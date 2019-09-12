Bluetooth headsets allow you to make and take calls hands-free. They can also be used for listening to music, gaming, reading, sending text messages, and making notes verbally.

This guide is designed to help you find the best Bluetooth headset to meet your needs. After some careful research, we chose the LG Tone Infinim Wireless Stereo Headset as our No. 1 pick. With as many as 17 hours of talk time and crystal-clear sound quality, it's an excellent choice for most buyers.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth headsets

Headset vs. earpiece

You'll find two main types of Bluetooth headsets. There are large headsets that sit over the top of the head with headphones for either one or both ears, and there are compact earpieces that sit over just one ear with a small protrusion for the microphone. Headsets can feel more comfortable for long periods of use, but they're often too bulky to wear out and about. Single earpieces are great for taking calls but aren't designed for listening to music.

Sound quality

Sound quality is important, in both sending and receiving. You want to be able to clearly hear the person you're talking to or the music you're listening to without interference. It's also important that anyone on the other end hears you clearly. While you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to receive decent sound quality, we'd recommend avoiding the cheapest options.

Battery life

Check out the battery life of any Bluetooth headset you're considering. The talk time is the length of time the battery will last when you're having a phone conversation. The listening time is the length of time the battery will last when you're listening to music, audiobooks, or other audio tracks. The standby time is the length of time the battery will last when the headset is in standby mode.

Range

The range is the distance you can stray from your device without losing Bluetooth connection. About 30 feet seems to be the maximum, and any claims of a longer range may be exaggerated.

Features

Volume control

Although you will be able to control the volume from your device, it's also useful to have volume-control buttons on the headset for easy access.

Voice commands

Some Bluetooth headsets allow you to control them via voice commands, so you could say "call mom," "answer call," or "read text message," for example. This is an essential feature for true hands-free use.

Noise-cancelling

You can find Bluetooth headsets that help block out the noise around you while you're listening. There are also microphones that cancel ambient noise while you're speaking into them, which give clearer results for the person you're talking to.

Price

You can find some basic Bluetooth headsets for as little as $10, whereas high-end models cost as much as $150. If you're looking for a mid-range option, expect to pay $40 to $60.

FAQ

Q. Are Bluetooth headsets compatible with all devices?

A. Any Bluetooth headset should be compatible with any Bluetooth-capable device, unless you're using extremely old software (in which case, updating should be a simple job). Bluetooth headsets are most commonly used with cell phones, but you can also pair them with tablets, most newer laptops, game consoles, and more.

Q. What type of battery do Bluetooth headsets use?

A. The vast majority of Bluetooth headsets have integrated rechargeable batteries, so there's no need to spend money on replacing them. Each headset generally features a micro USB or type C USB port for charging, but they may or may not include the relevant charging cable. The company operates with the assumption that most people have plenty of USB cables at home.

Bluetooth headsets we recommend

Best of the best: LG Tone Infinim Wireless Stereo Headset

Our take: The sound quality is good enough to use these as wireless headphones, and there is a microphone for taking calls, too.

What we like: Retractable earbuds are perfect for anyone who talks and listens on and off. Easy-to-use controls. Comfortable to wear. Charges in under two hours.

What we dislike: Pricier than most alternatives.

Best bang for your buck: Plantronics Marque 2 Ultralight Wireless Bluetooth Headset

Our take: This compact earpiece-style headset is ideal for taking calls and offers exceptional value for money.

What we like: Takes just 90 minutes for a full charge, and gives you seven hours of talk time. Comfortable and lightweight. Crisp sound with little interference.

What we dislike: Voice recognition has some flaws.

Choice 3: Mpow Pro Trucker Bluetooth Headset

Our take: It might not be stylish, but this is a budget model that gives you great sound quality for the price.

What we like: Sturdy construction. Noise-cancelling microphone. Lightweight and comfortable to wear. Offers a 12-hour talk time, and charges fully in just two hours.

What we dislike: Too bulky for some buyers.

