The best Bluetooth car kit

No matter how old your vehicle may be, the days of carrying a book full of CDs around in your car are long gone. Today, it's all about streaming music from your smartphone. And while most of us trade in our phone for a new model every year or two, that's not the case with our cars.

So how do you stream your favorite new tunes in your old ride? With a Bluetooth car kit. Our buying guide gives you all the information you need to make an educated purchase. We even included a few product recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Mpow's Bluetooth 4.1 Receiver, is small, user-friendly, and provides quality sound.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth car kits

Music, phone calls, or both?

You can find Bluetooth car kits designed to only play music and others that focus solely on making phone calls. Most devices do both, but if you only need it to do one of these tasks, you can save yourself a little money.

Music-focused kits tend to be simpler and, therefore, more affordable, whereas phone call-focused kits often feature higher-quality microphones and one-touch call buttons that can drive up the price.

Powering your kit

Your Bluetooth kit requires a power source. There are a few power options available, and finding the right one for you largely depends on the layout of your car.

USB Bluetooth car kits are the most common option. Most cars have a USB port, but to avoid a huge mess of wires, make sure your car's USB port is located close to the aux input jack.

Battery-operated kits work wirelessly, meaning you don't have to manage a cluster of cords on your dashboard. If you don't mind having to charge your adapter from time to time, these simple kits are an excellent choice.

Electrical outlets may not come to mind when thinking of your car. However, every vehicle should have some type of port for delivering power, and some Bluetooth car kits can communicate directly with that port. This option is the rarest, but it's wire-free and doesn't require recharging.

Features

Controls

There are two main types of Bluetooth car kits to choose from: hands-free kits that are controlled mainly through your smartphone and those that use a physical interface to control the device.

Hands-free kits typically feature one button used to pair your Bluetooth devices. The rest of the controls can be accessed through your smartphone. These devices are usually very compact, making them ideal for music lovers with small cars where space is limited.

Physical interface kits may be a little bulkier than their hands-free alternatives, but they come with some pretty appealing features. Some kits have large display screens for caller ID and speed dial buttons, making them handy for those who are always on the phone.

Safety features

When you connect your phone to your Bluetooth car kit, all of your notification dings, alarms, and ringtones come through the speakers as well. To avoid unsafe distractions and annoying disruptions to your music, be sure to enable the do-not-disturb or driving mode features on your phone.

Price

Bluetooth car kits are relatively inexpensive, ranging from roughly $15 to around $35. At the lower end of the price spectrum, you can expect basic kits that can handle simple calls and music. Higher-priced kits have hands-free options with extra features such as LED displays, multiple USB ports, and more.

FAQ

Q. Will a Bluetooth car kit allow me to listen to my car's audio with Bluetooth headphones?

A. No. These devices are designed to receive audio, not to send it to other devices. It's also worth noting that driving while wearing headphones is illegal in the U.S.

Q. Is it hard to pair a Bluetooth car kit with my phone?

A. Not at all. Pairing your devices is as simple as opening the Bluetooth settings on your phone. In the settings, you should see the name of the Bluetooth car kit -- simply tap it to connect.

Bluetooth car kits we recommend

Best of the best: Mpow's Bluetooth 4.1 Receiver

Our take: A kit that pairs easily with most systems and devices to provide a crisp, distinct sound.

What we like: User-friendly controls and a compact design. Charges quickly. Offers dual connectivity and clear sound. Sits at a reasonable price point.

What we dislike: Some reports of Bluetooth dropping connection occasionally.

Best bang for your buck: Esuper's Bluetooth 4.2 Receiver Car Kit

Our take: A simple and effective device at an affordable price.

What we like: Pairs quickly and works well in older vehicles with simple audio systems. Compact, unobtrusive design.

What we dislike: Some concerns about the longevity of the product.

Choice 3: Nulaxy's Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter Car Kit

Our take: A versatile kit that features a convenient LED display.

What we like: Includes two USB ports. LED screen is clear and easy to read. Simple to set up.

What we dislike: Uses the older (3.0) version of Bluetooth.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.