends, featuring elaborate designs and top-quality construction materials, can easily cost $30 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I use bookends for storing other things besides books?

A. There is nothing in the design of bookends that would stop you from using them for other items. Some people use bookends to hold DVDs or CDs in place. Vinyl records or video game cartridges could be secured with bookends. Boxed board games or jigsaw puzzles could also be held in place with bookends.

Q. Is it possible to attach bookends to a shelf permanently?

A. With a few modifications, you could create a permanent bookend configuration, but the question is why? Adjustability is a major selling point for bookend sets, and the number of items they hold can change from day to day. As a decorative shelf display, a permanent placement could make sense, but as a functional item, a set of bookends should remain adjustable.

Bookends we recommend

Best of the best: Anwenk Vintage Bookends

Our take: These solid-metal bookends are not only versatile, but also have decorative appeal. Ideal for bookcases and shelves on public display.

What we like: Stylish antique design. Constructed from steel, with a bronze finish. Supports a wide range of products. Includes protective felt pads.

What we dislike: Lighter than expected. Over time, some warping of the bottom or side plates may occur.

Best bang for your buck: Acrimet Premium Metal Bookends

Our take: While lacking in frills, these basic metal bookends perform their main task well, and can be ordered in a variety of colors.

What we like: Affordable price point for bulk purchases. Sturdy and protective bottom layer. Assortment of colors available. Metal construction.

What we dislike: Very basic, utilitarian appearance. Some slippage and tipping reported.

Choice 3: Steelmaster Heavy-Duty 10-Inch Bookends

Our take: These durable metal bookends are definitely ones to consider with heavier or oversized items. The higher retail price may be a concern, however.

What we like: Modern, stylish design. Constructed from heavy-duty metal. Sides are 10 inches tall, support larger books, record albums, and folders. Foam padding protects surfaces and provides a non-slip grip.

What we dislike: The top-heavy design makes them prone to tipping over. Relatively expensive price point.

