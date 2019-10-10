The best Bluetooth speaker for kids - Oct. 2019 - BestReviews

Bluetooth speakers aren't just for grownups anymore. From games to learning and music, kids are getting the most out of their own Bluetooth speakers. These are standalone speakers that offer easy connectivity to a smartphone or other device via Bluetooth technology. Models for kids tend to be easier to use than adult Bluetooth speakers, allowing children to use these speakers without too much help from their parents.

Continue reading our buying guide for helpful advice on choosing the best Bluetooth speaker for kids. At the end of this article, you'll also find brief reviews of some of our favorite models. Our favorite, the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, has an array of kid-friendly features both you and your child will love.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth speakers for kids

Age

The most important thing to consider when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker is which family member will use it the most. When choosing a model for children, the child's age is an important factor in deciding which is the best choice. For five- to eight-year-olds, durability is essential, as they may be rougher with the speaker than older children. Older kids have more options available to them, but these speakers tend to cost a little more.

Ease of use

This consideration is also related to a child's age, but more so to their development and fine motor skills. Assess the buttons and functionality of Bluetooth speakers when choosing one for the child in your life. Some have simple large push buttons, while others are more complex.

Streaming vs. microSD card

Whether the speaker will be used more often via streaming or microSD card is an important consideration. While all Bluetooth speakers for kids can stream from a device, not all have a microSD card port. If you want a speaker that can play directly from such a card without the need for a smartphone or other device, you should carefully check the model you purchase for this feature.

Features

Voice control

The ability to control a Bluetooth speaker with your voice is a welcome convenience. Whether you want to control your child's speaker while you're doing the dishes or you want them to master the voice controls themselves, this feature can be great for parents and kids alike. For added benefits, look for a speaker that includes a digital assistant (like Amazon Alexa).

Built-in camera

Some Bluetooth speakers for kids now include a built-in camera. This is a fun addition for kids who want to be creative and take pictures of themselves with their speaker. While most of these cameras will be lower in resolution, they're still fun for kids and keep them engaged.

Water resistance

If your child will spend a lot of time at the beach or the pool with their Bluetooth speaker, a water-resistant model is probably a good choice. While most will not be fully waterproof and cannot be submerged, water-resistant Bluetooth speakers can usually sustain your average day at the beach without severe damage.

Price

Bluetooth speakers for kids range in price from $30 to $50. A $30 Bluetooth speaker will be basic but functional. For $40, you can find one with slightly better sound quality and a few extra features (such as water resistance). A $50 Bluetooth speaker for kids will offer the best sound quality and may have high-end features such as voice control.

FAQ

Q. Can my child connect to their Bluetooth speaker using an auxiliary cable as well?

A. Possibly. The answer depends on whether their Bluetooth speaker has a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack. Most Bluetooth speakers for kids will come with this jack, but double check the product specs before purchasing if this is something you want.

Q. How long is the battery life on a Bluetooth speaker for kids?

A. The majority of these speakers can run between four and 12 hours on a charge. These numbers will vary between models, and they are also impacted by how actively your child is using the speaker.

Bluetooth speakers for kids we recommend

Best of the best: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

Our take: Offers a seemingly endless array of outstanding features the whole family will appreciate.

What we like: Alexa can take their questions and tell stories. Comes with a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, which gives them access to educational apps, shows, and more. Plays only child-friendly tunes.

What we dislike: Limited audio balance.

Best bang for your buck: My Audio Pet Gen 1 Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker

Our take: An adorable option that will have you and your child smiling from ear to ear.

What we like: Different animal choices gives you a world of options. The remote selfie feature can activate a smartphone camera for fun selfies or videos.

What we dislike: Difficulty pairing via Bluetooth with seventh-generation iPod Nano.

Choice 3: Kirobo Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: A great option for "big kids" who've outgrown the kiddie models.

What we like: Good sound quality. The 3.5-millimeter jack and microSD port offer multiple ways of listening.

What we dislike: Some users found the controls difficult to manage.

