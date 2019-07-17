The best bladeless fan

Bladeless fans are a recent invention, only appearing on store shelves in the past decade. They work by creating airflow within the enclosed base of the fan, which then shoots out from the oval or round head. This makes for more quiet air delivery, but also a safer experience. In the not-too-distant future, many parents may never know the frustration of shouting, "Keep your fingers out of there!" every five minutes. We have bladeless fan technology to thank for this development.

Shopping for a bladeless fan can be daunting, so let this buying guide help you make the right choice. You'll find our favorites, including our top choice, the ULTTY 40-Inch Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan. Read on for advice on picking the right bladeless fan and a few tips on how to use them as well.

Considerations when choosing bladeless fans

Noise

One big advantage of bladeless fans is that they tend to be far less noisy than regular blade fans. This is because of the design of the air multiplier. Keep in mind the environment where you plan to use your bladeless fan when considering the noise level that you can tolerate.

Energy efficiency

Another advantage of bladeless fans is that they use less electricity than blade fans. Because the motors don't have to manage hundreds of revolutions per minute of large blades, they are much more efficient. Ultimately, this can lead to lower electric bills if you use the fan on a regular basis.

Airflow

Some argue that bladeless fans don't provide the same level of airflow as their traditional counterparts. As such, it's important to know if the bladeless fan you choose can offer the level of cooling power that you seek. There is a difference in power between models, so don't fret if you don't find one you like at first -- keep looking.

Features

Voice control

Fans with voice control can respond to your verbal commands. This will generally cost you extra but can be worth it. This feature is especially helpful for elderly or handicapped people who need the ability to adjust fan settings without having to move closer to the fan.

Oscillation

If it's important to have an oscillating fan whose head turns to circulate air throughout the room, then make sure the one you choose has that feature available. Some people may not need this function, so it may not be worth the extra cost for those buyers.

Height adjustment

Although this may not sound like much of a special feature, most bladeless fans do not come with the ability to adjust the height. Height adjustment is a convenience that will make itself invaluable once you have access to it. It allows you another level of control when positioning your fan for maximum air flow.

Bladeless fan prices

Bladeless fans can cost from less than $50 to well over $150. The biggest determining factors between the price ranges are fan size and airflow velocity.

FAQ

Q. Are bladeless fans worth the high price tag?

A. If you are going to spend money for any type of space-cooling device, then a bladeless fan can be one of the best investments you can make. It will cost more than a traditional fan, but in the long run it will be worth the extra money because of the safety and performance features you will get out of it.

Q. Where should I place my bladeless fan for best results?

A. The two main things you need to consider when choosing the best spot for your bladeless fan are whether it will direct airflow in the proper direction, and whether it will be a safety hazard. Once you pick a good spot for airflow, make sure the cord or fan itself is not a trip hazard.

Bladeless fans we recommend

Best of the best: ULTTY 40-Inch Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan

Our take: A great fan that doubles as a piece of modern art.

What we like: The oscillating feature and well-designed remote control make this one of the most convenient bladeless fans available. The great looks are icing on the cake.

What we dislike: Not as powerful as a traditional pedestal fan.

Best bang for your buck: Lasko Wind Curve Fan

Our take: Good air movement at a good price.

What we like: Self-timer provides up to 7.5 hours of airflow.

What we dislike: Noisier than some of the competing fans.

Choice 3: Dyson Air Multiplier Tower Fan

Our take: A premiere fan with amazing Dyson engineering.

What we like: Surprising balance of powerful air flow with quiet operation.

What we dislike: This fan is expensive, but worth the price.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.