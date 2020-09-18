The best Bluetooth motorcycle helmet

Helmet intercoms have been around for some time now, but a Bluetooth motorcycle helmet frees you from all the wires and battery connections that older systems needed. What's more, they integrate with other devices, like smartphones and GPS, so it's easy to put together a complete communications system.

Our concise review looks at the latest developments, and we've also chosen a few favorites at the end. Top pick is the HJC i90 Modular Bluetooth Helmet, which combines high-quality protection with one of the world's best Bluetooth systems in a comprehensive yet affordable package.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth motorcycle helmets

Features

It goes without saying that the safety your motorcycle helmet provides remains the number-one priority. Fortunately, all the top brands now offer Bluetooth-enabled models, so you have plenty of choice in terms of style. What we're concentrating on in this review are the extra features that a Bluetooth helmet offers.

Intercom range -- the distance that you can talk to other riders and passengers -- is certainly a key issue. The first Bluetooth systems could only go about 50 feet, so effectively they were just rider-to-passenger systems. The latest can reach nearly a mile over open ground. Distances change from one model to the next though, so it's something you need to check. The number of people you can include in your conversation also varies, anywhere from two to eight. With some systems, if you drop out of range of other group members, and then come back, you will automatically be reconnected.

Interconnectivity of devices is another important area. They all handle incoming phone calls and can receive GPS instructions. Built-in FM radio is often available. On some you can prioritize which is most important, so a call will override music, for example. Bear in mind you'll be managing all this with gloves on, so it's a good idea to consider the actual layout of the controls on your helmet. If buttons are cramped, you're going to hit the wrong ones, and that can get frustrating.

All the Bluetooth motorcycle helmets that we looked at have rechargeable batteries -- but not all can be operated while they are recharging. You also get varying lengths of talk and standby time. Each of these is an area you'll want to investigate when making comparisons.

One problem with early models was interference. Bluetooth is a kind of radio wave, and very similar to things like garage door openers. But don't worry, you're not going to open all the garages in the neighborhood when you ride past. Today's models use a technique called "spectrum frequency hopping." It makes tiny adjustments 1,600 times per second, so signals from two different devices are never the same.

Price

Motorcycle helmets with integrated Bluetooth start at around $150, and the majority run to about $400. There are exceptions, and high-end brands can be $1,500 or more.

FAQ

Q. Will my Bluetooth helmet communicate with other models?

A. It's an area that causes a lot of confusion and seeing "universal" on the description doesn't necessarily make it so. Most helmet makers don't make the Bluetooth device itself, they outsource it. So, if you and your buddy have different helmets but the same Bluetooth, you'll be fine. If not, then unfortunately the only thing you can do is try it and see.

Q. Is there any difference in the law for Bluetooth motorcycle helmets?

A. No. In the US, all motorcycle helmets must conform to Department of Transport standards and carry the DOT sticker. In Europe it's CE22-05. There's also the independent SNELL standard, which is found on some high-quality helmets, but it carries no legal weight. The use of Bluetooth is not regulated.

Bluetooth motorcycle helmets we recommend

Best of the best: HJC's i90 Modular Bluetooth Helmet

Our take: Popular high-quality helmet, fitted with class-leading Sena Smart Bluetooth.

What we like: Super-safe polycarbonate shell, with advanced comms system offering over 400-yard range, excellent sound, and long battery life. Can charge while using. Good compatibility with other Bluetooth helmet brands.

What we dislike: Restricted to 3-way communications. The 8-way upgrade is expensive.

Best bang for your buck: ILM's Modular Bluetooth Helmet

Our take: Versatile flip-up helmet with low-cost but effective one-to-one communications

What we like: Helmet has integrated sun visor, plus venting for comfort. Easy-to-use controls with multifunction intercom/phone/music and GPS. Excellent value for money.

What we dislike: Limited to 1,000 feet, and only supports two people.

Choice 3: Sena's Cavalry Bluetooth Helmet

Our take: A stylish half-helmet from the market leader in Bluetooth motorcycle systems.

What we like: Tough composite fiberglass. Liner can be detached for cleaning. Over 900-yard range and 4-way intercom capability. Noise-reduction technology improves hearing.

What we dislike: Wind noise makes voice communication difficult at speed.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.