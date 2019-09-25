Waking up is difficult to do, but a Bluetooth alarm clock could make the whole experience more pleasant. You can choose what kind of alarm you want and use it as a regular Bluetooth speaker at other times.

This guide contains all the basic information you need to choose the best Bluetooth alarm clock. Our top choice is the JBL Horizon Bluetooth Clock Radio. This multi-sensory alarm wakes you up with both an audio alarm and ambient light for easier transition from sleep to wakefulness.

Considerations when choosing Bluetooth alarm clocks

Alarm settings: A quality Bluetooth alarm clock will let you choose between a range of alarm types. First off, you have your standard beeping and buzzing tones. Some models may offer more digital tones, much like the ringtones or alarm tones offered on your phone. Some models also let you choose a song from your phone or from an SD card to use as a wake-up tone. Then you have models with an integrated FM radio -- these usually offer the option to use the radio as an alarm. It should be quick and easy to set the alarm of your choice.

Audio quality: If you plan to use your alarm clock as a Bluetooth speaker, the audio quality should be decent with little to no distortion, even at high volumes.

Power source: Some Bluetooth alarm clocks plug into a power outlet, and others are battery-powered. You can even find some models that use both simultaneously with a battery backup, so your alarm won't be reset if your power goes out.

Features

Light: You can find Bluetooth alarm clocks with built-in LED lights. These can be used both as night lights and in conjunction with the alarm to wake you up in the morning.

Charging port: Bluetooth alarm clocks with USB charging ports are great for anyone with limited power outlets near their bed.

Price

Bluetooth alarm clocks can cost anywhere between $15 for a basic model and $100 for a top-of-the-line option. In general, the more you spend, the greater the sound quality and range of features.

FAQ

Q. Why should I buy a Bluetooth alarm clock?

A. There are all kinds of reasons for buying a Bluetooth alarm clock. They tend to be louder than phone alarms and sometimes incorporate an LED light, which is great news for anyone who routinely sleeps through phone alarms. Unlike your basic alarm clock, you can often choose to wake up to music streamed from your phone, which is much more pleasant than a standard "beep" or "buzz." What's more, you can use your Bluetooth alarm clock as a Bluetooth speaker to listen to your favorite songs in your bedroom at any time of day.

Q. Do I set my Bluetooth alarm clock using my phone?

A. No; although you can connect your phone or other device to a Bluetooth alarm clock via Bluetooth (or sometimes an aux cable if preferred). This is only to stream music, not to control the alarm clock. Your Bluetooth alarm clock will have a variety of external buttons used to set and control it. That said, a small number of models can be voice controlled using a virtual assistant, which may be linked to your phone.

Bluetooth alarm clocks we recommend

Best of the best: JBL Horizon Bluetooth Clock Radio

Our take: You can choose to wake up to music streamed via Bluetooth from a nearby device, a chosen channel on the FM radio, or one of several built-in alarm tones.

What we like: Also it uses an LED light that gradually brightens to wake you gently. Has two fast-charge USB ports. Battery backup. Solid speaker quality.

What we dislike: No way to adjust the volume of the alarm, so some users find it too loud and others too quiet.

Best bang for your buck: iHome Bluetooth Dual Alarm

Our take: Considering its wide range of features, this alarm clock offers excellent value for money.

What we like: Can use voice controls via the Melody app to play music hands-free. Works as a speakerphone to take phone calls. FM radio option. Two USB ports.

What we dislike: Sound quality could be better.

Choice 3: Night Light Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: This is a night light and a Bluetooth speaker first and an alarm clock second. It works well as an alarm as long as you don't mind loading a tone via USB or SD card.

What we like: Night light can also help wake you in the morning. Three LED settings. Runs via battery. Built-in microphone allows you to take and make calls while your phone is connected.

What we dislike: Alarm doesn't repeat daily -- needs to be set manually each night.

