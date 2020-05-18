The best Bluetooth transmitter

Don't worry if you own a rare or older car, you don't have to junk the vehicle and buy a new one just so you can stream your favorite playlists. All you need to do is spend a few bucks on a Bluetooth transmitter to move your prized vehicle into the 21st century, technology-wise.

A Bluetooth transmitter is a quick and easy way to make vintage items new again, in both your vehicle and your home. We love Avantree's Long-Range Bluetooth Transmitter for its versatility and ability to blanket most homes with Bluetooth connectivity. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in Bluetooth transmitters, read our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth transmitters

Types of transmitters

Vehicle: A Bluetooth transmitter designed for your vehicle allows you to stream music, engage in hands-free calling, and more. Typically, it's powered by the 12-volt auxiliary outlet located in your vehicle's center console. You want a model that's easy to operate, has a screen that allows you to identify callers, and features a built-in microphone.

Home: A Bluetooth transmitter designed for home use allows you to turn a wired speaker into a wireless entertainment system. These models either feature a rechargeable battery or a plug (wall outlet or USB). Many home units function as both transmitters and receivers so you have greater flexibility with how you use the device.

Features

Range

A Bluetooth transmitter for your car should have no range issues, as the signal only needs to travel 3 or 4 feet at the most. However, with a model that is designed for the home, you need a range that can, at the very least, connect devices in the same room. A model strong enough to feature whole-home coverage is the ideal.

Connectivity

Consider how you'll use your Bluetooth transmitter and what type of connectivity you need. This includes not only how the audio is connected (mini jack, USB, RCA), but how the unit is powered (12-volt, USB, wall outlet) as well.

Bluetooth version

The older the Bluetooth version in your transmitter, the more frustration you will experience. Look for a unit that has the most current Bluetooth version available (at the time of this writing, that would be Bluetooth 5).

Price

For $10 to $25, you can get a basic Bluetooth transmitter designed for use in your vehicle. In the $25 to $50 range, models feature a wider variety of connectivity options and have a longer range. These Bluetooth transmitters are also better suited for home use. Once you move beyond $50, you can find more compact units with better battery life and special user-friendly features, such as built-in voices that announce incoming calls.

FAQ

Q. If my Bluetooth transmitter is plugged into my car, how do I charge my phone?

A. The best Bluetooth transmitter for use in your vehicle features a charging port so you can plug your phone directly into the transmitter to keep it fully charged at all times.

Q. I'm not getting the range that was promised by the manufacturer. Is my home Bluetooth transmitter defective?

A. While there's a chance a defective unit slipped through quality control, it's more likely you're experiencing interference of some sort. Bluetooth transmitters need a clear line of sight to operate at maximum distance. The signal is diminished by doors, walls, and other physical objects it must travel through, as well as other devices in the area that may be creating additional interference.

Bluetooth transmitters we recommend

Best of the best: Avantree's Long-Range Bluetooth Transmitter

Our take: A long-range, low-latency device that can bring Bluetooth connectivity to an entire home.

What we like: Under optimal conditions, this unit has a line-of-sight range of roughly 300 feet. It's easy to use, functions as both a transmitter and a receiver, and has a bypass switch for convenience.

What we dislike: As is typical with top-of-the-line models, this one comes with a higher price.

Best bang for your buck: Nulaxy's Bluetooth Transmitter

Our take: A remarkably affordable Bluetooth transmitter that's designed for use in a vehicle.

What we like: This device is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony products. It features a manual on/off button for convenience and a large LCD display so you're always aware of the state of the device.

What we dislike: This model has a few minor quirks with volume and static which, depending on the individual, may or may not affect the overall user experience.

Choice 3: TaoTronics' Bluetooth Transmitter

Our take: A reasonably priced, high-quality, compact Bluetooth transmitter/receiver.

What we like: This model features a 10-hour battery, but it can function while charging, giving it unlimited power. It has a Dual Link mode, which is handy for connecting two devices at once, and it broadcasts with CD-like audio quality.

What we dislike: The Dual Link mode does not support low-latency operation.

