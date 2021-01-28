The best blanket for winter

The winter season brings about challenges in staying warm, even while you sleep. For chilly nights, the easiest way to stay warm in bed is to get an electric blanket. Not only does it keep you toasty all night, but you’re able to cut down on heat costs. An alternative is to buy a blanket made from materials that trap body heat, like wool or fleece.

Being comfortable while you snooze is the number one way to help you stay asleep. Keep reading to learn more about winter blankets that will keep you cozy and warm. We’ve also included our top recommendations at the end, like the luxurious Beautyrest Microlight Reversible Electric Blanket.

Types of blankets for winter

Electric blankets are the warmest blanket type. They feature heating elements between two layers of fabric that consistently heat the blanket when plugged in. In addition to an electrical cord, electric blankets have a thermostat so you can control the temperature. Many electric blankets are made from materials like fleece and still provide ample warmth when not in operation.

Wool blankets are sourced primarily from sheep’s wool, a natural fiber that acts as an insulator to keep in your body heat while also wicking away moisture. While very insulating, wool also offers breathability so you don’t overheat. For some users, however, the material can feel heavy and itchy. Most wool blankets need to be dry cleaned or washed on delicate cycles.

Fleece blankets are a synthetic alternative to wool and offer low-maintenance care. Their polyester fibers are soft and cozy and trap body heat. However, fleece lacks the breathability of wool. Polar fleece is the thickest and warmest fleece type and is often used for blankets. Sherpa fleece is also popular for blankets because it imitates the fluffy look of wool.

Considerations when choosing blankets for winter

If you think an electric blanket sounds best, there are a few additional features to consider before committing to one:

Dual temperature control

If you’ve got a bed buddy, having an electric blanket that features a dual-control thermostat is a must-have. Partners can choose their heat level individually so as not to disturb the other’s slumber.

Auto shut-off and automatic temperature control

We recommend selecting an electric blanket with automatic features, including auto shut-off. Some blankets automatically shut off after 10 hours of continuous use, while others allow you to program the auto shut-off feature between one and 10 hours. A self-adjusting thermostat and a preheat setting are also nice features offered by many manufacturers.

EMF safety

Because they require electricity to function, electric blankets emit an electromagnetic field (EMF), which can be a concern to sensitive users. If this worries you, select a blanket with low EMFs. Regardless, it’s always a good idea to choose a low-voltage blanket.

Power cord length

Because electric blankets require an electrical outlet, consider the length of the power cord and whether it can reach the outlet in your room. Power cords run between six to over 12 feet in length.

Washability

Many electric blankets feature a fleece or other machine-washable shell. Unplug all cords and controllers from the blanket before placing it in the washing machine. Follow the care instructions closely so as not to damage the blanket’s internal heating grid.

Price

Electric blankets range in price from $60 to $160. Small fleece blankets start as low as $20 and wool blankets start at $50.

FAQ

Q. What are some safety tips for owning an electric blanket?

A. While modern electric blankets have come a long way in safety from electric blankets of yore, we still don’t recommend them in households with young children or pets. Never place heavy objects on them, including your own body. Excessive pressure on the blanket can break the internal wiring and result in a shock or fire hazard.

Q. What sizes do winter blankets come in?

A. Electric and most non-electric blankets come in standard blanket sizing: twin (65 x 90 inches), full/double (85 x 90 inches), queen (90 x 90 inches), and king (110 x 90 inches). Non-electric blankets that are designed to be throws and can be used outside the bedroom come in a variety of smaller sizes.

Blankets for winter we recommend

Best of the best: Beautyrest Microlight Reversible Electric Blanket

Our take: Sleep in the lap of luxury with this plush electric blanket.

What we like: Double-sided fleece blanket with sherpa Berber on one side and microlight plush on the other. Very low EMFs. Offers 20 heat settings and compatibility with smart devices.

What we dislike: Controller display isn’t as clear as it could be.

Best bang for your buck: Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Our take: This bestseller offers ample warmth and coverage for your bed or couch.

What we like: A reversible blanket featuring sherpa on one side and microfiber fleece on the other. Microfiber comes in a wide and attractive selection of colors. Versatile use.

What we dislike: Not warm enough for extremely cold nights.

Choice 3: Perfect Fit SoftHeat Luxury Fleece Electric Heated Blanket

Our take: An affordable electric blanket that still offers plenty of perks.

What we like: Dual-control temperature so that you and your partner can sleep in different heat zones. Heating grid technology eliminates hot and cold zones.

What we dislike: Dual heating zones require two electrical outlets.

