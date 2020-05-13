The best Blue Buffalo dog food

All dogs need proper nutrition and a stable diet to lead a long, happy, and healthy life, but not all dogs are the same. That means that shopping for dog food can be confusing and overwhelming. Blue Buffalo aims to simplify that process by offering a variety of dog foods, both wet and dry, that cater to different lifestyles and needs. Our guide will tell you what they offer, including our top pick, Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula, and what sets them apart from competitors so you can make the best choice.

Considerations when choosing Blue Buffalo dog food

Recipe lines

Blue Buffalo offers various lines of recipes that specifically target needs, sensitivities, and lifestyles. Within each line are slightly different recipes that deliver nutrition to specific ages or sizes.

Life Protection: This popular line features meat-first recipes that provide complete nutrition and focus on general health and well-being. There are options for all sizes and ages in a choice of wet or dry food.

Basics: This is Blue Buffalo's limited-ingredient line for dogs with sensitivities or allergies. These recipes do not include common allergens like chicken, beef, dairy, or eggs. Wet and dry food is available.

Freedom: These formulas are free from grains, with lamb and chicken dry-food recipes for all sizes and ages. Wet-food options are also available, but geared towards toy or small breed dogs.

Wilderness: These recipes are high in protein and free of grain, resembling a dog's ancestral diet. Recipes are available in wet or dry options, with formulas for all ages and sizes. Primary ingredients include chicken, salmon, and duck.

True Solutions: This line for adults and seniors focuses on specific, common ailments. Recipes target mobility issues, weight management, or skincare, for example.



Wet or dry

The decision between wet and dry food usually comes down to personal preference. Dry food keeps longer, is easier to store, and generally cheaper over time. It also provides dental-hygiene benefits to your dog. Wet food can help dogs stay hydrated and is softer on aging or poor teeth. It also has more potent aromas to attract picky eaters. Some owners may choose to mix a bit of both together.

Features

LifeSource Bits

These cold-formed morsels of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals are added to some recipes of Blue Buffalo foods, providing a boost of necessary nutrition to your dog's diet. They are available in most dry food, but not in wet food.

Treats

Dogs love to be rewarded, naturally, so Blue Buffalo also makes dog treats. These flavors are a little more adventurous, as treats are only meant to be given in moderation. Options include pumpkin, banana, and bacon. Treats may be chewy, crunchy, or soft, depending on your dog's eating habits. Dental treats, geared toward improving hygiene, are also available.

Price

Medium-size bags (around 15 pounds) of dry food run around $30 to $40, while larger bags (20 to 30 pounds) may run up to $60. Grain-free and limited-ingredient foods will be more expensive. Wet food packs, treats, and small dry bags will be under $20.

FAQ

Q. How do I know what food is right for my dog?

A. It's wise to first consult your veterinarian to see if your dog may have any sensitivities or special needs. As you switch to a new diet -- which should always be done gradually over several days -- check for any odd behavior, like excessive itching, scratching, or panting, as they may be signs the food isn't taking. Vomiting and diarrhea are also signals the food and your dog aren't compatible.

Q. How should I store the dog food?

A. Dry food can be kept in its bag, but that bag should be stored in an airtight, sealed container in a cool, dark, dry place. Exposure to heat or moisture can spoil it. Stored properly, dry food can last for months. Once opened, wet food only has a couple days to go bad and can be stored in a sealed container in the fridge until it's consumed.

Blue Buffalo dog foods we recommend

Best of the best: Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula

Our take: Quality blend of nutrients, vitamins, grains, meat, and vegetables.

What we like: Boosts immune system, enhances coat integrity, strengthens gums and teeth. All-around popular line of food for any size and age.

What we dislike: Contains grains, which some dog owners prefer to avoid.

Best bang for your buck: Blue Buffalo Wilderness Recipe

Our take: High-protein diet for active, outdoor dogs who enjoy a more ancestral diet.

What we like: Grain-free, low-carb, high-protein recipe represents a more natural diet. No poultry by-products, gluten, soy, corn, wheat, or artificial preservatives.

What we dislike: Many dogs may not need or take to a high-protein diet.

Choice 3: Blue Buffalo Basics Limited Ingredient Diet

Our take: Healthy grain-free dry-food recipe for dogs with sensitive stomachs or other allergies.

What we like: Full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to benefit sensitive dogs. Turkey is the first ingredient.

What we dislike: Pricey option for the size.

