The best Bluetooth beanie

With a Bluetooth beanie, you'll be able to listen to your favorite music while working or playing outdoors. These beanies have Bluetooth headphones built into the fabric so you can connect to your smartphone and listen to music, podcasts, or a phone call with ease.

Bluetooth beanies are available in many different colors and styles, ensuring that you can find the right hat to match your look. To learn more, continue reading our buying guide. Our favorite is the Rotibox Bluetooth Beanie Hat for its outstanding audio quality as well as its color options.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth beanies

All Bluetooth beanies have headphones inside the fabric (also called speakers). They can connect to a smartphone over a distance of up to 33 feet, allowing you to enjoy music or talk on the phone while you walk without the hassle of headphone cables.

When attempting to choose among various Bluetooth beanies, you will first want to find a hat that is comfortable and suits your taste.

Materials

Some Bluetooth beanies are warmer to wear than others. Fleece and wool provide the greatest level of warmth in beanie materials. Acrylic creates a lightweight beanie that may be more comfortable to wear on a warmer day.

If you plan to wear the beanie while working or playing outdoors, you may build up a sweat. A moisture-wicking fabric will give you the performance you need to enjoy a jog or a hike with your beanie.

Style

Bluetooth beanies are available in multiple color options. You can choose from brightly colored materials or neutral colors, although black is the most common option.

Some beanies have accessories like brightly colored yarns hanging from the beanie or other decorative items.

Features

Several features will set various Bluetooth beanies apart from each other. Pick the beanie with the features that match your needs.

Headphone quality: The headphones built into the beanie's fabric play an important role in your enjoyment of the hat. Without a decent audio quality, you will not enjoy listening to music while wearing the beanie.

Control buttons: The majority of beanies will have a small control panel on the hat that allow you to skip songs, adjust the volume, or end a cellular phone call. A few models require you to use your smartphone to control the headphones in the Bluetooth beanie, which is less convenient.

Built-in microphone: If you plan to use the beanie to give voice commands to the smartphone or to make phone calls, you'll want a microphone built into the fabric of the hat. Pay particular attention to the microphone quality in a Bluetooth beanie since the built-in microphone will not be very close to your mouth as you're wearing the hat.

Battery life: An average Bluetooth beanie should have at least a 4-hour battery life, or it will likely die during your commute. Manufacturers are not always accurate when advertising the battery life of their Bluetooth beanies, so it's a good idea to read a few customer reviews for a more realistic estimate.

Price

The least expensive Bluetooth beanies cost from $6 to $15 and are often lacking in audio quality. For beanies with better audio quality and softer materials, expect to pay from $15 to $40.

FAQ

Q. Are Bluetooth beanies comfortable to wear?

A. Most customers think so. The majority of beanies consist of soft materials for comfort and warmth. Because the beanie headphones don't fit in your ear canals, you won't have extra pressure in that area of your head either.

Q. How is the audio quality of Bluetooth beanies?

A. Because the headphones in the beanie don't fit inside your ears, their audio quality may disappoint some. However, Bluetooth beanies work well for giving you a bit of background music as you navigate a crowded city.

Bluetooth beanies we recommend

Best of the best: Rotibox's Bluetooth Beanie Hat

Our take: A stylish beanie that's available in multiple colors and styles.

What we like: Bluetooth connection is solid, giving you high-quality audio through the built-in headphones. Up to six hours of battery life.

What we dislike: The process of synching the beanie to your smartphone can be a hassle.

Best bang for your buck: XIKEZAN's Upgraded Unisex Knit Bluetooth Beanie

Our take: Comes at a reasonable price for a Bluetooth beanie, yet it still delivers good enough audio quality for enjoying music.

What we like: Knit material will keep you warm. Excellent battery lifespan of up to eight hours.

What we dislike: Only available in one style and color of beanie.

Choice 3: FullLight Tech's V4.2 Bluetooth Beanie

Our take: Made for those who want a basic Bluetooth beanie that has good features and a moderate price point.

What we like: Material is comfortable to wear for outdoor activities. Great battery life of up to eight hours.

What we dislike: Model has some problems with Bluetooth interference and dropped connections.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.