The best body wash for kids

Having the right products can make your kids' bath time experience more enjoyable, and a quality body wash for kids is a great addition.

Body washes have been on the rise as the preferred bath and shower product for both children and adults. Because adult varieties can be harsh or stripping to young skin, body wash for kids is specially formulated to be gentle yet effective. In addition to being tear-free, many body washes for kids are made without harsh chemicals like parabens or other synthetic ingredients.

To help you find the right formula for your kids, check out our buying guide. We're covering all the essential features you should compare, plus we're sharing our favorite formulas. Our top choice, the Cetaphil Baby Wash and Shampoo with Organic Calendula, gently moisturizes skin with natural, hypoallergenic ingredients.

Considerations when choosing body washes for kids

Body wash vs. combination formulas

Regular body wash for kids is intended for just the body. It typically offers a deeper cleaning than combination (body wash and shampoo) formulas and may contain heavier moisturizers as well.

Combination formulas are easy for kids with minimal hair, such as babies and toddlers. They're much gentler than regular body wash because they come into contact with the face and the head. They're also far less drying to skin and hair.

Skin conditions

When shopping for body washes, keep your kids' skin conditions in mind. If they suffer from eczema or skin allergies, it's recommended to use special formulas that are hypoallergenic or safe for sensitive skin. With that said, these unique varieties may use premium ingredients, so they cost more than regular body washes.

Tear-free formulas

Tear-free is one of the most important features in kids' body wash. Formulas with this label are designed to be non-irritating and non-stinging to eyes. If a body wash for kids isn't marked as "tear-free," steer clear of it since it likely contains harsh ingredients.

Popular ingredients

Natural: Formulas with natural ingredients include aloe, lavender, oatmeal, or chamomile. These body washes forego harsh chemicals and keep formulas simple and safe with many plant-derived ingredients. Unfortunately, "natural" isn't an official term, so research the ingredients to understand how natural the formula really is.

Organic: Body washes made with organic ingredients stick to natural products that have been grown without pesticides. While it doesn't necessarily mean that the formula is completely chemical-free, the higher concentration of safer ingredients means skin will come into contact with fewer chemicals.

Soap-free: Kids with sensitive skin benefit from soap-free body washes because soap is known to be irritating and stripping to sensitive skin. To achieve the cleaning action without soap, these formulas use synthetic ingredients in its place. In some cases, soap-free varieties can be more irritating to skin than those with soap.

Price

Basic body washes for kids cost less than $0.50 per ounce, but they're not the most gentle options. Mid-range formulas run closer to $0.75 per ounce and may feature natural or organic ingredients. Premium varieties formulated for special conditions such as eczema cost as much as $1 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. Why do natural body washes for kids sometimes have fragrances?

A. In many cases, the fragrances come from the formula's natural ingredients, like lavender or chamomile. Some natural body washes, however, still use artificial fragrances in trace amounts. These are typically included toward the very end of the ingredients list.

Q. When should I upgrade from combination formulas to separate body wash and shampoo for my kids?

A. Many parents make the switch once kids start growing more hair or thicker hair on their heads, but if you and your kids are happy with a combination formula, feel free to continue using it.

Body washes for kids we recommend

Best of the best: Cetaphil Baby Wash and Shampoo with Organic Calendula

Our take: Popular tear-free formula that gently cleans babies without irritating their delicate skin.

What we like: Dermatologist-recommended. Leaves out harsh ingredients like parabens and synthetic dyes. Fortified with vitamins E and B5.

What we dislike: Some parents felt the newer formula had a much stronger smell.

Best bang for your buck: Suave Kids' Tear-Free Berry-Blue Body Wash

Our take: An affordable option that offers a deep clean without stripping or drying skin.

What we like: Has a fresh, kid-friendly scent. Lathers up quickly and rinses off without leaving residue. Tear-free formula.

What we dislike: Rare reports of dispenser getting stuck.

Choice 3: Natralia Happy Little Bodies Eczema Body Wash and Shampoo

Our take: Great option if your little ones struggle with eczema or other skin conditions.

What we like: Offers a soothing cleaning with oatmeal and plant-based ingredients. Made without soap, phthalates, and SLS.

What we dislike: It works, but it's expensive.

