The best body cleanse

Cleanses may seem like a celebrity fad, but there are plenty of affordable body cleanses available to the average consumer that have positive benefits. No matter how healthy your diet, environmental toxins make their way into your system. Body cleanses not only assist your body's natural detoxification process in eliminating those toxins, but they also target specific concerns, like digestive issues or weight loss.

To learn more about these popular health and wellness products, read our shopping guide. We've also included our top and trusted recommendations, like Aerobic Life's Digestive System Cleanser, which is gentle on sensitive stomachs.

Considerations when choosing body cleanses

Benefits of a body cleanse

Depending on the product, you can expect one or more of the following benefits:

Toxin removal: The primary purpose of a body cleanse is to help rid your system of toxins, both those you consume through food and through environmental exposure. A buildup of toxins in your body can make you feel tired, bloated, and generally unwell.

Increased energy: Once these toxins are flushed out of the body, many users experience an increase in energy throughout the day because the liver isn't getting overworked breaking down toxins, which can make you feel sluggish.

Craving control: If you eat a lot of junk food, cleansing your body of addictive additives in these foods can help curve your cravings for sweets and chips and help break the addiction to unhealthy foods we tend to overindulge in.

Nutrition: Many cleanses contain vitamins and minerals that are supportive to the system and may fill in some nutritional gaps from eating an unhealthy diet.

Improved digestion: Cleanses aimed at the colon can help reduce digestive issues like constipation, bloating, and IBS, especially when done in conjunction with a "detox diet" aimed to give your digestive system a rest.

Emotional well-being: We could all use a little stress reduction in our lives. When we're stressed, our body releases the hormone cortisol, which can overtax our adrenal glands. A body cleanse targeted for the liver can help lower your levels of this stress hormone and reduce feelings of anxiety and burnout.

Forms of body cleanses

Capsules: Capsules are by far the most convenient body cleanse formula. They are taken just like a vitamin or supplement, following the manufacturer's directions. The downside is that body cleanse capsules can be quite large and it may take longer to see positive effects on your system.

Powders: Powders are faster acting than capsules and are a good option for those who have difficulty swallowing pills. Body cleanse powders are formulated to be mixed into water or beverages like smoothies. However, powders can be messy and are less convenient than capsules.

Teas: Body cleanse teas are the most palatable way to cleanse and come in tea bags that are brewed in hot water, just like a regular cup of tea. Although most of these teas are formulated with detoxifying herbs, be aware that some also contain caffeine and should be avoided before bedtime or altogether if you have a caffeine sensitivity.

Price

Body cleanse products range in price from $7 to $145. Expect to spend at least $15 for a body cleanse with average-quality ingredients.

FAQ

Q. What is the duration of a body cleanse?

A. More gentle cleanses (like teas) can be used on a daily basis. More intense cleanses are usually designed to last a week or two, though some can last up to a month. Always follow the instructions on the package and use for the entirety of the recommended time if you want to see results.

Q. Do body cleanses have any side effects?

A. Always consult your doctor before attempting a cleanse, especially if you have preexisting health conditions. There's always a chance of side effects when doing a cleanse -- for instance, colon cleanses can cause abdominal cramping or increased bathroom use. Always drink plenty of water when using a body cleanse product.

Body cleanses we recommend

Best of the best: Aerobic Life's Mag 07 Oxygen Digestive System Cleanser Capsules

Our take: Easy-to-take capsules that cleanse the digestive tract via oxygen release.

What we like: Gentle for sensitive stomachs. Relieves constipation without cramping. Supports healthy gut bacteria while also combating harmful bacteria.

What we dislike: Capsules are large and require multiple pills per serving.

Best bang for your buck: Dr. Tobias's 14-Day Quick Colon Cleanse

Our take: A great cleanse for digestive issues priced under $20.

What we like: Fast results just a few days after taking capsules including reduced bloating, increased energy, and flatter tummy. Fiber and natural laxatives aid weight loss.

What we dislike: Some users experience stomach cramping, which can be severe.

Choice 3: Zero Tea's 14-Day Detox Tea

Our take: An affordable weight loss tea that detoxes the body and boosts metabolism.

What we like: Great-tasting, gentle herbal formula. Increases energy and decreases food cravings. Contains green tea.

What we dislike: For a minority of users, tea has no noticeable effect.

