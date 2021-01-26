The best blanket for sofas

Whether you wish to cover up your sofa or want something warm to cuddle up under on the couch, a blanket is the obvious choice. You can find all kinds of blankets for sofas, in a range of colors, materials, and thicknesses, so it's worth spending some time to select the right one.

In this guide, we've featured all the information you need to pick out the best blanket for your sofa. What's more, we've included some of our favorites, such as the plush and cozy Chanasya Fuzzy Faux-Fur Throw Blanket.

Considerations when choosing blankets for sofas

Materials

Blankets for sofas can be made from a wide array of materials. One of the most popular options is polyester fleece, also known as microfiber or polar fleece. This material is extremely soft and feels great next to your skin, plus it's made from densely packed fibers that trap heat in, so it's ideal for keeping you warm on cold days. If you prefer natural fibers, consider cotton or wool. Cotton blankets tend to be lightweight, though you can find some thicker cotton flannel options. Although warm, wool blankets can feel a little scratchy, plus they're fairly costly.

Size

The size of blanket you require depends on how you want to use it. If you're looking to cover your couch with it, the larger the better, while a compact 30 x 40-inch blanket will suffice for kids or as a small lap blanket. For snuggling on the sofa, you want a blanket that's large enough to cover your whole body or wrap around yourself. We recommend a blanket of at least 50 x 65 inches, or larger if you intend to share.

Features

Color

Blankets for sofas are available in a range of solid colors, so once you find a blanket you like, it should hopefully come in your desired color. You might want a blanket to match your sofa, or one in a contrasting color. Those with couches in dark neutral colors, such as black or gray, may choose a bright blanket for a pop of color. You can also find some blankets with prints or patterns on them, such as plaid or polka dots.

Edging

Most blankets for sofas have standard hems, but some feature tassels or fringe around the edges.

Price

The majority of blankets for sofas cost somewhere in the range of $20 to $60, but you can find high-end or designer options that cost anywhere up to $300, and occasionally even more.

FAQ

Q. Are blankets for sofas machine-washable?

A. Yes, blankets for sofas are almost exclusively machine-washable. We advise avoiding any that aren't, since couch blankets can get dirty quickly from general use. Depending on the blanket's material, it may or may not be suitable for tumble-drying. Check the label before washing and drying for more precise instructions.

Q. Can I buy a blanket that will cover my whole sofa?

A. If you're looking for a blanket to cover an old sofa to spruce it up or to protect a newer sofa from muddy paws and sticky fingers, you might want a single blanket that covers the whole sofa. Although many blankets for couches aren't large enough to do this, you can find some extra-large blankets that get the job done. A king-size blanket, for instance, should cover the back, seats, and arms of a two-seater or small three-seater sofa. If you can't find a single blanket that covers your whole sofa, you could find one blanket to tuck around the seat cushions, one to cover the back, and even a couple of small ones for each arm.

Blankets for sofas we recommend

Best of the best: Chanasya Fuzzy Faux-Fur Throw Blanket

Our take: This plush faux fur blanket looks great on sofas and is cozy as well.

What we like: Available in a wide range of colors and sizes. Suitable for machine-washing and drying. Made from super soft and warm microfiber material.

What we dislike: Sheds somewhat until it's been washed a few times.

Best bang for your buck: Bedsure Fleece Blanket

Our take: A basic microfiber fleece blanket at an affordable price.

What we like: Extremely soft and surprisingly warm considering it only consists of a single layer. Comes in various colors and sizes.

What we dislike: Some buyers report getting static shocks from this blanket.

Choice 3: Utopia Bedding Premium Cotton Blanket

Our take: Made from cotton with a classic waffle pattern, this is an excellent choice if you want a light blanket or one made from natural fibers.

What we like: Made from 100% cotton. Suitable for machine-washing and tumble-drying. Three sizes and nine color choices.

What we dislike: Not as soft as we'd like.

