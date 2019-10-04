The best boat interior cleaner

Stepping aboard a boat with a spic 'n' span interior makes you and your cruising guests feel welcome and happy. Having your upholstery sport a spotless gleaming look can be easy with the right cleaning and conditioning products -- though it may take a bit of effort and experimentation at first to see what works.

You'll find cleaners, conditioners, and two-in-one products to freshen up your boat interior. But the right product depends on what your interior needs, the condition of your boat, and how much time you're willing to put into cleaning your boat's interior. We'll help you figure all of that out, plus share our favorites, including the popular nongreasy conditioning formula, Boat Bling's Condition Sauce Detailing Product.

Considerations when choosing boat interior cleaners

Environmental safety

Consider nontoxic and biodegradable boat interior cleaners that won't harm open waters. Even if you're cleaning your boat in your yard, it'll end up in the sewer. Look for labels that say phosphate-free. Take claims with a grain of salt because there aren't any regulations regarding "green" boat cleaners.

Finish

Cleaners and conditioners tend to leave either high gloss or matte finishes; though, much of it depends on the condition of your upholstery. Labels, along with reviews, can let you know what to expect.

Multi-surface vs. specialty cleaners

It's best to have both a general all-surface cleaner and specific specialty cleaners on hand. A general cleaner is ideal for boats used in salt water that need to be wiped down and cleaned more frequently than boats used in freshwater. You'll find specialty cleaners for vinyl upholstery and boat carpets that may be marred with algae stains and fish blood. The label will let you know what the cleaner can tackle.

Features

Repellents

A number of formulas include stain, water, or dirt repellents. Every bit helps keep your interior in good shape, especially in harsh saltwater marine conditions, but don't rely on these formulas to keep your upholstery perfect at all times. The most important repellent is a formula with UV protection. UV protection will help to prevent your seats from aging, fading, and cracking under the searing sun.

Kits

Look for value packs that include a cleaner and conditioner that's formulated to work in tandem. A number of value packs or kits also come with amenities, such as a pack of microfiber towels. Some kits come with towels specifically manufactured for interior cleaning or exterior cleaning jobs.

Price

At about $5, you'll find smaller spray bottles of cleaner for spot cleaning. Most boat interior cleaners, conditioners, or hybrid formulas will cost about $14 to $21 for about 16 ounces, and some bottles may come with extras like microfiber towels. Once you find a product that works for you, stock up with value-priced multi-packs or larger bottles in the $26 to $55 range.

FAQ

Q. What are those little black pinprick dots on my boat's upholstery?

A. Though it could be mold, if you keep your boat covered and docked, it's likely spider droppings. If the dots are close together and look like sharp pencil stabs, you may have had an influx of spiders when your boat was tied up at the dock overnight. Look for cleaning products for boats that are specifically able to remove those spider droppings. It may take a few applications, but they work significantly better than regular boat cleaners. Note: the spider droppings cleaners are not preventative; they just remove the spots.

Q. What's the difference between a boat interior cleaner and conditioner?

A. Cleaning and conditioning your boat's upholstery is a two-step process requiring two products. However, there are some two-in-one products that clean and have some protectants built into the formula. Those two-in-one products are good for light use. For heavy-duty needs, specifically formulated products for cleaning and conditioning should be used. Clean dirt and grime first, then condition to finish the job by filling in micro-cracks and to make your upholstery feel soft. Always buff your seats to eliminate the slight tacky feeling that a cleaner or conditioner may leave.

Boat interior cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Boat Bling's Condition Sauce Detailing Product

Our take: A go-to for many boat owners who like to detail their boat to achieve that like-new look on newly cleaned boat upholstery.

What we like: It doesn't leave a greasy feel, only a nice and soft texture. It has a delicious hint of coconut fragrance. It's great at making micro-cracks in vinyl disappear.

What we dislike: Packaging needs to be clear that this is a conditioning product that's used after a cleaning.

Best bang for your buck: Boat Juice's Cleaner Bundle Pack

Our take: A total kit with two microfiber towels that offers your boat a deep interior and exterior clean plus a gleaming finish inside and out.

What we like: You don't have to use too much elbow grease to accomplish the deep interior cleaning job, even in the cracks. It has a fresh fragrance. Rids water spots in a pinch.

What we dislike: Some users reported leaky bottles upon arrival.

Choice 3: 303 Products' Marine Aerospace Protectant

Our take: A protectant-only that's used after a good clean to leave a luxurious and protective matte finish on the boat's upholstery.

What we like: Protects against harmful UV rays that cause fading. No shiny or oily look. Conditions plastic and rubber surfaces.

What we dislike: May leave some streaks or possibly washes off.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.