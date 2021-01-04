The best blue-light-blocking glasses

Many of us are never far away from some form of electronic screen, whether it is a computer monitor, a smartphone, or a television set. Spending hours in front of these devices can cause eye strain, blurry vision, and headaches. Even working in a room with fluorescent lighting can create issues for some people. One common factor is an abundance of blue light, the shortest wavelength in the visual spectrum. Constant exposure to blue lightwaves is not especially healthy but difficult to avoid.

One remedy growing in popularity is the use of blue-light-blocking glasses. The lenses in these glasses may or may not be prescription strength, but they have a special bluish tint that blocks out most of the blue light generated by electronic devices. Some even block UV light, although they are not usually promoted as sunglasses. Blue-light-blocking glasses are not the same as amber-colored models often used to reduce glare from the sun. Blue-light-blocking glasses are intended specifically for office, work, and home use.

If you are experiencing headaches or eye strain after hours of computer work, you may want to consider a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses, whether as a filter, corrective reading glasses, or prescription lenses. We have compiled a short list of models we highly recommend. At the top of that list is Baxter Blue Carter Maple Tortoise, a stylish unisex pair of blue-light-blocking glasses with several correction strengths available.

Considerations when choosing blue-light-blocking glasses

Health benefits

Visible light is often described in terms of temperature, from cool to warm. Blue light is definitely on the cool side of the spectrum and can have some negative effects on the body after hours of exposure. For example, the body produces less melatonin, an important hormone for a healthy sleep cycle, in a blue-light environment. Reducing blue-light exposure during the day can mean better sleep at night.

Blue light also contributes to eye strain, blurry vision and headaches. By adding a blue light filter between your eyes and the monitor or screen, you are changing the overall “temperature” of the light source to a warmer tone. This puts much less strain on the eyes, similar to creating shade in bright sunlight or using amber-colored driving glasses.

Many blue-light-blocking users discover they are more productive at work when eye strain and screen glare are reduced.

Color of lenses

The tint of a blue-light-blocking lens can actually determine how effective it is as a filter. A clear lens, for example, can filter out approximately 40% of incoming blue light, which may be a slight improvement over no filter at all. Yellow-tinted lenses, a popular choice among computer users, generally filter out 75% of blue light, a change that is noticeable but does not create a darker screen.

Orange or amber lenses, the kind often found in glare-reducing sunglasses, can block up to 99% of blue light, but these work better for evening use, not for daily computer work. The almost-complete lack of blue light encourages melatonin production, which can cause drowsiness during the day. Red lenses are the ultimate in blue-light blockage, but they also filter out other light as well, such as green and yellow.

Vision correction

Some blue-light-blocking glasses are essentially filters that fit over the wearer’s eyes rather than a computer screen. They do not offer any vision correction at all, but are relatively inexpensive and effective. There are also models with varying degrees of far-sighted correction, much like traditional reading glasses. It is also possible to order prescription lenses with blue-light-blocking coatings for an additional charge.

Construction material and design

There are entry-level blue-light-blocking glasses on the market with plastic frames and thin plastic or polycarbonate lenses. They are generally more functional than stylish, but they should fit comfortably on most users. Several eyewear designers do offer more stylish frames, with bolder colors and designs, however. These frames can be fitted with prescription lenses, and are generally more durable.

While many wearers seek out a unisex design for everyday use, it is possible to find frames with a more masculine or feminine appearance.

Price

The retail price of blue-light-blocking glasses depends primarily on frame construction and level of correction. Consumers should expect to pay between $6 and $16 for the most basic pair of plastic frames with clear to barely tinted lenses. Actual performance is often variable, however. For most users, glasses in the $14 to $36 should provide a decent level of blue-light filtration, with some stylish frame selections. The most expensive frames and corrective lenses, however, can cost upwards of $100 or more at designer-eyewear outlets.

FAQ

Q. I have prescription glasses. Can I still get blue-light protection?

A. In many cases, you can upgrade to prescription lenses with a blue-light filter. Standard blue-light-blocking glasses do not provide magnification or vision correction, but you can add blue-light filters to electronic devices.

Q. Why is blue light exposure an issue?

A. Your eyes receive a significant amount of blue light throughout the day, whether from natural sources like the sun or artificial sources such as computer monitors or fluorescent lighting. Too much blue light exposure can trigger eye strain, headaches, dry eye or sleep disorders.

Blue-light-blocking glasses we recommend

Best of the best: Baxter Blue Carter Maple Tortoise

Our take: These stylish blue-light blockers may be on the expensive side, but they offer users a real choice in reading glass magnification strengths.

What we like: Blue tint is barely noticeable. Filters out over half of the strongest blue-light wavelengths. Total of four magnification strengths available. Unisex design.

What we dislike: Frame and lenses are heavier than expected, can slide down frequently.

Best bang for your buck: LifeArt Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses

Our take: The budget-friendly price point is hard to ignore, and the frames are very lightweight and comfortable.

What we like: Total of 20 magnification strengths available. Includes storage and repair kit. Uses seven layers of blue-light-blocking material. Reduces both glare and color distortion.

What we dislike: Frames are not durable and bend easily.

Choice 3: Yesglasses.com Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses

Our take: These fashionable blue-light blockers may have a higher price tag, but they provide a wide spectrum of eye protection and are easily customizable.

What we like: Stylish retro design. Lenses provide multiple focal points. Offers UV and HEV blue-light protection. Ultra-lightweight lenses available.

What we dislike: Original frames are expensive, do not include prescription-lens options. Not a unisex design.

