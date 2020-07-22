The best blood pressure monitor of 2020

A blood pressure monitor is an important health-monitoring tool for individuals with or without chronic conditions.

High blood pressure often goes undetected, and readings at the doctor's office are sometimes skewed. Instead, you can take regular readings at home with a quality blood pressure monitor with a screen big enough to eliminate squinting.

We've done our research to keep you up to date on the latest in blood pressure monitors. Our top picks include two new top-of-the-line units and our returning favorite.

Best blood pressure monitors of 2020

1. Omron's 10 Series Wireless Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor: This top-of-the-line blood pressure monitor comes from a reputable brand that we've featured multiple times in the past.

2. Mibest's Blood Pressure Monitor: A newcomer to our list, this reliable blood pressure monitor comes with a bilingual function and an attractive price tag.

3. Hylogy's Upper-Arm Blood Pressure Monitor: Another inexpensive monitor that performs reliably, this new entry on our list caught our eye with its easy-to-use design and large display.

What you need to know before buying a blood pressure monitor

Accuracy should be a top concern when choosing a blood pressure monitor. A large display is another must-have design feature. If you're not familiar with blood pressure metrics, look for a unit with a color-coded display or legend that can help you tell if your readings are too high, or conversely, too low.

A digital blood pressure monitor is the way to go for home readings since they don't require any specialized expertise to use.

Automatic blood pressure monitors are best for at-home readings. They offer a combination of simplicity and accuracy that you can't get with manual models, which require some know-how to use correctly.

Most units feature adjustable cuffs, but people with beefy arms should seek out blood pressure monitors that come with multiple cuff sizes.

Some monitors are compatible with apps so users can easily download and keep track of data. Don't bother buying multiple devices for different users -- choose a unit that accommodates various user profiles instead.

You can pay between $20 to $150 for a blood pressure monitor. Higher cost units have features like multiple user profiles or wireless app integration.

Tips

To ensure that readings are accurate, take the following precautions when taking measurements with your at-home device:

Take blood pressure at the same time each day

Put the cuff on at the same spot every time

Read instructions carefully and put the cuff on correctly

Avoid moving around when taking readings

Don't take readings right upon waking

FAQ

Q. Are at-home blood pressure monitors accurate?

A. They're not always accurate. Some experts explain that as many as 15% of patients can get inaccurate results with a home blood pressure monitor. The key to getting reliable results is using the device properly. Note that readings will fluctuate over time, which is why it's best to take readings at the same time every day.

Q. How can I lower my blood pressure?

A. In most cases, it's not something that happens overnight. Blood pressure rises naturally because of stress, anxiety, caffeine intake, and movement. Relaxation, meditation, and breathing exercises can help a high blood pressure reading come down quickly. However, when someone has chronic high blood pressure, they should look toward long-term solutions. Things you can do to help lower your blood pressure include exercising more, losing weight, cutting back on salt, and limiting stress.

In-depth reviews for best blood pressure monitors

Best of the best: Omron's 10 Series Wireless Bluetooth Upper-Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

What we like: Display with clear, large numbers is easy to read. The unit also has a TruRead feature, which averages consecutive readings for higher accuracy results.

What we dislike: Batteries are not included with purchase.

Best bang for your buck: Mibest's Blood Pressure Monitor

What we like: A low-cost unit with an English/Spanish voice function. It can store up to 120 readings and is generally quite accurate.

What we dislike: Instruction manual should be read carefully for best results.

Choice 3: Hylogy's Upper-Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

What we like: A lightweight, portable unit at an affordable price. Easy one-touch operation. Also has a convenient backlit display. Can store information for up to two users and give the average of the last three readings.

What we dislike: Has USB port for charging but USB-C cable not included. It does work with batteries, however.

