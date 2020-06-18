While a smartphone has immediate access to nearly every song ever written, the AM/FM radio in your car only plays a handful of different pop songs ... over and over and over. If you want to listen to your favorite music whenever you drive, a Bluetooth car stereo is a must.

The best Bluetooth car stereo, however, will do more than just stream music from your smartphone to your car. For instance, the Pioneer Single DIN Bluetooth Car Digital Media Receiver can also bring hands-free calling to your car. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality Bluetooth car stereos, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth car stereos

If you'd like to upgrade to a Bluetooth stereo in your car, there are two main ways to do that:

Universal Bluetooth adapter

If your current car stereo has an auxiliary input, the simplest, most affordable option is to purchase a universal Bluetooth adapter. It won't give you any bells or whistles, but it will get the job done. And it can be easily moved from one vehicle to another, if needed.

Aftermarket Bluetooth stereo

With an aftermarket Bluetooth car stereo, you can pick and choose the exact features you want. If budget is a concern, you can purchase a basic bare-bones model. However, if you'd prefer a fully loaded unit, you can get a Bluetooth stereo with anything from built-in GPS to a backup camera.

Features

There are numerous features available on a Bluetooth car stereo. Following is a list of the most desirable options.

Compatibility

Streaming playlists from your smartphone may be why you want to purchase a Bluetooth car stereo, but the best models can also play CDs, DVDs, have a USB input for media or charging, accept MicroSDs, and more.

Hands-free calling

If you want to communicate with someone while you are driving, you will need a hands-free device. The right Bluetooth stereo can make that possible.

Steering wheel controls

Some models allow you to access the most frequently used controls via buttons on your steering wheel. If this sounds appealing, look for a model with this feature.

GPS

Since most people don't even think about how to get where they are going until they get in a vehicle, a reliable GPS to guide you is a must-have feature.

Back-up camera

At best, it can be difficult to see what is behind your vehicle, especially if you've got a van. A back up camera gives you a clear and detailed picture of exactly what is behind you, even when it's dark out.

Price

For around $10 to $30, you can get a universal Bluetooth adapter that plugs into the auxiliary input of your existing car stereo. An aftermarket Bluetooth car stereo, on the other hand, can range from $50 to over $300 depending on how many of the aforementioned features you'd like.

FAQ

Q. Which version of Bluetooth do I need?

A. Bluetooth is backward compatible, meaning a Bluetooth 5 phone will work with a Bluetooth 4.2 car stereo. However, in order to get the best performance, both components (phone and car stereo) must have the latest version of Bluetooth. Otherwise, the connection is only as advanced as the oldest Bluetooth version -- in the above example, that would be Bluetooth 4.2.

Q. What is double DIN?

A. DIN stands for Deutsches Institut für Normung (the German Institute for Standardization), which develops internationally recognized standards for a variety of products. A single DIN car stereo means that the opening in your dashboard (where you will be placing your stereo) is 2 inches high. A double DIN means that the opening is 4 inches high.

Bluetooth car stereos we recommend

Best of the best: Pioneer's Single DIN Bluetooth Car Digital Media Receiver

Our take: An affordable, quality Bluetooth car stereo that is best for use with Android devices.

What we like: Pioneer's Smart Sync technology allows you to bring maps, messages, and music from your smartphone to your car. It offers hands-free calling and works with Spotify and Pandora.

What we dislike: Only Apple iOS devices that support the Bluetooth Serial Port Profile (SPP) will work with this model.

Best bang for your buck: Boss' Single DIN In-Dash Media Receiver System with Bluetooth and Speakers

Our take: A decent model for someone looking for value, as this kit includes two speakers with the stereo.

What we like: This affordable, single DIN unit features Bluetooth connectivity, a CD/MP3/USB player, AM/FM radio and USB charging. It is easy to install and comes with a handy remote.

What we dislike: If you are an audiophile, the sound quality may not be up to your standards, but it does a remarkable job for its price range.

Choice 3: Boss' Audio Car Receiver Double DIN Bluetooth Player with Navigation

Our take: A higher-end, double DIN Bluetooth car stereo that offers the user a number of desirable features.

What we like: Besides Bluetooth, this impressive car stereo features built-in GPS, AM/FM radio, and it plays DVDs and CDs. If you prefer, the unit also has USB and SD ports for greater flexibility.

What we dislike: The installation can be a bit difficult if you don't have any previous experience with car stereos.

