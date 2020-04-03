The best Blendtec blender

High-performance blenders are a multi-tasking powerhouse in the kitchen. Not only can they whip up a healthy smoothie for breakfast, but they can also blend delicious soups, sauces, salad dressings, and nut butter. Blendtec makes some of the best high-performance blenders on the market, with models that are even powerful enough to grind coffee beans. These blenders aren't cheap, though, so you want to be sure you choose the right model if you want to get the best return on your investment.

Fortunately, our buying guide can help you figure out which Blendtec blender is the best model for your kitchen. We've even included some specific product recommendations to get you started, including our top pick, the Pro 800, which offers convenient pre-programmed settings and slider controls for the most user-friendly operation.

Considerations when choosing Blendtec blenders

Horsepower/wattage

Blendtec blenders are all high-performance, which means their motors offer major power. But there's some difference in terms of just how powerful they are. Every model has at least a 3 horsepower (HP) motor, but you can find some with a 3.8 HP motor that can completely pulverize ingredients.

When it comes to wattage, the average countertop blender has about 500 watts. Blendtec models all have between 1560 and 1800 watts, so they're able to crush ice and break down fruits and veggies. The more watts that a Blendtec blender has, though, the smoother your blend will be.

Jar type

Blendtec blender jars are all made from BPA-free polyester plastic, which is food-safe and shatterproof. But you can choose from two types, FourSide jars and WildSide jars. FourSide jars have a 64-ounce capacity, and WildSide jars can hold up to 90 ounces. WildSide jars also have five sides, which helps pull ingredients toward the center of the jar for more effective blending.

You can find some Blendtec models that include both types of jars for added versatility.

Speeds

Some lower-end Blendtec blenders only offer two speeds, high and low, but most models have five or more speed settings. You can even find some premium models with as many as 100 speeds. The more speeds that a blender has, the more precision you'll get when you're blending.

For most people, though, once you get up to 12 speeds, it's tough to notice much difference between the settings.

Features

Touch controls

Blendtec blenders don't have switch or dial controls. Instead, most feature push-button controls, which are easy to use and keep clean. Some premium models, though, have LED touchscreen controls for an extremely user-friendly blending experience. They may also have a touch slide control that allows you to adjust the speed by merely pushing the slider along.

Stealth technology

High-performance blenders like the Blendtec can be pretty noisy when they're on. That's why some Blendtec models feature Stealth Technology, which uses a sealed sound enclosure to reduce the noise to about conversation-level sound, so your blender doesn't disturb the entire house when it's in use.

Presets

For the easiest operation, Blendtec blenders have a series of preset programs that automatically operate the blender at a specific speed and for a specific amount of time. The number of presets varies from model to model, but most have basic presets, such as Smoothie, Mixed Drinks, Whole Juice, Hot Soup, Ice Cream, Salsa, and Batter, to make using the blender as easy as possible.

Colors

The majority of Blendtec blenders come in black, white, or gray. There are some models, though, that are available in brighter, more unique colors, such as red, purple, or turquoise, if you want to match the blender to your kitchen decor.

Price

You'll usually spend between $199 and $1,100 for a Blendtec blender. Models with a 3 HP motor and 1,560 to 1,625 watts typically go for $199 to $449, while those with 1,625 to 1,735 watts usually cost between $449 and $749. For a top-of-the-line Blendtec model with a 3.8 HP motor and 1,725 to 1,800 watts, though, you can pay as much as $1,100.

FAQ

Q. Can you make soup in a Blendtec blender?

A. Thanks to its powerful motor, a Blendtec blender can generate enough friction to heat up soup as it pulverizes and liquifies the ingredients. That means you don't need to warm the soup up on the stove when you're finished blending it.

Q. Do I need a food processor if I have a Blendtec blender?

A. A Blendtec blender is powerful enough to handle some food processing tasks, but it can't shred or dice like a food processor can. Depending on the type of recipes you usually prepare, you may still need a standalone food processor.

Blendtec blenders we recommend

Best of the best: Blendtec Pro 800 Blender

Our take: A professional-grade blender that doesn't make too much noise, making it perfect for busy households that don't want to wake up the whole family to make morning smoothies.

What we like: One of the quietest high-performance blenders on the market. 3.8 HP motor provides plenty of power. Presets and light-up touch controls are extremely user friendly. Comes with a generous 10-year warranty.

What we dislike: A pricey investment.

Best bang for your buck: Blendtec Classic 575 Blender

Our take: A high-quality but budget-friendly blender that's ideal for smoothies and frozen drinks but also gets warm enough to make hot soups.

What we dislike: Motor is powerful enough to fully crush ice and pulverize ingredients. Comes with a bonus "spoonula" spatula. Features five speed options plus a Pulse setting. Boasts easy-to-clean touchpad controls. Jar is shatterproof and BPA-free.

What we dislike: Operation is fairly noisy.

Choice 3: Blendtec Designer Series Blender

Our take: An excellent multipurpose blender that features plenty of presets for easy blending.

What we like: Touch controls are easy to use. Presets make common tasks like crushing ice and preparing hot soup a breeze. Jar and exterior are easy to clean.

What we dislike: Noisy. Moves around a bit when in operation.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.