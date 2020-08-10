The best Bluetooth speaker of 2020

It's never been easier to listen to your favorite music anywhere with the help of a Bluetooth speaker. When paired with a smartphone, tablet, or Bluetooth compatible laptop, you can use your Bluetooth speaker to play either streamed music or music stored on your device.

You can take your Bluetooth speaker to friends' houses, on picnics, or on camping trips, but they're also great for simply using at home, since you can listen to music in any room without needing multiple stereo systems around the house.

Here, we've gathered the latest Bluetooth speaker information to bring you up to speed on features to look for. We've also included our updated short list, which includes two new models as well as a returning favorite for your consideration.

Best Bluetooth speakers of 2020

1. Sonos Move: If you want a Bluetooth speaker you can use in place of a stereo system at home as well as on the go, this newcomer to our list is worth the high price tag.

2. Amazon Echo: Not only is the Amazon Echo Bluetooth compatible, you can also use it as a general smart speaker to control your smart home devices using voice commands. Its versatility is what's given the latest generation of this speaker a spot in our top three.

3. Bose SoundLink Revolve: Everyone knows Bose is synonymous with audio quality, and you won't be disappointed on that front with this Bluetooth speaker, which has been a long-standing favorite of ours.

What you need to know before buying Bluetooth speakers

Naturally, Bluetooth speakers must be able to connect to your phone via Bluetooth, but some can also use WiFi to stream music or connect to smart devices. The majority of Bluetooth speakers are portable and battery operated, but you can find some wired Bluetooth speakers, which may be of limited use to you, depending on how and where you want to use your speaker.

Assuming you choose a battery powered model, battery life is important. We recommend choosing a Bluetooth speaker with at least an eight-hour battery life, but some models can last for 12 to 16 hours before needing to be recharged. Some models come with a charging dock, but otherwise you can likely charge them using a standard USB or USB-C cable.

Audio quality should be a large consideration. Low-quality speakers can often sound tinny or distorted, especially when turned up or during sounds with heavy bass. You get what you pay for, so the most expensive speakers generally sound the best, but there's often little noticeable difference between midrange and high-end speakers, unless you're a true audiophile.

The cost of Bluetooth speakers varies widely from around $25 for the most basic options to over $400 for top-of-the-line models.

FAQ

Q. Can you buy waterproof Bluetooth speakers?

A. Yes, some Bluetooth speakers are completely waterproof, meaning you can take them into the shower and they'll even survive if they get submerged in water. You can also find some water-resistant or weatherproof speakers. These aren't 100% waterproof, so they wouldn't survive a soaking but keep working safely if they get splashed or they're sitting out in light to moderate rain.

Q. How far away can I take my device from my Bluetooth speaker before it stops working?

A. Bluetooth has a maximum connection range of 33 feet, after which the audio will cut out. You may also notice that the audio quality drops slightly as your device starts to near the maximum 33-foot range.

In-depth reviews for best Bluetooth speakers

Best of the best: Sonos Move

What we like: Stands out for its impressive 11-hour battery life, voice control, and stereo pair option. Though not fully waterproof, it's weather-resistant, so you can use it outside even on damp days.

What we dislike: The high price tag may deter some buyers.

Best bang for your buck: Amazon Echo

What we like: Works via Bluetooth and WiFi. Using Alexa, you can voice control your entire smart home. Decent sound quality considering the affordable price, though it won't beat more music-focused models.

What we dislike: If you already own a second generation Echo, the third gen isn't much of an upgrade.

Choice 3: Bose SoundLink Revolve

What we like: Immersive 360-degree audio with excellent highs, lows, and mids. Durable aluminum body. Water-resistant. Battery lasts up to 12 hours of continuous use. Has the option to pair two for stereo sound.

What we dislike: When your phone's connected, it prompts you to answer calls via the speaker, which you may not want to do.

