The best body sunscreen

Heading to the beach, lake, or park? As you pack your bag for a day of fun in the sun, make sure you have a body sunscreen in tow.

While wearing any sunscreen is a win because it protects skin from damage and premature aging, choosing the right one can be challenging. Luckily, there are countless formulas on the market today. From body sunscreens formulated for sensitive skin to those made with naturally derived ingredients, there's definitely one that covers your needs.

Find the right body sunscreen in time for your next outdoor excursion with this buying guide. We'll introduce you to different varieties and formulas, and we're sharing our top picks for body sunscreens at the end. Our favorite, EltaMD UV Sport Full-Body Sunscreen, remains a bestseller among outdoor athletes because it can be applied to wet or dry skin.

Considerations when choosing body sunscreens

Physical vs. chemical sunscreen

Physical sunscreen, or mineral sunscreen, covers the skin with a protective barrier to keep out UVA and UVB rays. This often leaves the skin with a noticeable, chalky-white residue. Active ingredients in physical sunscreen include zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Chemical sunscreen, on the other hand, absorbs quickly and leaves no residue. These formulas penetrate the outermost layer of skin to absorb UV rays. Active ingredients in these formulas include avobenzone or oxybenzone.

Body sunscreen vs. facial sunscreen

sunscreen is recommended for use from the neck down because its ingredients aren't formulated to protect the face. In fact, it's common for them to cause major breakouts and irritations when applied to the face. Facial sunscreen, on the other hand, is designed to be lightweight and noncomedogenic.

Understanding SPF

The sun protection factor (SPF) of sunscreen measures how long the formula protects the skin. The highest SPF sunscreens, which are SPF 30 to 100, protect skin the longest. Moderate protection is SPF 15 to 30, and mild protection is anything less than SPF 15.

Features

Formula types

Liquid formulas are easy to apply and reapply; however, they're notorious for transferring onto clothing and car seats. Spray formulas are the quickest sunscreens to apply, though the spray nozzle makes it hard to control how much product is dispensed and where. Stick formulas aren't very popular, but they offer a mess-free application.

Water resistance

Body sunscreens with water resistance are ideal for trips to the beach, lake, or waterpark. They stay on when you take a dip in the water and even when you sweat. For this reason, many outdoor athletes gravitate toward long-wear, water-resistant body sunscreens.

Noncomedogenic

Some body sunscreens are noncomedogenic, meaning they won't clog pores. These formulas are recommended for individuals who are prone to acne or have sensitive or oily skin.

Sensitive-skin formulas

Individuals with sensitive skin fare best with body sunscreens that leave out harsh, irritating ingredients. Formulas in this category are often naturally derived and use ingredients like aloe vera or oatmeal. They're also free of synthetic dyes and fragrances, as well as parabens, phthalates, or gluten.

Price

Basic drugstore body sunscreens cost $10 and below. Those with sensitive skin should look to the $10 to $18 range, which includes many premium formulas with noncomedogenic ingredients. Specialty formulas from high-end brands may cost as much as $40 per bottle.

FAQ

Q. Does a higher SPF body sunscreen really offer more protection?

A. While it was long believed that the highest SPF offers the most protection, recent studies have created two schools of thought. Many people still feel high SPF offers superior protection, while others feel there are only marginal differences in level of protection across the SPF spectrum.

Q. Does sunscreen ever expire?

A. Yes, and it's generally recommended to replace your sunscreen at least once a year. With that said, if you apply it regularly, you'll likely end up with a new bottle a few times a year.

Body sunscreens we recommend

Best of the best: EltaMD's UV Sport Full-Body Sunscreen

Our take: This premium sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and won't clog pores.

What we like: SPF 50 broad spectrum protection. One of few formulas that can be applied to wet or dry skin.

What we dislike: Occasional reports of skin irritation. Leaves a noticeable residue.

Best bang for your buck: Neutrogena's Beach Defense Sunscreen Body Spray

Our take: An affordable spray sunscreen that absorbs quickly so it won't put a damper on activity.

What we like: SPF 50 with broad spectrum Helioplex protection. Lightweight formula free of oils and oxybenzone.

What we dislike: Not ideal for those with sensitive skin. Might come off with profuse sweating.

Choice 3: Alba Botanica's Fragrance-Free Clear Sunscreen Spray

Our take: This sensitive skin-friendly sunscreen is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation.

What we like: SPF 50 with broad spectrum protection made with plant-based ingredients. Not tested on animals.

What we dislike: Contains some ingredients that may be harmful to coral reefs.

