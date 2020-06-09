The best Blowfish shoe

When temperatures start rising, many people reach for casual, beach-inspired clothing. To find the right footwear to complement the look, choose a pair of Blowfish shoes.

Blowfish is no stranger to designing shore and boardwalk-ready shoes. Hailing from Malibu, California, the brand knows all about it. Their shoes place a high focus on comfort and breathability, especially since they're worn in warm weather. Blowfish shoes are also popular for their flexible, lightweight design, which makes them totally packable for planned or impromptu trips.

Learn all about the various styles of Blowfish shoes with our buying guide. We're including our top choices, as well as our favorite pair, Blowfish Marley. With a bright white sole and flexible elastic laces, this pair is equipped for all-day wear everywhere.

Considerations when choosing Blowfish shoes

Types of Blowfish shoes

Canvas sneakers: Blowfish's best-selling shoes are their canvas sneakers. These fun and casual slip-on styles come in a wide assortment of colors and trendy designs. Certain styles feature eyelets, whereas others embrace elastic detail or mock-lace embellishments. Many canvas sneakers also have the brand's signature bright-white platform soles.

Sandals: Blowfish sandals have the same California vibes as other styles, from their boho materials to understated embellishments. Styles can have buckles, beads, braided rope, or even rhinestones. Many Blowfish sandals are constructed with synthetic, eco-friendly materials and are considered vegan-friendly.

Heels and wedges: If you'd like a dressier pair of Blowfish shoes, look no further than their collections of heels and wedges. These draw inspiration from Blowfish sandals and elevate their style with platforms or block or stacked heels. Given their more involved construction, keep in mind that these styles are a bit heavier than others.

Features

Versatility

Blowfish embraces versatility in its designs, giving its wearers the opportunity to pair their footwear with almost everything in their closet. From neutral colors and silhouettes, it's easy to match Blowfish shoes to everything from skinny jeans to summer dresses.

Comfort

Blowfish prioritizes comfort in its footwear, which is why they choose their materials carefully and construct their styles with just as much thought. Most styles feature flexible outsoles and elastic detail. They're also incredibly lightweight, so you don't have to worry about feet or legs feeling fatigued as you walk in them.

Breathability

As a Malibu-based brand, Blowfish appreciates the importance of breathability in footwear. The most popular material used in styles is canvas, whose cotton weave promotes airflow. Some Blowfish designs have mesh paneling or ventilation holes as well.

Sizing

Blowfish shoes are available in an extensive size range, including half and whole sizes from US 6 through 11. Most consumers can attest to the fact that Blowfish shoes run true to size, but regardless, it's recommended to try them on to ensure a proper fit. Certain people actually buy half a size up, as they prefer a looser fit.

Price

Blowfish sandals are usually the brand's least expensive styles and cost around $30. Most of their canvas sneakers run between $30 and $50. Blowfish's heels and wedges usually cost approximately $40, though more involved designs can peak at $50.

FAQ

Q. Are Blowfish shoes unisex?

A. Blowfish offers dedicated style collections for both men and women. However, many of their designs are relatively unisex, so in order to find your corresponding men's or women's size, refer to a conversion chart.

Q. My Blowfish shoes are defective -- what do I do?

A. Blowfish recommends reaching out to the retailer where you bought them first. If they aren't covered under a store policy or if there are other issues with the shoes, contact Blowfish directly to discuss opening a claim.

Blowfish shoes we recommend

Best of the best: Blowfish Marley

Our take: Easy to wear slip-on style with flexible detail and a trendy platform sole.

What we like: Made with a breathable canvas upper. Available in several neutral colors.

What we dislike: Sole doesn't have any real grip or traction detail.

Best bang for your buck: Blowfish Blumoon

Our take: Bohemian beachy sandals that won't slip off feet while you walk.

What we like: Charming buckle detail and rucksack-inspired material. Comfortable and flexible.

What we dislike: Full-coverage design may be a bit too warm in hot weather.

Choice 3: Blowfish Play

Our take: Contemporary spin on a traditional design with fun colors and laceless look.

What we like: Low-cut design doesn't irritate ankles. Slips on easily and breaks in fast.

What we dislike: Material looks worn quickly, but it's part of the look.

