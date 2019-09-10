The best bocce ball set

Bocce ball is a simple yard sport that has been played for thousands of years. The goal is simple: two teams aim to toss their colored balls as close as possible to the smaller "jack" ball. Though modern bocce sets are made from different materials, they do not differ much from the balls used by the ancient Egyptians and Greeks. Today's bocce balls may be made of metal, resin, or plastic, and vary slightly in size. Some bocce sets may include a container that allows for easy transportation.

To learn more about how to find the best set for your next game of bocce ball, keep reading our quick buying guide. Our top recommendation by St. Pierre Sports includes colorful, well-balanced balls that will last for years to come.

Considerations when choosing bocce ball sets

Size

Like many other sports, bocce is regulated, so there are rules that stipulate the proper size and weight of the balls. If you're just looking for a set for casual backyard play and barbecues, this may not matter much to you. But if you have a group of competitive bocce players looking to get together regularly, you may want a regulation set. Regulation bocce balls weigh 920 grams and are 107mm in diameter. Non-regulation balls vary widely in their size and weight.

Material

The material bocce balls are made of determines their weight, balance, feel, and durability:

Metal is a durable option that looks and feels great. Stainless steel is the best choice of metal, as it will not rust.

Plastic bocce balls are lightweight and designed for casual play. Though they are not well balanced, they are inexpensive and work well for children who are learning how to play the game.

Resin balls are a popular choice favored by competitive bocce players for their heavy weight and balanced design. They are also incredibly durable.

Carrying cases

Most bocce ball sets include a carrying case -- without one, transporting the heavy balls is awkward, to say the least.

Plastic cases are easy to carry but do not offer much in the way of protection. In addition, they are prone to breaking -- though this risk is offset by their generally low prices.

Nylon bags are found in many midrange sets and are convenient and stylish. However, the balls are usually kept in one compartment, which can cause them to bump and scratch each other.

Wooden cases are the most expensive but provide the best protection for your bocce balls.

Price

Low-priced bocce ball sets may cost as little as $15. They usually consist of plastic balls. Midrange sets cost up to $65 and are usually resin bocce balls of decent quality. High-end bocce sets may cost $100 or more and usually have perfectly balanced resin balls.

FAQ

Q. How long should a bocce set last?

A. This depends largely on the material of the balls and how well they are stored. Pure resin balls are highly durable, while ball that are only partially resin are susceptible to chips and scratches.

Q. How many people can play bocce at a time?

A. Since there are four balls per side, you can easily play in teams of one, two, or four, for up to eight players altogether.

Bocce ball sets we recommend

Best of the best: St. Pierre Sports Professional Bocce Set

Our take: This highly durable set of resin bocce balls is perfect for the serious, competitive player.

What we like: With brightly-colored regulation-size bocce balls in a convenient nylon bag, this rugged set is sure to please.

What we dislike: There are many less expensive bocce sets available.

Best bang for your buck: Hey! Play! Family Bocce Ball Set

Our take: This poly-resin set mimics the feel and look of a more expensive set and works well for casual play.

What we like: For a cheaper set, these bocce balls are high quality and feel great in your hand. Perfect for those who are new to the game.

What we dislike: The surface of the balls may scratch easily, and they are not regulation size or weight.

Choice 3: GoSports Backyard Bocce Set

Our take: This set stands out for its colorful, glossy balls, which may be made of rubber or resin.

What we like: The bright colors of this set are perfectly suited to backyard play, and the four included colors make it possible to play in four teams or two. If there are any problems, the brand's customer service is excellent.

What we dislike: These balls are not regulation size or weight.

