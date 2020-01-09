The best blanket for dogs

Just like us, dogs like to be comfortable at home, especially when they're dozing off. You may have noticed your fur baby trying to get cozy on the couch by burrowing under a throw. Blankets designed for dogs aren't all that different from blankets designed for humans, though some have canine-specific features like being resistant to chewing and accidents.

While your dog will be the ultimate judge of the blanket, this shopping guide will help you make the most informed choice both for your pet's and your own needs (protecting upholstery from shedding hair, for example). We've also included reviews of our top picks at the end, like PetFusion's Premium Reversible Blanket, which comes in four sizes and provides two different looks.

Considerations when choosing blankets for dogs

Function

Doggie blankets have two main functions: protection and comfort. Blankets that protect your furniture from fur, clawing, and dirt tend to be bigger so that you can drape them over a couch or a car seat. These are more durable than dog blankets designed for providing comfort and security, which are smaller and softer.

Materials

Dog blankets aimed at comfort and softness are typically made from fleece, which also provides warmth, or velour, which is a plush material. Blankets designed for protection are generally made from microfiber, a durable synthetic material, which can be quite thin.

Size

While size matters when it comes to protecting your furniture, it doesn't make much difference to your pet's comfort. Some dogs like to rest on blankets, while others like to burrow or wrap themselves up in the blanket. Look to your dog's habits instead of their size when selecting a blanket for this reason. A dog that likes to burrow and puff their blankets needs more material to do so than one who will sit or lie down on top of it.

Thickness

If your dog is using the blanket to keep warm at night when the weather is cold, consider a fleece blanket, which is thick and provides a lot of warmth. Smaller and/or short-haired dogs get cold easier than larger and/or furrier friends. For instance, a thick blanket that works for a short-haired chihuahua would be too hot for a larger, long-haired breed.

Softness

Some pets prefer to make their own beds by digging or burrowing under their blanket for customized comfort. Soft blankets are easier for dogs to shape, whereas stiff blankets are better suited for protecting furniture, because they are harder for dogs to manipulate.

Features

Waterproof

Blankets that are waterproof keep pet accidents from leaking through to your furniture and a wet dog from messing up your car's upholstery. Be aware that waterproof dog blankets aren't as fluffy or soft as other models.

Color and design

Many dog blankets are decorated with canine-inspired images, like paw prints or bones; however, you can find solid colors and more subtle patterns that you can match with your décor.

Value packs

Some blankets come in economical packs of two, four, or six. Buying in bulk is useful for multiple-pet households or to cover several spots around the house. Some blankets also come in a set with a pillow or dog bed.

Price

You can find small dog blankets for under $10, which provide warmth and some durability. Mid-range blankets between $10 and $20 come in a variety of thickness and sizes. Large dog blankets that are waterproof cost over $20.

FAQ

Q. What's the deal with "chew-resistant" dog blankets?

A. Dog blankets marketed to withstand chewing are simply a more durable variety of blankets. However, if your dog is fixated on shredding, no blanket will stand in their way. Try to redirect this habit with chew toys or treats.

Q. How do I wash my dog blanket?

A. Most dog blankets are machine-washable and can be laundered similarly to towels or other blankets. Be aware that waterproof ones can lose their protective quality from repeated washes, so you may want to consider washing those by hand in warm water.

Blankets for dogs we recommend

Best of the best: PetFusion's Premium Reversible Pet Blanket

Our take: A luxury, double-layered microfiber plush blanket for supreme pup comfort.

What we like: Material provides maximum comfort and pet coziness. Two-tone, reversible design. Comes in four sizes. Machine washable.

What we dislike: While the fabric doesn't shed, it can collect lint, especially after a machine wash.

Best bang for your buck: PAWZ Road's Pet Dog Blanket

Our take: A cozy and cute fleece pet blanket that's super affordable.

What we like: Colorful, dotted design. Soft and thick for supreme comfort on a budget. Pill-resistant material is machine-washable. Comes in four sizes.

What we dislike: Not thick enough to use as a cushion for crates.

Choice 3: PetAmi's Waterproof Dog Blanket

Our take: A highly rated waterproof pet blanket perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

What we like: Microfiber material is 100% waterproof. Soft sherpa lining. Lots of color options, from plaids to solid tones. Protects furniture and great for the car. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Pricey, which is to be expected for the waterproof feature. A little thin.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews.

