Whether you’re an avid cosplayer, a parent trying to entertain your kids, or a makeup artist looking to expand your kit, the right body paint can make your job much easier. Choosing the best body paint for your needs depends on how you’re using it, though. If you’re only painting kids’ faces for a holiday party or a fun afternoon, an inexpensive set that washes off easily is your best bet. But if you’re doing body and face painting for a stage performance or photoshoot, you’ll want a professional-grade set of paints that can create vivid or realistic images and texture on the skin.

Not sure how to choose the best set? Our buying guide offers plenty of tips to help you find the best body paint for your project. We’ve even included a few specific product recommendations at the end, including our top choice from Midnight Glo, which features a nontoxic formula and offers neon colors that show up under UV light.

Considerations when choosing body paints

Paint base

You can choose from three paint base types when shopping for body paints:

Oil-based body paint offers rich, intense color and an incredibly smooth finish. Its drying time is longer, though, and it can stain clothing easily. It also requires makeup remover or another specialty cleaning product to remove it. It can last an extremely long time on the skin, though.

Alcohol-based body paint also requires some time to dry, but it offers excellent staying power because it’s water- and sweat-resistant. The paint is extremely vibrant, too, so it works especially well for stage performances. You have to take care where you apply it, though, because it can’t be used near the eyes and nose.

Water-based body paint doesn't last as long on the skin because it’s not sweat- or water-resistant. However, it dries quickly and generally doesn't stain clothing. You can remove the paint with soap and water, too. Some lower-quality water-based paint can start to crack and crumble once dry, though.

Professional vs. personal use

To choose the best body paint, consider how you’ll use it.

If you’re a makeup artist or are using body paint for stage performance or photographs, you’ll want a formula that’s sweat- and heat-resistant and offers a longer wear time. Richly pigmented oil-based or alcohol-based paint is your best option.

If you’re using the paint for casual, personal use, you should look for body paint that dries quickly and is easy to remove, especially if you’re using it on kids. Opt for water-based paint.

Pigmentation and ingredients

Cheaper body paint typically doesn’t have as much pigmentation as higher-quality paint. That can leave it looking faded or dull on the skin, so you need to use multiple layers to build up the intensity. Higher-quality body paint tends to offer more intense color on the skin, so you don’t need to apply as many layers.

Keep an eye on the ingredients in the body paint, though. You want to make sure they’re high-quality if you’re applying them to large areas of the body, have sensitive skin, or are using the paint on children. Paint with lower-quality ingredients can irritate or dry out the skin.

The best body paint formulas are dermatologist-tested and clearly marked as nontoxic.

Features

Quantity and quality

Body paint usually comes as part of a kit that contains anywhere from 6 to 12 tubes, which hold .3 to 1 ounce. You can find some individual bottles of paint that hold 1 to 1.5 ounces.

Higher-quality paints don’t require as many coats, so even a smaller tube can last a long time. A 1-ounce bottle of high-quality body paint can usually provide up to 70 applications, while you can typically only get 10 applications from a lower-quality paint of the same size.

Finish

The best body paint dries down without a sticky or cracked finish. Instead, it dries to a smooth finish and doesn't smear at all. Some formulas also have a shine when dry, while others dry to a flat, matte finish. Choose the option that best fits your needs.

Color options

Many body paints are sold in kits that contain a range of colors, but you can also buy colors individually. Some sets even feature neon, glow-in-the-dark, and black light/UV shades.

If you’re feeling creative, you may want to purchase individual shades and mix your own colors. With paints in red, blue, yellow, black, and white shades, you can make nearly any color under the sun.

Durability

If you’re using body paint for performance or need it to last all day, opt for oil-based or alcohol-based paint that resists moisture and doesn’t smudge or flake. Water-based paint typically only lasts for two to three hours without fading or smudging.

Ease of removal

Water-based body paint is easy to remove with soap and water, so it’s great for kids. Alcohol- and oil-based paints usually require specialty makeup remover or intense scrubbing, so it can take a while to get the paint off.

Price

You’ll usually pay between $10 and $25 for a body paint set and $3 to $10 for individual tubes. Basic sets that you can use for the kids or Halloween can cost as little as $10, but you’ll pay between $14 and $25 for higher-quality sets with neon color options. The highest-quality body paint sets can go for as much as $100, though.

FAQ

Q. Is body paint really safe for my skin?

A. Body paint is usually safe — just make sure the paint is meant for the body and skin-safe. If you struggle with sensitive skin, it’s best to do a patch test to see if your skin reacts to the formula. Dab a small amount in an out-of-sight area like the inside of your elbow. Wait 12 hours to see if your skin reacts. If it doesn’t, it should be safe to use the paint.

Q. How many coats of body paint should I use?

A. It depends on the paint quality. A high-quality, professional-grade paint usually only requires one to two coats, but if your paint is lower quality, it may take three or four.

Body paints we recommend

Best of the best: Midnight Glo UV Neon Face and Body Paint Glow Kit

Our take: A paint set that includes an array of colors and features a nontoxic formula that wears for a long time. Can produce a cool neon effect under the right light, too.

What we like: Paint is nontoxic. Produces a bold, neon color under UV and black light. A little bit of the paint goes a long way.

What we dislike: Some users don’t like the scent.

Best bang for your buck: UV Glow Black Light Face and Body Paint

Our take: Doesn’t offer a large amount of paint, and blue shade isn’t very pigmented, but these are quality paints that wear well on the skin for an affordable price.

What we like: Includes six bright colors. Can offer a neon effect under UV or black light. Dries quickly and rinses off with soap and water.

What we dislike: The blue shade isn’t as bright as other colors.

Choice 3: Zalan Colored Zinc Sticks for Face and Body Paint

Our take: An excellent alternative to the usual body paint that’s easy to apply. These don’t quite offer the same coverage, though.

What we like: Comes in stick form for easy application. Includes eight bold colors. Contains zinc oxide to provide sun protection. Waterproof formula.

What we dislike: Can feel a bit sticky on the skin and can smear somewhat easily.

