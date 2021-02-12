The best Black+Decker leaf blower

Black+Decker is a leading name in home yard machines. The company makes several models of leaf blowers, each with a slightly different function to fit your particular need. To find the perfect Black+Decker leaf blower for you, you must match the model's features to your task requirements.

Our favorite is the Black+Decker 40-Volt Lithium Ion Cordless Sweeper. This lightweight, cordless model is perfect for quick, efficient sweeping tasks. To learn about other features that this and other Black+Decker leaf blowers may have, keep reading.

What to know before buying a Black+Decker leaf blower

Depending on the model you buy, a Black+Decker leaf blower is capable of tackling a number of different tasks. Before shopping, you must consider what chores you need to accomplish.

Leaf blower vs. sweeper

A sweeper and a leaf blower are designed to perform two different tasks. If you want get those fall leaves out of the grass and onto a tarp so you can move them to the street for pickup, you'll need a leaf blower. This is a much more robust machine that has the strength to move leaves on all kinds of terrain. A sweeper, on the other hand, is much more like a broom. It is not designed for heavy-duty tasks, instead, it is used to blow light debris off of hard surfaces, such as a driveway, patio, or walkway.

Can Black+Decker leaf blowers vacuum and mulch?

On certain models, you can switch from blowing to vacuuming mode. This would allow you to suck up all of those leaves into a yard-waste bag instead of just blowing them someplace else. If your Black+Decker leaf blower has a mulching function, it means you can vacuum up more leaves into a single bag — some models can mulch at a ratio as high as 16:1.

Black+Decker leaf blower features

Corded vs. cordless

The lightest-weight and least-expensive Black+Decker leaf blowers are corded models. However, these yard tools are only convenient if you do not have a large area to clean, as they are limited by the length of a properly rated extension cord.

Battery size

The batteries for cordless Black+Decker leaf blowers (as well as the manufacturer's other tools) are available in three sizes: 20 volt, 40 volt, and 60 volt. A larger battery means a larger capacity for fuel (electricity), which usually translates into a longer run time (not raw power). It is important to remember that a larger battery has more cells, so it will add considerable weight to the machine. Lastly, if you already have a Black+Decker tool, it may be wise to get a leaf blower with the same battery size, because same-size batteries are interchangeable between different tools.

Tool bundles

If you need more than one tool, say a leaf blower and a string trimmer, look for a tool bundle. Usually, when two tools are bundled together, it is much more affordable than purchasing those tools individually.

Black+Decker leaf blower prices

A light-duty, corded Black+Decker leaf blower can cost as little as $40 while a 60-volt Powerboost model with an extra battery can cost over $250. The sweet spot, where the average homeowner can find what they need, is between $80 and $120.

Black+Decker Leaf Blower FAQ

Q. Do I need to wear any safety gear when using a leaf blower?

A. Yes. While work gloves, work boots, long pants, and ear protection are all highly recommended, the most important gear will cover your face — you need a dust mask to protect your lungs and safety goggles to protect your eyes.

Q. When is the best time to use a leaf blower?

A. The best time to use a leaf blower is on a dry day that is not windy. If the leaves are wet, they may be too heavy for the leaf blower to be effective. Also, a sudden gust of wind can undo a day's worth of work in an instant.

Which Black+Decker leaf blower should I get?

Best of the best Black+Decker leaf blower

BLACK+DECKER 40-Volt Lithium Ion Cordless Sweeper: available at Amazon

Our take: If you need a model for quick, convenient cleanup after yard work, this is your best option.

What we like: This model is lightweight, easy to assemble and has a long-lasting rechargeable lithium battery. The built-in scraper comes in handy for loosening matted debris.

What we dislike: This model is only designed for sweeping debris from hard surfaces.

Best bang for your buck BLACK+DECKER leaf blower

BLACK+DECKER 20-Volt Max Lithium Sweeper: available at Amazon

Our take: For individuals who are looking to pay a little less but still want to get a reliable machine.

What we like: The tip of this sweeper is curved at the end making it easier to clear debris without bending over. It is the most affordable model on our short list. There are no bells and whistles, it just turns on, does its job and turns off.

What we dislike: This model is best for lighter-duty tasks.

Honorable mention Black+Decker leaf blower

Black+Decker 40-Volt Max Cordless Sweeper: available at Amazon

Our take: A comparable alternative to our top pick, only slightly heavier with a slightly reduced battery life, that is available for a few dollars less.

What we like: The charge indicator lets you know at a glance if the battery is fully charged. This model is ideal for clearing the floor of a garage or blowing light debris off of other hard surfaces.

What we dislike: A few users felt this model was underpowered.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

