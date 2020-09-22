Best blue light glasses for easing computer headaches

This year, many of us have spent a lot of time in front of computers, TVs, smartphones, and other devices that emit blue light -- even more than before. Prolonged exposure to these rays has been linked to eye strain as well as headaches, disrupted REM sleep, and increased light sensitivity.

One product meant to minimize eye strain is blue light glasses, which can be worn while looking at screens. They're said to have special lenses that filter out blue wavelengths that may fatigue your eyes.

Unlike most glasses, blue light glasses don't require an eye exam or prescription. They're available from many retailers at a variety of price points and in a variety of styles.

Keep reading to find the right pair of blue light glasses for every member of the family.

Best blue light glasses for women

LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses: $16.95 at Amazon

These classic round frames have a touch of throwback style. The lenses are treated with anti-scratch and anti-reflective coatings to boost their durability.

Prive Revaux Veronica Blue Light Glasses: $29.95 at DiscountGlasses.com

With their pronounced wings and a wire-frame bottom, these glasses have a polished, upscale appearance well-suited for wear in professional settings.

Retro Cat-Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses: $88.50 at YesGlasses.com (was $108)

We're captivated by the elegant styling of these frames, which look like upscale prescription eyeglasses. Wearers love the comfortable fit provided by the double-bridge nose pad design.

Carter Maple Tortoise Blue Light Glasses: $89 at Baxter Blue

These square frames are universally flattering, plus they're available in four magnifications. Made from cellulose acetate, they're one of the lightest pairs around -- making them ideal to wear during long work-from-home days.

Kimball Tanzanite Tortoise Blue Light Glasses: $95+ at Warby Parker (free home try-on)

If you're looking for an on-trend pair of glasses with vintage vibes, go with these extra-thick frames. They feature flecks of true blue, Pantone's color of the year, for a fun pop of color. Lenses are ultra-clear and light-responsive

Phoenix Geek-Chic Geometric Blue Light Glasses: $98.50 at YesGlasses.com (was $118)

Make a statement at all your virtual meetings with these bold titanium geometric frames. They feature high-index blue light blocking lenses with 100 percent UVA400 protection.

Best blue light glasses for men

Readerest Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses: $15.99+ at Amazon

Affordability abounds with these blue light glasses, but they don't compromise on durability. They're made with highly flexible spring hinges that won't warp or loosen. Lenses have a scratch-free coating, too.

Spectra Amber Blue Light Blocking Glasses: $34.95 at Amazon (was $39.95)

Gamers swear by these long-wear blue light glasses, which also filter out 80 percent of green light. The wrap-around frames are made of flexible thermoplastic, making them durable enough to last through years of use.

Philip Silver Semi-Rimless Blue Light Glasses: $58.50 at YesGlasses.com (was $78)

Enjoy these low-profile glasses with an airy feel. With their professional appearance and anti-reflective lenses, it comes as no surprise they're a top choice for virtual meetings.

Brown Wooden Wayfarer Blue Light Glasses: $58.50 at YesGlasses.com (was $78)

Feeling beachy? Make a splash with these natural wooden frames with a West Coast feel. They're finely crafted with a special keyhole bridge to eliminate pressure on the nose.

Wilkie Eastern Bluebird Fade Blue Light Glasses: $95+ at Warby Parker (free home try-on)

These timeless two-tone frames hold an updated lens that blocks out more blue light than its predecessor. It's also anti-reflective and blocks up to 100 percent of UV rays.

Fisher Brushed Ink Blue Light Glasses: $145+ at Warby Parker (free home try-on)

Wearers love the clean lines of these wire frames that feature a sleek brow bar. Lenses are made with impact-resistant polycarbonate, which also has an anti-scratch coating.

Best blue light glasses for kids

Outray Kids' Computer Blue Light Glasses: $13.99 at Amazon

These FDA-certified glasses are ideal for kids ages three to 12 to wear while remote learning. The lenses, which offer UV400 protection, are crystal-clear and won't distort colors.

Pro Acme Unbreakable Blue Light Blocking Glasses: $18.99 at Amazon

Kids ages three to 12 will love wearing these lightweight blue light glasses, especially since they resemble super-cool shades. The lenses also block over 99 percent of blue light rays and protect against 99 percent of UVA/B/C rays.

Babiators Blue Light Glasses: $22 at DiscountGlasses.com

Little learners up to age five can rock these glasses made just for them with shatter-resistant lenses. Parents love the one-year guarantee that replaces the glasses if they're lost or broken.

Bailey Crystal Red Blue Light Glasses: $79 at Baxter Blue

Kids ages seven to 10 are big fans of these best-selling bright red frames. They provide a comfortable fit with super-flexible hinges, and they come with a special case and cleaning cloth.

