The best body cam

The main benefit of a body cam is hands-free video recording. It makes them very useful in military and law-enforcement situations, and they've become increasingly popular with security firms and private individuals.

Not sure which body camera is right for you? We've been looking at the wide choice available so we can offer advice on which would suit your situation best. The following guide also includes a few quick reviews of our favorites. Top spot goes to the GoPro Hero 5. People use a body cam for different purposes, but if image quality is a priority, then most other models don't even come close.

Considerations when choosing body cams

Wearability is obviously a big part of choosing a body cam (also called a BWC, body worn camera), as is the image quality you expect.

Minicams are the most discreet choice. Not much bigger than a pen, they clip easily onto pockets, bags, etc. However, their diminutive size usually comes with some compromises. You can get 1080p (pixels) high-definition video, but the frame rate will likely be 30 fps (frames per second), which reduces playback quality. Battery life is also likely to be just a few hours.

Devices that include "cop" or "police" in the description may not actually be used by law enforcement but do tend to offer the best performance for the price. They're still reasonably compact and designed to be worn outside a pocket. Image resolution can be higher, at 1296p (also known as Super HD) but still only 30 fps. However, if you drop that resolution (1080 and 720 are common user-selectable options) you can increase the frame rate to 60 fps. This gives you great choice over quality and length of recording. Expandable memory, via SD cards, is also a frequent option. Many offer night vision, but it's important to check range (expect around 30 feet). Battery life can exceed 10 hours, though 6 to 8 is average.

Action cams have also become popular for this kind of filming. Their main advantage is their ability to record stunning 4K UHD (ultra high definition) video, and high-quality stills. Their disadvantage is that although they come with numerous ways to affix them to your gear, a simple pocket clip may not be among them. Harnesses are available to solve the problem.

Features

At some point you'll want to get the images off the body cam and onto your computer or other device. Often this is done via USB cable, so you'll need to check software compatibility. Some will automatically upload to cloud storage. Live streaming is another capability.

For some people there will also be the question of image security. You don't want to delete important video accidentally. This can sometimes be prevented using a password. Other models only allow removal of images via a computer interface, not directly from the body cam.

Audio quality is often overlooked, and to be fair it's not something manufacturers give much focus. On most devices it's best described as adequate, and usually quite directional (subject needs to be directly in front of the camera). If recording sound is important, you'll want to see if you can add an external microphone, though an independent recording device might be a better option.

Price

The cheapest body cams are the mini models. You'll find a good choice between $40 and $60. Those favored by law enforcement, and usually offering night vision, range from $100 to $200. That type will cover most people's needs, but if you want 4K video and bulletproof construction you could pay as much as $500.

FAQ

Q. Are body cams legal?

A. Absolutely, and you don't need a license either. However, individual venues may prohibit their use. The gray area is the images themselves. They may breach a person's right to privacy. If you're filming without permission, we recommend seeking legal advice before sharing or broadcasting on the internet.

Q. Can I use a body cam in all weather?

A. You need to check specification. Most will cope with rain, and some can even be submerged, but a claim that it's waterproof isn't always a guarantee that it is. Buyer comments are a good indicator -- people will generally complain if their video was ruined.

Body cams we recommend

Best of the best: GoPro Hero5 Action Camera

Our take: This rugged, go-anywhere camera offers unrivaled image quality for video and stills.

What we like: Fabulous 4K video with image stabilization and 12MP stills in all environments. Voice-activation option, auto-upload to cloud storage.

What we dislike: Harness is extra. Occasional problems with waterproofing. Software can be buggy.

Best bang for your buck: Ehomful Mini Body Camera

Our take: Low-cost, compact device offers numerous discreet recording options.

What we like: Clips just about anywhere and provides 1080p video at 30 fps. Simple operation. Plugs into USB port for image download and charging. Supports 64GB micro SD (not included).

What we dislike: Comparatively short run time. Some quality-control issues.

Choice 3: Miufly Waterproof Body Camera

Our take: Durable unit offers excellent image quality at a midrange price.

What we like: 1296p images, both daylight and night vision. Decent audio. Includes GPS coordinates. Password protection for images. Two clip options. Charge via dock or USB cable.

What we dislike: Standby time shorter than claimed. Fixed memory -- no SD card option.

