The best Bluetooth receiver

There's a lot of car and home audio equipment still around that was never designed to be Bluetooth compatible. With a good Bluetooth receiver, that's not a problem. Plug it in, link it up, and you're good to go.

That said, choosing the right Bluetooth receiver can be a bit of a challenge, so we've demystified the technology and picked a few favorites. The top spot goes to Trond's Bluetooth V5.0 2-in-1 Receiver and Transmitter. It doesn't just receive but can transmit as well, interconnecting just about any audio-capable device you can think of.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth receivers

Connectivity and flexibility

At its simplest, a Bluetooth receiver has a standard 3.5-millimeter jack plug that plugs into your car or home stereo, so you can play music from your phone, through the vehicle speakers, or a home sound system. In most cases, that's much better sound than you get from your phone alone.

More complex receivers offer connectivity through RCA jacks (frequently found on TVs). Transmitter receivers can link an old TV or MP3 player to Bluetooth headphones or perhaps a soundbar. There's lots of variety, so each needs to be investigated to ensure you're making the most of your existing gear.

You also want to check on the version of Bluetooth offered. Many devices are still running Bluetooth 4.1, but currently we're on Bluetooth 5.0. If you have the latest tech, a Bluetooth 4.1 receiver probably won't work.

Pairing

If you want to link a device to your Bluetooth receiver, you need to "pair" it. The term probably comes from the fact that early models could only link one device to another. Although it's still called pairing, some devices can now pair with more than one receiver, speaker, or phone. However, it's important to check carefully. Not all offer the feature, and how it's implemented can differ.

The process of pairing things can also vary. Often, there are several steps and a particular sequence has to be followed or you'll be left frustrated. Some can detect and pair automatically, which is a definite bonus.

Latency

Manufacturers make much of latency, which is a small delay in the transmission of an audio signal. In extreme cases, latency can cause interruptions and stuttering, so low latency is a much-promoted feature. There are two things worth noting: most Bluetooth receivers have latency of under 10 milliseconds -- that's so fast, you won't ever notice it. Second, if the latency is in something other than the receiver, even the best receiver makes no difference. As a result, low latency, while important, is not much of a way to tell the difference between models.

However, in a few cases, the codec (a small piece of software) that reduces latency can create incompatibilities with some high-end equipment. It's not common, but something committed audiophiles should be aware of.

Price

The least expensive Bluetooth receivers cost as little as $10, though patchy connectivity is a frequent problem. At $15, you get a more consistent product. Most quality models are in the $25 to $35 range. They offer terrific versatility, and many also transmit. You can pay $70 or more, but there's little to suggest you're actually getting a better product.

FAQ

Q. What range can I expect from Bluetooth?

A. The majority of Bluetooth devices are Class 2, which gives a range of about 30 feet, although walls and other objects in the path of the signal reduce this. Class 1 can give over 300 feet, but devices are not common. Class 3 gives a range of less than 30 feet, but those models have largely been superseded.

Q. Does a Bluetooth receiver cause a loss of sound quality?

A. You could argue it does, because it uses sound compression. However, your sound files may already be compressed, and much depends on the quality of other components in the audio system. In real terms, it's unlikely you'll notice any difference.

Bluetooth receivers we recommend

Best of the best: Trond's Bluetooth V5.0 2-in-1 Receiver and Transmitter

Our take: Quality solution for sending and receiving signals between a huge range of devices.

What we like: Works with car and home audio, phones, tablets, headphones, speakers -- you name it. Consistent sound quality. Twin pairing and twin streaming options. Works while charging. Competitively priced.

What we dislike: No hands-free calling. Some find setup confusing and connectivity sporadic.

Best bang for your buck: TaoTronics' Bluetooth Receiver

Our take: Offers wide-ranging compatibility at a very affordable price.

What we like: Bluetooth 5.0 for home or vehicle use. Built-in mic for hands-free call answering. Can pair with two devices at the same time. Works while charging.

What we dislike: Can produce an annoying intermittent beep. Suspect durability.

Choice 3: TP-Link's NFC-Enabled Bluetooth Receiver

Our take: Great versatility and extended range from a well-known brand.

What we like: Almost universal connectivity, including all iOS, Android, and Echo. High-quality sound. Claimed range of up to 66 feet. Fast pairing via NFC tag. RCA cable option.

What we dislike: Occasional connectivity issues. Problems are rare, but owners are critical of support.

