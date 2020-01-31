The best body cream

Especially in the wintertime, our skin is prone to drying and cracking. When lotions just aren't cutting it, it's time to turn to a body cream, which are ultra moisturizing to the skin. Thick in consistency, these creams contain oils, butters, and other hydrating agents that can address different skin types and issues.

With so many creams on the market, how do you know what's best? We've created this shopping guide on body creams to help you choose a cream that's right for you. We've also included our top picks at the end, like Josie Maran's Whipped Argan Oil, which is a luxurious long-lasting body butter.

Considerations when choosing body creams

Key ingredients

In addition to water, there are three other main components of body creams:

Oils: Creams differ from body lotions in their oil-to-water ratio. Creams contain higher oil and less water than lotions. Natural oils like jojoba, avocado, argan, or coconut are used in many creams as well as butters like shea and cocoa butter, which are thicker fats and extra hydrating.

Emulsifiers: The oils in body creams are bound to the water element using emulsifiers, like glyceryl stearate, glyceryl oleate, and lecithin.

Preservatives: Because the mix of oil, water, and emulsifiers can create a breeding ground for bacteria, preservatives are necessary to prevent your jar of cream from turning into a petri dish of mildew and mold. These preservatives can be human-made, like parabens, or natural, like antimicrobial tea tree oil.

Features

Relief for specialized skin conditions: Some creams are formulated for eczema-prone skin and include ingredients like oatmeal that calms inflammation and extra-dry skin. Others contain lactic acid to treat rough patches from keratosis pilaris or psoriasis. For acne-prone skin, select a cream with hyaluronic acid instead of oil for extra hydration that won't clog pores (or look for creams labeled noncomedogenic) .

Hypoallergenic: If you have sensitive skin, opt for a hypoallergenic body cream, which means the formula is free of synthetic fragrance. Be aware that even fragrance-free creams can carry a subtle scent, though it usually fades quickly.

Paraben- and sulfate-free: More brands are getting on the clean beauty bandwagon, which means their formulas don't contain toxic ingredients that can harm the body. Some scientific studies show that parabens can disrupt the endocrine system and cause reproductive harm. Sulfates are another chemical you may want to avoid because it can irritate the skin.

Fragrance: If you're not sensitive to scent, a pleasant fragrance is part of the enjoyment of slathering on a body cream. Synthetic scents tend to be stronger than natural scents. More body care products these days are opting for the latter, using essential oils and botanical extracts to create greener, cleaner, and less-irritating formulas.

Price

Body creams range in price from $10 to $100. Expect to pay between $10 and $30 for drugstore brands and between $30 and $55 for creams containing pure essential oils and butters.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a body cream on my face?

A. Although body creams are intended for the body, you may be able to get away with using a hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic one for your face since they run thinner and won't clog pores. However, for optimal results, we'd recommend using a facial cream.

Q. When is the best time to incorporate a body cream in my daily beauty routine?

A. Body creams can be applied once a day or more as needed. It's always best to apply a body cream right after the shower or bath when the skin is clean and still damp. The cream will create a barrier that traps the water and locks in moisture.

Body creams we recommend

Best of the best: Josie Maran's Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

Our take: An award-winning body butter that's whipped to perfection.

What we like: Features ultra-hydrating shea butter and argan and avocado oil. Whipped texture is fluffy and absorbs easily, leaving skin soft but not greasy.

What we dislike: While many consumers find the scent delicious, others find it overwhelming.

Best bang for your buck: CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream

Our take: A popular hypoallergenic cream that can be used both on the body and face.

What we like: Contains hyaluronic acid for hydration without clogging pores and causing breakouts. Great for sensitive skin types. Ceramides create a protective barrier. Good value.

What we dislike: Contains parabens.

Choice 3: L'Occitane's Shea Butter Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Our take: A luxurious French body cream containing a rich amount of shea butter.

What we like: Its 25% shea butter content deeply hydrates the driest of skin. High-quality ingredients. Fair-trade product that supports local women.

What we dislike: Doesn't absorb well for some users.

