The best blackhead remover

We've all spent too long looking in the mirror, desperately pinching and squeezing at those annoying little blackheads. But did you know picking at your skin can actually cause scarring and make blackheads worse? Luckily, there are a number of safe and effective blackhead removal alternatives for you to choose from.

All our tips and tricks for choosing the right blackhead remover for you can be found in our buying guide. At the end of this article, we recommend some blackhead removers worth trying, including our top pick, the pureGLO Seven-Piece Blackhead Remover Kit, which has every manual tool you'll ever need.

Considerations when choosing blackhead removers

Types of blackhead removers

Pore strips: Pore strips fit over your nose and use a strong adhesive to pull out dead skin and blackheads. These strips are simple to use and virtually mess-free. However, they can be quite painful.

Masks: Masks that target blackheads are typically peel-off masks. You apply the mask, let it sit, then peel it off, taking the blackheads with it. Masks can get messy, but they often include additional skin benefits. If you struggle with excess oils, look for a mask that contains charcoal.

Manual tools: Often sold in kits with tweezers and other tools, manual blackhead removers work to open your pores and dig out the built-up dirt and oil. The thin metal tool has a curved open end and comes in multiple sizes. Manual tools are an effective, eco-friendly option, but they can be painful and difficult to use.

Electric: Electric blackhead removers use suction to quickly suck blackheads from your pores. Be sure to read directions thoroughly or watch a tutorial video before use. If used incorrectly, electric removers can cause pain and irritation.

Features

Strip shape: Many pore strips come with strips designed to fit over your nose. However, some kits include forehead and chin-shaped strips as well.

Ingredients: Before purchasing a blackhead-removing mask, carefully read the ingredients. It's important to avoid things like mineral oil, petroleum, glycerin, and alcohol, which can further clog your pores or dry out your skin.

Tool kits: If manual tools are your preferred method, look for a kit that includes all the tools you need for different areas of your face and body. The most feature-packed kits likely include tweezers, a lancet, a scraper, and the extractor.

Suction levels and nozzles: A good electric blackhead remover has multiple suction levels and different nozzles in order to reach different areas of the face and body. Adjustable levels can be beneficial to those with sensitive skin who might require a gentler setting.

Tips

Blackheads are easier to extract when your pores are open. Try to remove blackheads after a hot shower for the best results.

To avoid irritation and inflammation, don't use a blackhead remover more than once or twice a week.

Always wash reusable tools after use or sterilize them with alcohol.

To prevent new blackheads, be sure to wash your face regularly, always removing your makeup before bed.

Blackhead remover prices

Masks, strips, and manual tools tend to stay on the inexpensive side. You can expect to pay $5 to $30 for one of these blackhead removers. Electric blackhead removers, on the other hand, cost between $35 and $75 or more.

FAQ

Q. Do manual blackhead remover tools require a lot of force?

A. No, in fact, you should be as gentle as possible. Using too much pressure on the delicate skin on your face can do more harm than good.

Q. How do I know which blackhead remover is best for my skin type?

A. Everyone's skin is different, and testing each method is really the only way to know for sure which type is best for you. However, those with sensitive skin may want to steer clear of painful removal strips that may cause irritation.

Blackhead removers we recommend

Best of the best: pureGLO Seven-Piece Blackhead Remover Kit

Our take: This kit comes with every tool you need to remove blackheads and other blemishes.

What we like: Tools are made from stainless steel and are easy to clean. The kit also includes a storage bag, 12 tips for reaching every nook and cranny, two silicone cleansing pads, and rubber comfort grips.

What we dislike: Included storage bag is on the small side.

Best bang for your buck: ELLESYE Blackhead Remover Kit

Our take: This reasonably priced kit comes with all the essential tools, and the extended warranty only adds to the value.

What we like: Six-piece kit comes in a sturdy carrying case and has an 18-month warranty. Black and stainless steel is sleek and easy to clean.

What we dislike: Some reports of the black paint chipping over time.

Choice 3: Aignis Blackhead Extractor Tweezers

Our take: A durable set of tweezers. The perfect choice if this is the only tool you need.

What we like: Made from dermatologist-grade stainless steel that's durable and easy to clean. Curved tips help minimize pain.

What we dislike: Missing many of the other tools required.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.