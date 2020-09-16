Bonsai involves growing and shaping trees like many landscaping projects, but it's a true art form for most people. The practice calls for growing small trees in containers and shaping them to resemble full-size trees. Achieving the right look for your bonsai trees involves training, bending, and trimming them once they're large enough, which usually means working on the trees daily. If you're new to the practice, it can be difficult to know where to start. With a bonsai starter kit, you'll have the materials you need to create a lovely living piece of art.

You can find tips to select the best bonsai starter kit in our buying guide. We've included a few specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from Garden Republic, which includes four types of seeds and a wooden storage box for tools and accessories.

Considerations when choosing bonsai starter kits

Time requirements

Creating a bonsai tree isn't a quick process -- it requires significant time and effort to shape and care for the tree, including watering and pruning it. You also have to check the training wires that shape the tree to ensure they're not damaging the wood. In most cases, you should expect to put in 15 to 20 minutes of work daily for each tree you're growing.

Shape

Bonsai trees are shaped in various styles, which determines how much time and effort they require. Formal upright bonsai trees mimic the look of full-size, natural trees in a miniature version, while informal upright bonsai trees feature an upright trunk that bends or curves for an almost squiggly look as it rises. You can also opt for a slanted bonsai tree, which is grown at an angle of 45 degrees.

Semi-cascade bonsai trees are often considered the most classic bonsai shape. They feature a trunk that's grown sideways at a 90-degree angle, so most of the foliage is on one side of the pot. Full cascade bonsai trees are similar, but they're trained to grow to the side and down, extending past the container's bottom.

Space

Think about how much space you have to dedicate to your bonsai trees. Some folks keep their trees indoors, but they require sunlight, so they must be positioned near a window. You want to have a dedicated area for pruning and shaping them to give you a convenient spot for storing your tools and accessories.

Features

Tree types

The majority of bonsai starter kits include seeds for at least four different types of trees, but you can find some with as many as eight. The size of the seeds determines how many you get of each, but it's best to stick a kit that includes at least two seeds for each tree type since not every seed is guaranteed to germinate.

Nearly any type of tree can be trained and shaped as a bonsai, though some species are better suited than others. Most kits feature photos of the trees, so you can check them out and determine if you like the look. You may even want to purchase multiple kits to get a good variety of tree types for your bonsai.

Tools

A starter kit should always include the basic tools necessary for training and shaping the bonsai trees. This means it should come with pruning shears for cutting and tweezers for lifting leaves and other debris from the container.

Instructions

It's essential that a starter kit come with thorough instructions to help you learn the art of bonsai. Some kits include booklets, while others require you to download a PDF file. Many users prefer a hard copy you can set out beside you as your work. As long as the instructions are clear and easy to follow, you should be fine.

Price

For a basic bonsai starter kit, you'll usually pay $20 or less. The majority of kits cost between $20 and $25, but for a high-end kit with established trees, expect to spend $25 or more.

FAQ

Q. What type of soil do bonsai trees need?

A. The most common soil types used for bonsai trees are Akadama soil, Kanuma soil, and peat soil. Each tree type calls for a different blend of the three soils.

Q. What tools do I need for shaping bonsai trees?

A. You need pruning shears, but those usually come with a starter kit. Some deluxe kits may also include bud scissors, training wire, wire cutters, a knob cutter, root hook, and root cutter, but you can purchase those tools separately if your kit doesn't feature them.

Bonsai starter kits we recommend

Best of the best: Garden Republic's Bonsai Tree Starter Kit

Our take: A kit that includes seeds and plenty of accessories to get bonsai newbies started off right.

What we like: Features a wooden storage box for the tools and accessories. Comes with pruning shears and markers. Includes four different varieties of seeds and a detailed instruction book.

What we dislike: Some buyers received seeds that didn't sprout.

Best bang for your buck: Planter's Choice Bonsai Starter Kit

Our take: A good basic bonsai starter kit with everything you need to start training your trees right away.

What we like: Comes with pots, soil discs, plant markers, and four types of seeds. Customer service is extremely responsive. Pots are made of biodegradable materials.

What we dislike: Not all the seeds sprout. Instruction book is somewhat vague.

Choice 3: Brussel's Bonsai Green Mound Juniper Bonsai Kit

Our take: A starter kit for a single variety of tree that's ideal for those who already know which bonsai trees they like best.

What we like: Comes with a 3-year-old plant to allow you to start shaping right away. Includes a container, pruning shears, soil, and a humidity tray. Packaging is top-notch.

What we dislike: Some buyers receive sickly trees, though there is a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

