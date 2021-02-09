The best blanket for cold weather survival

The difference between surviving and not surviving extremely cold weather can be as thin as a sheet of metallic plastic, or Mylar. Heat retention is vital when there are no other sources of heat or protection against the elements. A good survival blanket can also serve as ground cover, emergency shelter, reflective signal or even a solar cooker. The good news is that most of these thermal blankets can fit easily in a car trunk or backpack.

If you are in need of a thermal blanket that can handle extreme cold, consider our guide and short list of contenders below. Topping that list is the Arcturus Heavy-Duty Survival Blanket, a Mylar emergency thermal blanket that serves many purposes.

What to know before you buy a blanket for cold weather survival

Construction materials

In terms of insulating power, thicker wool or flannel-based blankets would provide enough protection in extreme cold weather conditions, but they are not moisture-resistant. A wet blanket can pull heat away from the body. This is why many emergency cold weather blankets are made from water- and wind-resistant materials. One of the most common is an aluminum-infused material called Mylar. Mylar retains as much as 95% of the wearer’s body heat, although it is nearly as thin as paper. The reflective quality of Mylar also improves visibility.

Another popular material found in emergency blankets is polypropylene plastic, which provides a barrier from ground moisture, wind, sun and rain. Polypropylene emergency blankets are durable and reusable.

Versatility

While a disposable Mylar emergency blanket may be limited in its uses, more advanced models with both reflective and waterproof construction can be used in a number of ways. The most obvious use is an insulating body wrap to prevent hypothermia. However, the same blanket can also be used as a water-resistant ground cover for sleeping bags or tents. It can also be formed into a tent itself. Some cold weather blankets can also serve as solar cookers or privacy curtains.

Ease of use

Most emergency thermal blankets are extremely lightweight, often weighing less than one pound. They can also be folded very compactly, making them easy to store in a car trunk or backpack. Even the largest multi-functional models should be easy to transport and can be cleaned and packed away after use. Disposable Mylar blankets can be purchased in bulk for easy distribution to groups of people exposed to the elements during an emergency.

Blanket for cold weather survival features

Accessories

Most cold weather emergency blankets, whether disposable or reusable, are usually packed in their own storage bags. Higher-end models will also have reinforced grommets and a supply of stakes or ropes to help secure them to the terrain.

Blanket for cold weather survival cost

The least expensive blankets for cold weather emergencies are made from Mylar, and are often sold in multipacks for less than $10. A more durable option with a reflective side and a waterproof side can cost between $10 and $25, while professional-grade survival tarps with grommets, stakes and other accessories retail for $25 or more.

Blanket for cold weather survival FAQ

Q. How do emergency blankets actually protect me from the cold?

A. There are two mechanisms at play with an emergency blanket: Insulation and convection. Mylar “space blankets” retain up to 90 percent of the user’s body heat, and any blanket wrapped around the body will reduce the heat-drawing effects of wind chill.

Q. Can I reuse an emergency blanket?

A. You should be able to launder a fabric-based cold weather blanket and reuse it many times. A Mylar blanket can be rinsed off and reused, but you should store it in a ziploc bag and dry it completely to avoid oxidation of the metallic content.

Which blanket for cold weather survival should I get?

Best of the best: Arcturus Heavy-Duty Survival Blanket

Our take: Versatility is this emergency blanket’s best feature, and this one can be converted into a basic shelter within a few minutes.

What we like: Multiple uses, including shelter, ground cover and blanket. Measures 5 feet by 7 feet. Waterproof side and reflective Mylar side. Weighs less than one pound, carrying bag included.

What we dislike: Seams are not strongly reinforced. Not ideal in high-wind situations.

Best bang for your buck: Grizzly Gear Emergency Thermal Blanket

Our take: These affordable Mylar thermal blankets are good to keep in a car emergency kit or in a backpack during an overnight hike.

What we like: Mylar retains 90% of body heat. Easy to store in backpacks or trunk. Affordable price point for multipacks. Reflective on both sides, many additional uses.

What we dislike: Reports of missing blankets on arrival.

Honorable mention: Bearhard Heavy-Duty Emergency Blanket

Our take: Waterproofing is just as important as heat retention in extreme cold, and this heavy-duty blanket will keep users dry.

What we like: Exceptional 95% heat retention. Includes four metal stakes for shelter and ground cover. Reflective Mylar and waterproof lamination sides. Measures 5 feet by 7 feet, packs down to 11 inches by 9 inches.

What we dislike: Material can tear under stress. Grommets aren’t as strong as expected.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.