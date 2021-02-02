The best Black+Decker chainsaw

No matter what kind of power tool you’re considering, Black+Decker is a highly trusted brand name. This trustworthiness extends to outdoor power tools, such as chainsaws.

Black+Decker makes electric chainsaws rather than gas-powered models. Some people prefer the electric models, because they’re easier to maintain than gas chainsaws, and they tend to run quieter, too.

Our favorite model is the Black+Decker 12-Inch 40-Volt Cordless Chainsaw, which has a lightweight design and a battery that lasts longer between charges than most electric chainsaws.

Considerations when choosing Black+Decker chainsaws

When comparing Black+Decker chainsaws, the primary consideration involves selecting either a cordless or corded model.

Corded

A corded chainsaw will run from a standard household outlet. You’ll plug the chainsaw into an extension cord to reach the outlet. Keep in mind that power cord manufacturers do not recommend going more than 100 feet combined with one or more extension cords for safety reasons, which limits where you can use a corded Black+Decker chainsaw.

Corded saws will be able to generate more power than a battery chainsaw but not as much as a gas-powered chainsaw. Some people dislike corded chainsaws because the electrical cord can become tangled on nearby shrubs and trees.

Cordless

A battery-powered Black+Decker chainsaw will work anywhere, as you don’t need to be near a power outlet.

These batteries are rechargeable, much like what you’d find with a cordless drill. Some cordless Black+Decker chainsaws ship as a kit, meaning the saw includes a battery and charger. Others ship as the chainsaw alone.

Battery chainsaws will have a limited amount of run time, usually between 40 and 60 minutes, so you may need to have a second battery on hand to complete large jobs. Cordless chainsaws don’t offer as much cutting power as an electric corded or gas chainsaw.

Features

Once you’ve settled on a type of chainsaw, you then can focus on some of the specific features that set these models apart.

Automatic oiler: With an automatic chain oiling system, the saw will slowly add oil to the chain as it operates, allowing it to run smoothly without overheating. Black+Decker saws all use an automatic oiling system.Bar size: The bar size reflects the length of the bar in inches. It’s usually between 10 and 18 inches for these models of chainsaws. For larger cuts on trees, you’ll need at least a 16-inch bar. Smaller bars work better for pruning branches.Chain brake: The chain brake is a lever that protects the user from the chain, should the user’s arm slip while cutting. When the user's arm slips and strikes the chain brake lever, it immediately stops the chain.Tension adjustment: To keep the chain operating at maximum efficiency, it will need occasional tightening. As the chain runs, it heats up and stretches slightly, loosening the tension. Black+Decker chainsaws have an automatic tension system to help you keep the chain tight.



Price

The smallest Black+Decker chainsaws will cost $90 to $150, while larger units may cost $150 to $200. Cordless, battery-powered chainsaws have a higher price than a corded chainsaw because of the cost of the rechargeable battery.

FAQ

Q. What does it mean to sharpen a chainsaw?

A. To lengthen the lifespan of the chain on the chainsaw, you can sharpen it. This involves using a metal chainsaw file to sharpen each of the individual teeth on the chain.

Q. Is a small battery-powered chainsaw safer than a gas-powered chainsaw?

A. Although the smaller chainsaws don’t deliver the cutting power of a bigger model, all chainsaws spin the chain at an incredibly high speed. You should operate all sizes of chainsaws with extreme care.

Black+Decker chainsaws we recommend

Best of the best: Black+Decker 12-Inch 40-Volt Cordless Chainsaw

Our take: Even though this is a battery-powered chainsaw, you’ll receive an excellent level of power.

What we like: Provides an impressive one hour of power per charge. Runs quieter than a gas-powered chainsaw.

What we dislike: Charging the battery takes at least 45 minutes. Too small for big jobs with only a 12-inch bar.

Best bang for your buck: Black+Decker 18-Inch 15-Amp Corded Chainsaw

Our take: Count on receiving a reliable, immediate start every time you need to use it, unlike some gas-powered chainsaws.

What we like: Delivers more power than battery chainsaws. Can handle some large chunks of wood with an 18-inch bar.

What we dislike: Because it requires an extension cord to operate, you have to be within 100 feet of a power outlet to use it.

Choice 3: Black+Decker 10-Inch 20-Volt Max Lithium Ion Chainsaw

Our take: When you need a basic chainsaw for quick, small jobs around the house, this is a highly convenient model.

What we like: Runs quietly compared to some others. Lightweight design, so nearly anyone can use it.

What we dislike: Only a 10-inch bar, so it’s made primarily for pruning small and medium sized branches.

