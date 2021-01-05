The best Black+Decker drill

Black+Decker is one of the most recognized and trusted drill manufacturers in the world, and they continue to improve and innovate. If you’re looking for a drill for DIY use, their combination of performance and value is hard to beat.

We’ve been looking at the latest models to help you choose the right one for the jobs you need to tackle around the home and garden. Our top pick, the Black+Decker 20-Volt MAX Matrix Cordless Drill/Driver, is a powerful and versatile tool, part of the impressive quick-connect Matrix system. Keep reading to learn more.

Considerations when choosing Black+Decker drills

Power options

Black+Decker produces a selection of cordless drills, from a super-light 8-volt (V), through general-purpose 12V to more powerful 20V models. They also produce several corded drills. While this is not the most popular power choice, there are still good reasons why they might be the better option. First, they will usually save you money. Second, if you’ve got to make holes in hard materials then you need a hammer drill, and they have high power demands that drain batteries fairly quickly. A corded model just plugs in and runs as long as you need it to.

It’s difficult to make direct power comparisons between corded and cordless drills as the first is rated by amps, and the second by volts. While it’s reasonable to suggest a 12V cordless is similar to a 5-amp corded, and a 20V cordless is a lot like a 6- to 7-amp corded, it’s better to base your decision on whether you want the unrestricted mobility of cordless, or the continuous power of corded — and then find the model with enough power to do the job.

Features

Most Black+Decker drill/drivers have convenient keyless chucks that only require normal hand strength to change bits. The exceptions are the high-performance 6.0 and 7.0 amp hammer drills, which require more force to secure bits for drilling through masonry or brick. These have standard keyed chucks. They also have secondary handles of extra grip.

A number of Black+Decker drill/driver models come with a 10-position clutch. While trigger control adjusts the variable-speed motors and offers lots of flexibility, a clutch allows you to set maximum levels of torque for driving screws. This ensures there’s no danger of damaging the screw head, or driving screws too far in soft materials. If you do a lot of driving, you’ll certainly want a drill with this option. Black+Decker hammer drills aren’t designed for driving — they produce too much power — and so they don’t have clutches. Some Black+Decker cordless drills also have a useful LED work light to brighten up dark corners when you’re working.

The Smartech battery system is a recent innovation. Units are Bluetooth-enabled so they can communicate with your Android or iOS devices. It’s possible to check charge levels, lock batteries to prevent unauthorized use, and locate them if they go missing.

Price

Black+Decker corded drills start from as little as $30, with the 8V cordless around the same price. The 12V and 20V cordless models, and powerful corded hammer drills are equally affordable at between $40 and $80. The Smartech system raises this to around $100.

FAQ

Q. Does the Ah rating of the Black+Decker drill battery make much difference?

A. The more Amp hours (Ah) you have, the longer the drill will run before it needs to be recharged. Typically a 1.5Ah battery is included, but a 3.0Ah model would run at least twice as long. If you’re buying a spare, then maximizing this figure is a good idea, though higher Ah batteries do cost more.

Q. Is a battery charger included with Black+Decker cordless drills?

A. You usually get the charger, plus at least one battery, but it depends on the kit. If it’s called a “bare tool,” it’s just the drill itself, without either battery or charger. It can make the offer a bargain if you already own compatible equipment.

Black+Decker drills we recommend

Best of the best: Black+Decker 20V MAX Matrix Cordless Drill/Driver

Our take: All the performance you need, with the flexibility to use other attachments.

What we like: Plenty of power for DIY/remodeling tasks. Good balance. A 3/8-inch keyless chuck with 10-position clutch. Useful LED work light. Head can be swapped for other Matrix attachments.

What we dislike: Rare motor or trigger faults.

Best bang for your buck: Black+Decker 8V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver

Our take: Very inexpensive cordless for everyday household jobs.

What we like: Lightweight and compact model runs at a very manageable 400 rpm. No-fuss integrated battery charges via USB. Keyless 3/8-inch chuck.

What we dislike: Modest power. Battery cannot be replaced.

Choice 3: Black+Decker 5.2 Amp Corded Drill

Our take: Budget corded drill is a great DIY all-rounder.

What we like: Good power from a straightforward and easy-to-use drill/driver. Keyless 3/8-inch chuck. Convenient onboard storage for screwdriver bit. Very good value.

What we dislike: Occasionally chucks are overtight on arrival (should be covered by warranty). No clutch.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.