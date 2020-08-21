The best blow dry sprays

If heat styling is essential to your everyday hair routine, then you know it involves considerable time to get your hair just right. To save time and get a salon-quality, frizz-free style, use a blow dry spray.

Besides speeding up drying time, blow dry sprays offer thermal protection, which is important when using flat irons, curling tools, and blow dryers on a regular basis. Many sprays also add volume to give your hair a pumped-up look that holds strong all day long.

To help you get up to speed on the varieties of blow dry sprays and their features, we've assembled this buying guide. We're sharing our top pick, Briogeo Blossom and Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Spray. This formula is cruelty-free and is best known for giving hair a bouncy, fuller appearance.

Considerations when choosing blow dry sprays

Hair texture

To achieve the best results with blow dry spray, select one specially formulated for your hair texture. Many varieties are designed to manage persistent issues for those with fine, curly, or long hair. Those with straight hair who struggle with frizz or live in humid areas benefit from high-control blow dry sprays.

How to use blow dry spray

Blow dry sprays are applied to damp hair, which means you may need to reassess your post-shower hair products. If you normally use leave-in conditioners or thermal protectors, it's better to ditch them when you intend to use blow dry spray. When you use some or all of these products together, their residues may accumulate on hair and weigh it down.

Features

Ingredients

Blow dry sprays usually contain alcohol as a main ingredient because it's a particularly effective drying agent. Oils are often present in formulas, including coconut, keratin, or argan to smooth hair and keep it frizz-free. Blow dry sprays contain many more ingredients, which may be naturally derived or chemical.

Thermal protection

Many blow dry sprays offer thermal protection to prevent hair from overdrying to the point where it's brittle and breaks easily. These formulas contain conditioning ingredients that coat hair from the shaft down to the tips to form a protective, impenetrable layer. Haircare experts strongly recommend these formulas to people who apply direct heat to hair with hot tools.

Formula type

Blow dry sprays are available as pump sprays or aerosol cans. Pump sprays are best if you like to control the stream of product, which can be somewhat challenging with aerosol formulas. With that said, pump sprays tend to be heavier on hair, while aerosol formulas remain a lightweight option.

Price

Most drugstore blow dry sprays cost $12 and below and offer mixed results depending on your hair. Mid-range sprays push the $20 mark and offer far more in terms of volume and thermal protection. High-end sprays run $30 and above and deliver salon-quality results.

FAQ

Q. Should I brush or comb my hair after applying blow dry spray?

A. It's not necessary for most people, as they can finger-brush hair to work the spray into it. Those with thick or long hair may want to comb the product through since there's more area to cover.

Q. How long do I need to use a blow dry spray to see results?

A. Unlike shampoos and conditioners, blow dry sprays offer immediate results -- they either work or they don't. If the product is working, you'll notice your hair dries significantly faster.

Blow dry sprays we recommend

Best of the best: Briogeo's Blossom and Bloom Ginseng and Biotin Volumizing Spray

Our take: Naturally derived formula that reigns supreme in volume and quick-drying capabilities.

What we like: Free of sulfates and parabens. Particularly effective on fine hair. Includes natural clarifying ingredients.

What we dislike: Can eventually weigh hair down and leave it somewhat greasy.

Best bang for your buck: OGX's Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray

Our take: Reliable formula that protects hair up to 450°F for those who use flat irons.

What we like: Affordable. Leaves hair with a silky finish and minimizes frizz. A little goes a long way.

What we dislike: Spray nozzle shoots out product, which can be messy.

Choice 3: Kenra's Platinum Blow Dry Spray

Our take: Get a spa-quality blow-out with this spray featuring advanced thermal protection.

What we like: Reduces blow dry time by almost 50%. Eliminates frizz and protects hair from humidity later in the day.

What we dislike: Might be too heavy a product for thin hair.

