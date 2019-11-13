The best board game

It's easy to get caught up in everything that modern technology has to offer, but if you want to spend some quality time with family or friends, you can't go wrong with a board game.

Some board games are thinky and strategic, forcing players to outwit their opponents to win. Others are lighthearted and designed for a crowd -- perfect for enjoying a casual night with friends and drinks. Simpler games can be played with kids, making them a good fit for the whole family.

This guide will help you find the ideal board game for you and your friends or family and includes reviews of our favorites at the end. We chose Hasbro's The Game of Life as our top pick. It's a classic for a reason -- a new generation of kids can enjoy it, while adults can appreciate it as a pleasant trip down memory lane.

Considerations when choosing board games

Game type

The most important factor is what type of board game you want to play -- which depends on the preferences of you and your group. Popular options include:

Trivia games, such as Wits and Wagers

Word games, such as Scrabble and Boggle

Fantasy games, such as Catan or Shadows Over Camelot

Card games, such as Cards Against Humanity or Sushi Go

Luck-based games, such as Chutes and Ladders



There's no wrong choice here, but you should choose a game that you think everyone in your group will enjoy.

Age group

One major consideration is the age of the players. Some board games aren't suitable for young children, sometimes simply because the tokens pose a choking hazard and other times because the gameplay is too complex for little ones to understand. Conversely, you don't want to choose a board game that's too simple for the age of the players. If you want a board game to play with your teenage children, for instance, a zombie strategy game like Dead of Winter will go down better than Chutes and Ladders.

Number of players

Check both the minimum and maximum number of players that any board game you're considering can accommodate. Some games need a minimum of three or four players. On the other end of the spectrum, some games can only be played by a maximum of four players, which isn't much good for a family of five to play together. And of course, there are plenty of games designed only for two players.

Price

Board games can cost anywhere between $10 and $100, depending on the size, complexity, number of pieces, and any TV or movie tie-ins (Star Wars Monopoly, for instance). In general, the more components a game has, the more expensive it will be.

FAQ

Q. Should I choose a game that involves strategy or luck?

A. If you want a challenge, choose a strategy-based board game. This could be a fantasy or conquest game, like Risk, or more of a classic choice, such as chess. If you're playing with young players, games of luck are generally the best option as they give all players an equal chance of winning. Some games contain both luck and strategy elements, like Ticket to Ride, but pure games of luck can get boring for older players.

Q. Are there many board games suitable for adults?

A. Absolutely! If you haven't played many board games since you were a kid, you might think they're all like Candyland or The Game of Life. There's nothing wrong with these games, of course, but a group of adults probably won't want to play them without children present. There are a huge number of board games designed with older teens and adults in mind, spanning all kinds of subjects, from horror and high fantasy to code-breaking skills and complex wordplay.

Board games we recommend

Best of the best: Hasbro's Game of Life

Our take: A favorite choice with some modern updates, such as the opportunity to adopt pets.

What we like: Suitable for two to four players. Fairly easy to play, but offers enough variation to remain interesting. Bold graphics appeal to kids.

What we dislike: Pieces don't feel as sturdy as those from the original version.

Best bang for your buck: Hasbro's Monopoly Classic

Our take: The same old family classic that inspired many a holiday feud at an extremely reasonable price.

What we like: Fun for both adults and kids (of ages 8 and over). Combines elements of luck and strategy. Comes with a range of solid tokens.

What we dislike: Some buyers don't like the way the board folds into quarters instead of halves.

Choice 3: Cards Against Humanity

Our take: A hilarious game where you combine cards to make the funniest phrases -- but definitely not for kids.

What we like: Contains 600 cards, so there's ample variation. Great for parties as it gets people talking and can accommodate large groups of players.

What we dislike: Best with at least four players, which can be limiting.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.