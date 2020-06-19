The best bonnet hair dryer

When you put your hair in rollers, you either have to wait hours for the style to set or wrestle with a blow dryer. However, you can save time and energy by using a bonnet hair dryer.

Who knew it could be so easy to set a glamorous hairstyle? Simply set damp hair in rollers and sit under a bonnet hair dryer. Feel free to text, read, or relax while you wait.

Keep reading our buying guide to explore different models and various features of bonnet hair dryers. You'll also find a few short reviews of our favorites at the end. Our number one pick, the Revlon Ionic Hard Bonnet Hair Dryer, offers even heat distribution in an extra-large shell design.

Considerations when choosing bonnet hair dryers

Hair type and length

While bonnet hair dryers are viable options for many people who wish to set their hairstyles, every person has a different drying experience. Short or thinner hair dries far more quickly than longer, thicker hair. It's not to say that those with long or thick hair can't use a bonnet hair dryer, just that drying could take significantly longer.

Damp vs. dry hair

The dampness of your hair directly affects how well your hairstyle sets in a bonnet hair dryer. Slightly damp hair is preferred to dry or shower-wet hair, as it optimizes the heat as well as drying time. If your hair is already dry and you'd like to set a new style with the bonnet hair dryer, mist hair with water before you roll it in curlers.

Portability

Portability is a major perk with bonnet hair dryers. Soft styles fold up for storage and often come with carry cases for added convenience. Hard bonnet hair dryers are collapsible, to some extent. If they don't come with their own carry case, they usually have handles for easy transport.

Soft vs. hard bonnet hair dryers

Soft bonnet hair dryers: Soft bonnet hair dryers resemble shower caps with long sleeves that attach to a regular blow dryer. Many consumers prefer these styles as the hoods are more comfortable since they're adjustable and allow for more movement. They're also much less expensive and much more portable than hard bonnet hair dryers.

Hard bonnet hair dryers: Hard bonnet hair dryers look like those seen in salons and have a large dome. They can be placed on tables or are attached to a pole whose base is on casters. Most models come with a variety of heat settings and timers, though some only have a single setting. Unfortunately, these bonnet dryers tend to have large footprints, and they're more expensive.

Price

Soft bonnet hair dryers typically cost $25 and below, so they're a solid choice if you're on a budget. Mid-range bonnet hair dryers cost $30 to $60 and include top-quality soft styles and entry-level hard shell dryers. If you'd like a freestanding bonnet hair dryer with a variety of settings, you can spend between $100 and $200.

FAQ

Q. What other tools or products do I need with my bonnet hair dryer?

A. At the very least, you need rollers and clips. As far as products go, you may need a water mister, thermal protective spray, and extra-hold hair spray. Some stylists recommend a teasing brush to help section hair for curlers.

Q. Do bonnet hair dryers damage hair as much as a regular blow dryer?

A. Yes and no. Your hair is farther away from the drying components, so it sustains less damage that way, especially if you dry at a lower temperature. If you use high heat settings to dry hair more quickly, however, you risk damaging your hair just as much as if you used a regular blow dryer.

Bonnet hair dryers we recommend

Best of the best: Revlon's Ionic Hard Bonnet Hair Dryer

Our take: Hard shell design that offers an authentic salon experience with ionic technology.

What we like: Three temperature settings. Collapsible design makes for easy storage and portability.

What we dislike: Large footprint compared to other bonnet hair dryers.

Best bang for your buck: Glow by Daye's Bonnet Hair Dryer

Our take: Affordable and compact, this dryer is compatible with most blow dryers.

What we like: Even distribution of heat around head. Adjustable cap for a comfortable drying experience.

What we dislike: Takes some adjustments to secure the bonnet, but not a deal-breaker.

Choice 3: Conair's Pro Style 1,875-Watt Bonnet Hair Dryer

Our take: Extra-large hood accommodates thick hair and jumbo rollers.

What we like: Powerful, quick-drying model. Easy to set up and collapse compared to other models.

What we dislike: Better suited for short or medium-length hairstyles.

