The best board game of 2020

Board games can provide countless hours of fun, whether you're after a simple game to play with kids or an elaborate strategy game for older players.

You have a huge range of options to choose from when selecting a board game, which is why picking one can be tough.

The good news is we've done extensive research to find the very best board games of 2020.

Included in our top three are two new picks that we love along with a long-standing favorite that's still a classic choice.

Best board games of 2020Codenames: A fun yet challenging game for players aged 10 and up in which players give clues for their competitors to guess their secret agent code names. A new pick that we're impressed by. Spot It!: This simple game is another newcomer to our list. It tests players' observational skills and reflexes as they vie to be the first to spot matching symbols on cards. Not a new concept, but undeniably fun. Cards Against Humanity: Thanks to its irreverent nature, this game isn't for kids. But adults who don't mind some blue language can have a hilarious time playing this returning favorite of ours.

What you need to know before buying board games

One of the first factors to consider is the type of board game you want to play. Some common varieties include fantasy games, role-playing board games, card-based games that play like board games, word games, and trivia games.

While you can find some exceptions, many board games involve either strategy or chance. For example, Risk is a strategy game, as players must plan ahead to work out how best to conquer the map, whereas Chutes and Ladders is a game of chance, since it all revolves around a roll of the dice. Many games also combine strategy and chance, like in Monopoly where you can strategically buy property and build houses and hotels, but there's an element of chance as to where you land on the board after rolling the dice, and in which special cards you pick.

You should also consider the ages of the people who'll be playing the game. If children will be playing, it must be suitable for their age range, both in terms of content and difficulty. Some games contain themes or language unsuitable for players under age 18, whereas others might not contain any questionable content but are still too tricky for a 10-year-old to play, for instance. Luckily, most board games list a recommended age range, so you'll be able to get an idea of whether or not your chosen game is suitable for the intended players. You can find some board games that are suitable for children but are still fun for adults to play, which is a relief when your child asks you to play a certain game with them several times a week.

Board games can cost anywhere from $10 to $100, though the majority cost less than $50.

FAQQ. Are board games educational or good for the brain?

A. Not all board games are designed to be educational, but most can teach kids something. This might be as simple as turn-taking or counting how many squares to move. Adults usually don't want to play educational games but might still want something that engages the brain, in which case we recommend strategy games, which tend to involve complex thinking and planning several moves ahead.

Q. Can you buy many board games suitable for adults?

A. Yes, absolutely. There are hundreds (if not thousands) of board games available that are designed specifically for adults or for adults and older teens. They usually have more complex themes and involved gameplay than games for kids and adults to play together.

In-depth reviews for best board games

Best of the best: Codenames

What we like: Suitable for 2 to 8+ players and can be played in teams, so it's perfect for a crowd. Each round only takes roughly 15 minutes. Mechanics of the game are straightforward.

What we dislike: Younger kids may struggle with the game.

Best bang for your buck: Spot It!

What we like: Easy to play for ages 6 and up. A choice of five ways to play helps keep things interesting. Fast-paced nature of the game makes it fun for kids.

What we dislike: Older players are likely to get bored quickly.

Choice 3: Cards Against Humanity

What we like: Combine cards to give the funniest answers. Game booklet gives you standard rules and some preposterous alternate rules. Expansion packs available for even more hilarity.

What we dislike: Some people won't like the crass language — and it certainly isn't for kids.

